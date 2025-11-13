Menu
Rating of films produced in USA of 2020

Rating of films produced in USA of 2020

Soul 8.3
1 Soul
Animation, Family, Adventure, Comedy 2020, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Gentlemen 8.3
2 The Gentlemen
Action, Crime 2020, USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
The Call of the Wild 7.6
3 The Call of the Wild
Adventure, Animation, Family 2020, USA
Rate
Minamata 7.4
4 Minamata
Drama 2020, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tenet 7.3
5 Tenet
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2020, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
Bad Boys for Life 7.3
6 Bad Boys for Life
Action, Crime, Comedy 2020, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Dry 7.3
7 The Dry
Crime, Drama, Mystery 2020, Australia / USA
Rate
The Invisible Man 7.0
8 The Invisible Man
Horror, Sci-Fi 2020, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Wonder Woman 1984 7.0
9 Wonder Woman 1984
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure 2020, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Boss Level 6.9
10 Boss Level
Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2020, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Extraction 6.9
11 Extraction
Action, Thriller 2020, USA
Rate
Birds of Prey 6.8
12 Birds of Prey
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2020, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Bloodshot 6.8
13 Bloodshot
Action, Sci-Fi 2020, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
X-Men: The New Mutants 6.8
14 X-Men: The New Mutants
Sci-Fi, Action 2020, USA
Rate
I Still Believe 6.8
15 I Still Believe
Romantic 2020, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Greenland 6.7
16 Greenland
Thriller 2020, USA
Rate
Bombshell 6.7
17 Bombshell
Drama 2020, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Trolls 2 6.6
18 Trolls 2
Animation, Children's 2020, USA
Rate
The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle 6.6
19 The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle
Comedy 2020, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
After We Collided 6.6
20 After We Collided
Romantic 2020, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Mulan 6.5
21 Mulan
Fantasy, Drama, Action 2020, USA / China / Canada
Rate
Watch trailer
The War with Grandpa 6.3
22 The War with Grandpa
Comedy, Family 2020, USA
Rate
Monster Hunter 6.1
23 Monster Hunter
Fantasy 2020, USA / Germany / Japan / China
Rate
Watch trailer
Arkansas 6.0
24 Arkansas
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2020, USA
Rate
The Witches 5.9
25 The Witches
Fantasy 2020, USA
Rate
Fantasy Island 5.4
26 Fantasy Island
Horror, Sci-Fi 2020, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Roads Not Taken 5.1
27 The Roads Not Taken
Drama 2020, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Like a Boss 4.7
28 Like a Boss
Comedy 2020, USA
Rate
