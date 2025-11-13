Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films USA 2023

Rating of films produced in USA of 2023

Oppenheimer 8.7
1 Oppenheimer
Biography, Drama, History 2023, USA
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 8.5
2 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2023, USA
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour 8.2
3 Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Music 2023, USA
John Wick: Chapter 4 8.2
4 John Wick: Chapter 4
Action, Thriller, Crime 2023, USA
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One 8.0
5 Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Action, Crime, Thriller 2023, USA
Gran Turismo 8.0
6 Gran Turismo
Action, Adventure, Drama 2023, USA / Japan
White Bird: A Wonder Story 8.0
7 White Bird: A Wonder Story
Biography, Drama, War 2023, USA
Sound of Freedom 8.0
8 Sound of Freedom
Action, Biography, Drama 2023, USA
Elemental 8.0
9 Elemental
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, USA
Poor Things 7.9
10 Poor Things
Romantic, Sci-Fi, Drama 2023, Ireland / USA
Extraction 2 7.8
11 Extraction 2
Action, Thriller 2023, USA
Killers of the Flower Moon 7.8
12 Killers of the Flower Moon
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Detective, Western, History 2023, USA
The Super Mario Bros. Movie 7.8
13 The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, USA / Japan
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves 7.8
14 Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Fantasy 2023, USA
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem 7.7
15 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Action, Adventure, Animation 2023, USA
The Iron Claw 7.6
16 The Iron Claw
Drama, Sport 2023, USA
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes 7.6
17 The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
Action, Adventure, Drama 2023, USA
Saw X 7.6
18 Saw X
Crime, Drama, Horror 2023, USA
Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie 7.6
19 Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie
Family, Animation 2023, USA / France / Japan
Wonka 7.5
20 Wonka
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2023, USA
The Flash 7.5
21 The Flash
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action, Drama, Fantasy 2023, USA
Challengers 7.5
22 Challengers
Drama 2023, USA
Plane 7.5
23 Plane
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2023, USA / Great Britain
Past Lives 7.5
24 Past Lives
Drama, Romantic 2023, South Korea / USA
Migration 7.5
25 Migration
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2023, USA
Knox Goes Away 7.5
26 Knox Goes Away
Thriller 2023, USA
Blue Beetle 7.4
27 Blue Beetle
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2023, USA / Mexico
Trolls Band Together 7.3
28 Trolls Band Together
Animation, Comedy, Family 2023, USA
Barbie 7.3
29 Barbie
Comedy, Drama, Adventure, Fantasy, Romantic 2023, USA
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania 7.3
30 Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2023, USA
Five Nights at Freddy's 7.3
31 Five Nights at Freddy's
Horror 2023, USA
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny 7.3
32 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Action, Adventure 2023, USA
Creed III 7.3
33 Creed III
Drama, Sport 2023, USA
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom 7.3
34 Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action 2023, USA
Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre 7.3
35 Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre
Thriller, Action, Comedy 2023, USA
The Killer 7.2
36 The Killer
Action, Crime, Drama 2023, USA / France
Coup de Chance 7.2
37 Coup de Chance
Comedy, Drama, Romantic, Thriller 2023, France / USA
In the Land of Saints and Sinners 7.2
38 In the Land of Saints and Sinners
Thriller 2023, USA
Scream 6 7.2
39 Scream 6
Horror, Thriller 2023, USA
A Haunting in Venice 7.1
40 A Haunting in Venice
Detective, Crime, Drama 2023, USA
Dumb Money 7.1
41 Dumb Money
Biography, Comedy, Drama 2023, USA
The Creator 7.1
