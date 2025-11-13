Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films USA 2022

Rating of films produced in USA of 2022

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 8.7
1 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Action, Adventure, Animation 2022, Canada / USA
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 8.5
2 Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Animation, Comedy, Adventure 2022, USA
Top Gun: Maverick 8.3
3 Top Gun: Maverick
Action 2022, USA
Avatar: The Way of Water 8.2
4 Avatar: The Way of Water
Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
The Batman 8.1
5 The Batman
Sci-Fi, Action, Crime 2022, USA
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 7.8
6 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2022, USA
DC League of Super-Pets 7.7
7 DC League of Super-Pets
Comedy, Animation 2022, USA
Bullet Train 7.6
8 Bullet Train
Action 2022, USA
Knives Out 2 7.6
9 Knives Out 2
Detective, Crime 2022, USA
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever 7.6
10 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2022, USA
Babylon 7.4
11 Babylon
Drama 2022, USA
The Bad Guys 7.4
12 The Bad Guys
Animation, Comedy, Family 2022, USA
Elvis 7.4
13 Elvis
Drama, Biography, Musical 2022, USA
Shazam! Fury of the Gods 7.4
14 Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Fantasy, Action 2022, USA
The Son 7.3
15 The Son
Drama 2022, USA
Uncharted 7.3
16 Uncharted
Action, Adventure 2022, USA
Black Adam 7.3
17 Black Adam
Action, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
Sonic The Hedgehog 2 7.3
18 Sonic The Hedgehog 2
Action, Comedy, Adventure 2022, USA
The Black Phone 7.3
19 The Black Phone
Horror 2022, USA
Minions 2 7.2
20 Minions 2
Animation, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Comedy, Family 2022, USA / France / Japan
Fall 7.2
21 Fall
Thriller 2022, Great Britain / USA
Death on the Nile 7.2
22 Death on the Nile
Detective, Crime, Drama 2022, USA / Great Britain
Morbius 7.2
23 Morbius
Action, Sci-Fi, Horror 2022, USA
Thor: Love and Thunder 7.2
24 Thor: Love and Thunder
Sci-Fi, Action 2022, USA
Asteroid City 7.2
25 Asteroid City
Comedy, Romantic 2022, USA
Aftersun 7.1
26 Aftersun
Drama 2022, Great Britain / USA
Everything Everywhere All at Once 7.1
27 Everything Everywhere All at Once
Sci-Fi, Action, Comedy 2022, USA
Dog 7.1
28 Dog
Comedy, Adventure 2022, USA
Prey 7.1
29 Prey
Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
Luck 7.0
30 Luck
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2022, Spain / USA
Three Thousand Years of Longing 7.0
31 Three Thousand Years of Longing
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2022, Australia / USA
Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat 7.0
32 Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2022, USA / China
Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank 6.9
33 Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
Action, Animation, Comedy 2022, Great Britain / China / USA
Marry Me 6.9
34 Marry Me
Comedy, Music, Romantic 2022, USA
Nope 6.9
35 Nope
Horror 2022, USA
Triangle of Sadness 6.8
36 Triangle of Sadness
Drama 2022, Sweden / USA / France
The Gray Man 6.8
37 The Gray Man
Action, Thriller 2022, USA
Smile 6.8
38 Smile
Horror 2022, USA
Operation Mincemeat 6.8
39 Operation Mincemeat
Drama, War 2022, USA / Great Britain
The Old Way 6.7
40 The Old Way
Action, Western 2022, USA
Scream 6.7
41 Scream
Horror, Thriller 2022, USA
Memory 6.7
42 Memory
Action, Thriller 2022, USA
The Adam Project 6.7
43 The Adam Project
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
The Lost City 6.6
44 The Lost City
Action, Romantic, Comedy 2022, USA
About Fate 6.6
45 About Fate
Comedy 2022, USA
Jurassic World Dominion 6.6
46 Jurassic World Dominion
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action 2022, USA
Dual 6.6
47 Dual
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2022, USA / Finland
Abyzou 6.5
48 Abyzou
Horror 2022, USA
The Contractor 6.5
49 The Contractor
Action, Thriller 2022, USA
Terrifier 2 6.5
50 Terrifier 2
Horror 2022, USA
Dali Land 6.5
51 Dali Land
Biography, Drama 2022, USA
Spirit Halloween 6.5
52 Spirit Halloween
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 2022, USA
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3 6.4
53 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Family 2022, USA
The King's Daughter 6.4
54 The King's Daughter
Adventure, Fantasy, Action 2022, USA
Orphan: First Kill 6.4
55 Orphan: First Kill
Crime, Drama, Horror 2022, USA
Devotion 6.4
56 Devotion
Action, Drama, War 2022, USA
Marlowe 6.4
57 Marlowe
Thriller 2022, USA
Last Seen Alive 6.4
58 Last Seen Alive
Thriller, Action, Detective 2022, USA
Poker Face 6.3
59 Poker Face
Thriller 2022, USA
After Ever Happy 6.1
60 After Ever Happy
Drama, Romantic 2022, USA
Blacklight 6.1
61 Blacklight
Action 2022, USA / China / Australia
Blood 6.1
62 Blood
Horror, Thriller 2022, USA
Deadstream 6.0
63 Deadstream
Comedy, Horror 2022, USA
The 355 6.0
64 The 355
Action 2022, USA / China
Shut In 6.0
65 Shut In
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2022, USA
On the Line 5.9
66 On the Line
Thriller 2022, USA
Sanctuary 5.9
67 Sanctuary
Drama, Thriller 2022, France / Russia / USA
The Ledge 5.8
68 The Ledge
Thriller 2022, USA
Moonfall 5.8
69 Moonfall
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2022, USA / Canada / China
Monstrous 5.7
70 Monstrous
Horror, Mystery, Thriller 2022, USA
The Devil Conspiracy 5.6
71 The Devil Conspiracy
Horror, Thriller, Mystery 2022, Czechia / USA / Finland
Resurrected 5.4
72 Resurrected
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2022, USA
Play Dead 5.4
73 Play Dead
Horror, Thriller 2022, USA
Crimes of the Future 5.4
74 Crimes of the Future
Sci-Fi, Drama 2022, USA
Marmaduke 5.4
75 Marmaduke
Animation 2022, USA
Timescape 5.3
76 Timescape
Sci-Fi, Family 2022, Canada / USA
#chadgetstheaxe 5.0
77 #chadgetstheaxe
Horror 2022, USA
The Harbinger 5.0
78 The Harbinger
Horror 2022, USA
First Love 4.9
79 First Love
Romantic 2022, USA
Room 203 4.8
80 Room 203
Horror 2022, USA
Shattered 4.8
81 Shattered
Thriller 2022, USA
Old Man 4.6
82 Old Man
Thriller 2022, USA
Escape the Field 4.4
83 Escape the Field
Thriller 2022, USA
Mean Spirited 4.4
84 Mean Spirited
Comedy, Horror 2022, USA
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 4.2
85 Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey
Horror 2022, USA
Ghoster 4.0
86 Ghoster
Adventure, Family 2022, USA
Code Name Banshee 3.9
87 Code Name Banshee
Action, Thriller 2022, USA
Maneater 3.8
88 Maneater
Action, Horror, Thriller 2022, USA
