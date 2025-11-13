Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films USA 2021

Rating of films produced in USA of 2021

Zack Snyder's Justice League 8.6
1 Zack Snyder's Justice League
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2021, USA
Spider-Man: No Way Home 8.6
2 Spider-Man: No Way Home
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2021, USA
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 8.0
3 Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Fantasy, Action, Comedy 2021, USA
Sing 2 8.0
4 Sing 2
Animation, Musical 2021, USA
Dune 8.0
5 Dune
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2021, USA
Raya and the Last Dragon 7.9
6 Raya and the Last Dragon
Animation 2021, USA
No Time to Die 7.9
7 No Time to Die
Action, Crime, Thriller, Adventure 2021, USA / Great Britain
Cruella 7.9
8 Cruella
Comedy 2021, USA
Luca 7.9
9 Luca
Animation, Adventure, Fantasy 2021, USA
Encanto 7.8
10 Encanto
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2021, USA / Colombia
11 Free Guy
Sci-Fi, Action, Comedy, Adventure 2021, USA
The Mauritanian 7.7
12 The Mauritanian
Drama, Thriller 2021, USA
The Last Duel 7.6
13 The Last Duel
Drama 2021, USA
Licorice Pizza 7.6
14 Licorice Pizza
Comedy, Drama 2021, USA
C'mon C'mon 7.6
15 C'mon C'mon
Drama 2021, USA
A Quiet Place: Part II 7.5
16 A Quiet Place: Part II
Horror 2021, USA
Nobody 7.5
17 Nobody
Action, Thriller, Crime 2021, USA
The French Dispatch 7.5
18 The French Dispatch
Romantic, Comedy 2021, USA
King Richard 7.4
19 King Richard
Drama, Biography, Sport 2021, USA
Jungle Cruise 7.4
20 Jungle Cruise
Adventure 2021, USA
House of Gucci 7.4
21 House of Gucci
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2021, USA
West Side Story 7.4
22 West Side Story
Musical, Romantic, Crime 2021, USA
Ron's Gone Wrong 7.4
23 Ron's Gone Wrong
Animation 2021, USA
Black Widow 7.3
24 Black Widow
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2021, USA
Ghostbusters: Afterlife 7.3
25 Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Comedy 2021, USA
Judas and the Black Messiah 7.3
26 Judas and the Black Messiah
Biography, Drama, History, Crime 2021, USA
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It 7.3
27 The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
Horror 2021, USA
Nightmare Alley 7.2
28 Nightmare Alley
Thriller, Drama, Detective 2021, USA
Venom: Let There Be Carnage 7.2
29 Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Sci-Fi, Action 2021, USA
The Suicide Squad 7.2
30 The Suicide Squad
Action, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
Red Notice 7.1
31 Red Notice
Action, Comedy 2021, USA
Eternals 7.1
32 Eternals
Sci-Fi, Action 2021, USA
Godzilla vs. Kong 7.0
33 Godzilla vs. Kong
Sci-Fi, Action, Drama 2021, USA
The Little Things 7.0
34 The Little Things
Thriller 2021, USA
Clifford the Big Red Dog 7.0
35 Clifford the Big Red Dog
Animation, Family 2021, USA
The Boss Baby: Family Business 6.9
36 The Boss Baby: Family Business
Animation 2021, USA
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania 6.9
37 Hotel Transylvania: Transformania
Animation 2021, USA
Escape Room: Tournament of Champions 6.9
38 Escape Room: Tournament of Champions
Horror, Thriller 2021, USA
PAW Patrol: The Movie 6.9
39 PAW Patrol: The Movie
Animation, Adventure 2021, USA / Canada
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway 6.9
40 Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
Family, Adventure 2021, USA
Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard 6.9
41 Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard
Action, Comedy 2021, USA
Malignant 6.8
42 Malignant
Horror 2021, USA
Reminiscence 6.8
43 Reminiscence
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Romantic 2021, USA
Don't Breathe 2 6.7
44 Don't Breathe 2
Crime, Horror, Thriller 2021, USA
The Addams Family 2 6.7
45 The Addams Family 2
Animation, Horror, Comedy, Family 2021, USA / Great Britain / Canada
Mortal Kombat 6.7
46 Mortal Kombat
Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
The Ice Road 6.5
47 The Ice Road
Action 2021, USA
Tom and Jerry 6.5
48 Tom and Jerry
Animation 2021, USA
No Sudden Move 6.5
49 No Sudden Move
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2021, USA
Fast & Furious 9 6.4
50 Fast & Furious 9
Action, Crime 2021, USA
The Forever Purge 6.4
51 The Forever Purge
Horror, Thriller, Action 2021, USA
Queenpins 6.4
52 Queenpins
Comedy 2021, USA
Oxygen 6.4
53 Oxygen
Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2021, France / USA
No Man of God 6.3
54 No Man of God
Biography, Crime, Drama 2021, USA
Those Who Wish Me Dead 6.3
55 Those Who Wish Me Dead
Thriller 2021, Canada / USA
Chaos Walking 6.3
56 Chaos Walking
Sci-Fi 2021, USA
Jolt 6.3
57 Jolt
Action 2021, USA
Candyman 6.2
58 Candyman
Horror 2021, USA
Old 6.2
59 Old
Thriller 2021, USA
Last Looks 6.2
60 Last Looks
Crime, Comedy 2021, USA
The King's Man 6.2
61 The King's Man
Action, Comedy 2021, USA / Great Britain
Halloween Kills 6.2
62 Halloween Kills
Horror, Thriller 2021, USA
63 Copshop
Action, Thriller 2021, USA
Annette 6.1
64 Annette
Drama, Musical 2021, USA / France
American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally 6.1
65 American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally
Drama 2021, USA
The Night House 6.0
66 The Night House
Horror, Thriller 2021, USA
Spiral: From the Book of Saw 6.0
67 Spiral: From the Book of Saw
Horror 2021, USA
The Unholy 6.0
68 The Unholy
Horror 2021, USA
Till Death 5.9
69 Till Death
Horror, Thriller 2021, USA
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins 5.9
70 Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
Action, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
Gunpowder Milkshake 5.9
71 Gunpowder Milkshake
Action, Thriller, Adventure 2021, USA / France
The Green Knight 5.8
72 The Green Knight
Fantasy, Drama, Romantic 2021, USA / Ireland
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City 5.7
73 Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City
Action, Horror, Mystery 2021, Germany / USA
The Matrix Resurrections 5.7
74 The Matrix Resurrections
Sci-Fi, Action 2021, USA
After We Fell 5.6
75 After We Fell
Drama 2021, USA
Space Jam: A New Legacy 5.6
76 Space Jam: A New Legacy
Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
The Desperate Hour 5.1
77 The Desperate Hour
Thriller 2021, USA
A Savannah Haunting 4.6
78 A Savannah Haunting
Horror 2021, USA
The Misfits 4.6
79 The Misfits
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2021, USA
Two Witches 4.4
80 Two Witches
Horror 2021, USA
Jeepers Creepers: Reborn 3.7
81 Jeepers Creepers: Reborn
Horror, Mystery, Thriller 2021, USA / Finland
Agnes 3.5
82 Agnes
Drama, Horror 2021, USA
