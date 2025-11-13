Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films USA 2019

Rating of films produced in USA of 2019

Avengers: Endgame 8.5
1 Avengers: Endgame
Action, Sci-Fi 2019, USA


Ford v Ferrari 8.5
2 Ford v Ferrari
Biography, Drama, Sport 2019, USA

Joker 8.3
3 Joker
Crime, Drama 2019, USA


Knives Out 8.2
4 Knives Out
Detective, Drama, Crime, Comedy 2019, USA

Little Women 8.0
5 Little Women
Romantic, Drama 2019, USA

A Dog's Journey 8.0
6 A Dog's Journey
Family 2019, USA

Spider-Man: Far from Home 8.0
7 Spider-Man: Far from Home
Sci-Fi, Action 2019, USA

Агент Эмерсон 7.9
8 Агент Эмерсон
Action, Adventure 2019, USA


1917 7.9
9 1917
War, Drama 2019, Great Britain / USA


Five Feet Apart 7.8
10 Five Feet Apart
Romantic, Drama 2019, USA

Onward 7.8
11 Onward
Animation, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy 2019, USA


Richard Jewell 7.7
12 Richard Jewell
Drama 2019, USA


Everest 7.7
13 Everest
Animation 2019, USA


Doctor Sleep 7.7
14 Doctor Sleep
Mystery, Horror 2019, USA

Everybody's Everything 7.7
15 Everybody's Everything
Documentary 2019, USA


The Peanut Butter Falcon 7.7
16 The Peanut Butter Falcon
Adventure 2019, USA


Frozen 2 7.7
17 Frozen 2
Animation, Family, Children's 2019, USA


Toy Story 4 7.6
18 Toy Story 4
Comedy, Fantasy, Children's, Family 2019, USA

The Lion King 7.6
19 The Lion King
Sci-Fi, Family 2019, USA


Aladdin 7.6
20 Aladdin
Adventure, Musical 2019, USA

Maleficent 2 7.6
21 Maleficent 2
Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2019, USA


Shazam! 7.5
22 Shazam!
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action 2019, USA


Pigeon: Impossible 7.5
23 Pigeon: Impossible
Animation, Sci-Fi, Family 2019, USA


A Dog's Way Home 7.4
24 A Dog's Way Home
Adventure, Family 2019, USA


Sonic the Hedgehog 7.4
25 Sonic the Hedgehog
Fantasy 2019, USA


Captain Marvel 7.4
26 Captain Marvel
Adventure, Fantasy, Action 2019, USA

Jumanji: The Next Level 7.4
27 Jumanji: The Next Level
Adventure, Comedy 2019, USA


John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum 7.3
28 John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Action 2019, USA


Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 7.3
29 Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Comedy, Drama 2019, USA


Escape Room 7.3
30 Escape Room
Horror 2019, USA


The Secret Life of Pets 2 7.2
31 The Secret Life of Pets 2
Animation, Comedy 2019, USA

Last Christmas 7.2
32 Last Christmas
Romantic, Comedy 2019, USA


Hobbs & Shaw 7.2
33 Hobbs & Shaw
Action, Crime 2019, USA


The Angry Birds Movie 2 7.2
34 The Angry Birds Movie 2
Animation, Children's 2019, USA

The Lighthouse 7.1
35 The Lighthouse
Horror, Fantasy 2019, USA

Ready or Not 7.1
36 Ready or Not
Horror, Thriller, Detective 2019, USA


The Mule 7.1
37 The Mule
Detective, Crime, Drama 2019, USA

Motherless Brooklyn 7.1
38 Motherless Brooklyn
Crime, Thriller 2019, USA

Pokemon Detective Pikachu 7.0
39 Pokemon Detective Pikachu
Detective, Comedy 2019, USA

It: Chapter Two 7.0
40 It: Chapter Two
Horror, Thriller 2019, USA

Watch trailer
Angel Has Fallen 7.0
41 Angel Has Fallen
Action, Thriller 2019, USA


Us 7.0
42 Us
Horror, Thriller 2019, USA


Zombieland: Double Tap 7.0
43 Zombieland: Double Tap
Comedy, Horror 2019, USA


Dumbo 7.0
44 Dumbo
Family, Fantasy, Adventure 2019, USA


The Goldfinch 6.9
45 The Goldfinch
Drama 2019, USA

Rambo: Last Blood 6.8
46 Rambo: Last Blood
Action, Thriller 2019, USA

The Addams Family 6.8
47 The Addams Family
Animation, Fantasy 2019, USA


After 6.7
48 After
Drama, Romantic 2019, USA


Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 6.7
49 Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Horror 2019, USA


Long Shot 6.7
50 Long Shot
Comedy 2019, USA


Crawl 6.6
51 Crawl
Horror 2019, USA

Happy Death Day 2U 6.6
52 Happy Death Day 2U
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2019, USA


At Eternity's Gate 6.6
53 At Eternity's Gate
Biography 2019, USA


Stuber 6.6
54 Stuber
Action, Comedy 2019, USA


Glass 6.6
55 Glass
Thriller 2019, USA

Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker 6.6
56 Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker
Sci-Fi, Action 2019, USA


X-Men: Dark Phoenix 6.6
57 X-Men: Dark Phoenix
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2019, USA

The Hustle 6.6
58 The Hustle
Comedy 2019, USA

Untitled Godzilla Sequel 6.5
59 Untitled Godzilla Sequel
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2019, USA


Terminator: Dark Fate 6.5
60 Terminator: Dark Fate
Sci-Fi, Action 2019, USA

Midsommar 6.5
61 Midsommar
Horror 2019, USA


Hustlers 6.5
62 Hustlers
Thriller, Drama 2019, USA


kamal mohamed sallam 6.5
63 kamal mohamed sallam
Action, Drama, Sci-Fi 2019, USA


Hellboy 6.4
64 Hellboy
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action 2019, USA

Annabelle Comes Home 6.4
65 Annabelle Comes Home
Horror 2019, USA

Underwater 6.4
66 Underwater
Action, Drama, Thriller 2019, USA

Don't Let Go 6.3
67 Don't Let Go
Drama, Horror, Mystery 2019, USA

Pet Sematary 6.2
68 Pet Sematary
Horror, Thriller 2019, USA

Men in Black: International 6.2
69 Men in Black: International
Sci-Fi, Adventure 2019, USA

Brightburn 6.0
70 Brightburn
Horror 2019, USA


The Curse of La Llorona 5.9
71 The Curse of La Llorona
Horror 2019, USA


Ma 5.7
72 Ma
Horror, Thriller 2019, USA

The Dead Don't Die 5.6
73 The Dead Don't Die
Comedy, Horror 2019, USA

Charlie's Angels 5.6
74 Charlie's Angels
Action, Comedy 2019, USA


Gretel and Hansel 5.6
75 Gretel and Hansel
Horror, Fantasy, Thriller 2019, USA


The Big Trip 5.4
76 The Big Trip
Animation 2019, Russia / USA


The Beach Bum 4.8
77 The Beach Bum
Comedy 2019, USA

Sator 4.5
78 Sator
Horror 2019, USA


The Fanatic 4.2
79 The Fanatic
Thriller, Crime 2019, USA

Holmes and Watson 3.7
80 Holmes and Watson
Detective, Comedy, Adventure 2019, USA


Genre
Country
Year