42 The Creator
Comedy, Crime, Drama 2023, USA
Ferrari 7.1
43 Ferrari
Drama, Biography, History 2023, USA
The Equalizer 3 7.1
44 The Equalizer 3
Action, Crime, Thriller 2023, USA
PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie 7.1
45 PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie
Action, Adventure, Animation 2023, USA
Joika 7.1
46 Joika
Drama 2023, USA / New Zealand
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts 7.0
47 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Sci-Fi, Action 2023, USA
Clicquot 7.0
48 Clicquot
Drama 2023, USA
Priscilla 7.0
49 Priscilla
Biography, Drama 2023, USA
Freud's Last Session 6.9
50 Freud's Last Session
Drama 2023, USA / Great Britain
The Marvels 6.9
51 The Marvels
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2023, USA
Napoleon 6.9
52 Napoleon
Action, Biography, Drama 2023, USA
Hit Man 6.9
53 Hit Man
Action, Comedy 2023, USA
She Came to Me 6.9
54 She Came to Me
Comedy, Drama 2023, USA
Evil Dead Rise 6.9
55 Evil Dead Rise
Fantasy, Horror 2023, USA
Your Lucky Day 6.8
56 Your Lucky Day
Thriller 2023, USA
The Nun 2 6.8
57 The Nun 2
Horror, Mystery, Thriller 2023, USA
Fast X 6.8
58 Fast X
Action, Crime 2023, USA
Spinning Gold 6.7
59 Spinning Gold
Biography, Drama, Music 2023, USA
Hypnotic 6.7
60 Hypnotic
Action, Detective, Thriller 2023, Great Britain / USA
May December 6.7
61 May December
Drama, Romantic 2023, USA
M3GAN 6.7
62 M3GAN
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2023, USA
No Hard Feelings 6.7
63 No Hard Feelings
Comedy 2023, USA
The Amazing Maurice 6.7
64 The Amazing Maurice
Animation, Family, Fantasy 2023, USA
Beau Is Afraid 6.6
65 Beau Is Afraid
Horror, Drama, Comedy 2023, Canada / USA
Kandahar 6.6
66 Kandahar
Action, Thriller 2023, USA
Ghostbusters Sequel 6.6
67 Ghostbusters Sequel
Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy 2023, Canada / USA
The Meg 2: The Trench 6.6
68 The Meg 2: The Trench
Sci-Fi, Horror, Action 2023, USA / China
Shotgun Wedding 6.6
69 Shotgun Wedding
Action, Comedy, Romantic 2023, USA
Freelance 6.5
70 Freelance
Action, Comedy 2023, USA
Project X-Traction 6.5
71 Project X-Traction
Action 2023, USA
Beautiful Disaster 6.5
72 Beautiful Disaster
Comedy, Romantic 2023, USA
After Everything 6.5
73 After Everything
Drama 2023, USA
Late Night with the Devil 6.5
74 Late Night with the Devil
Horror 2023, Australia / UAE / USA
Misanthrope 6.5
75 Misanthrope
Action, Crime, Drama 2023, USA
Expend4bles 6.5
76 Expend4bles
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2023, USA
Insidious: The Red Door 6.5
77 Insidious: The Red Door
Horror 2023, USA
Asleep in My Palm 6.4
78 Asleep in My Palm
Drama 2023, USA
Retribution 6.4
79 Retribution
Thriller 2023, USA
The Boogeyman 6.4
80 The Boogeyman
Horror 2023, USA
Boy Kills World 6.4
81 Boy Kills World
Action 2023, USA / Germany / South Africa
Golda 6.4
82 Golda
Biography, Drama, War 2023, Great Britain / USA
Wish 6.4
83 Wish
Animation, Fantasy, Comedy, Adventure, Family 2023, USA
It's a Wonderful Knife 6.4
84 It's a Wonderful Knife
Comedy, Horror, Detective 2023, USA
Cocaine Bear 6.4
85 Cocaine Bear
Thriller 2023, USA
Dangerous Waters 6.4
86 Dangerous Waters
Thriller 2023, USA
The Pope's Exorcist 6.3
87 The Pope's Exorcist
Horror, Thriller 2023, USA
Baghead 6.3
88 Baghead
Horror 2023, France / Germany / USA
About My Father 6.3
89 About My Father
Comedy 2023, USA
No Way Up 6.3
90 No Way Up
Action, Adventure, Drama 2023, USA
The Little Mermaid 6.3
91 The Little Mermaid
Romantic, Adventure, Fantasy 2023, USA
Cat Person 6.2
92 Cat Person
Drama, Thriller 2023, France / USA
The Marsh King's Daughter 6.2
93 The Marsh King's Daughter
Drama, Thriller 2023, USA
Rally Road Racers 6.0
94 Rally Road Racers
Animation, Comedy, Family 2023, UAE / Great Britain / USA
Simulant 6.0
95 Simulant
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2023, USA
Robots 6.0
96 Robots
Comedy, Romantic, Sci-Fi 2023, USA
Mafia Mamma 5.9
97 Mafia Mamma
Comedy 2023, USA
Role Play 5.9
98 Role Play
Thriller, Comedy, Action 2023, USA
The Kill Room 5.9
99 The Kill Room
Thriller 2023, USA
65 5.8
100 65
Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi 2023, Canada / USA
