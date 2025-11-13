Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films USA 2018

Rating of films produced in USA of 2018

Avengers: Infinity War 8.5
1 Avengers: Infinity War
Action, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
Green Book 8.4
2 Green Book
Drama 2018, USA
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 8.3
3 Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Animation, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
Bohemian Rhapsody 8.2
4 Bohemian Rhapsody
Drama, Biography, Musical 2018, USA / Great Britain
How to Train Your Dragon 3 8.1
5 How to Train Your Dragon 3
Animation, Family, Comedy, Adventure 2018, USA
A Star Is Born 7.9
6 A Star Is Born
Drama, Romantic, Musical 2018, USA
Deadpool 2 7.9
7 Deadpool 2
Action, Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
Incredibles 2 7.8
8 Incredibles 2
Animation, Children's 2018, USA
Ready Player One 7.8
9 Ready Player One
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2018, USA
Alita: Battle Angel 7.8
10 Alita: Battle Angel
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure, Romantic 2018, USA / Canada / Argentina
The Greatest Showman 7.8
11 The Greatest Showman
Musical, Biography, Drama 2018, USA
Searching 7.7
12 Searching
Thriller 2018, USA
Black Panther 7.7
13 Black Panther
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
M:I 6 - Mission Impossible 7.7
14 M:I 6 - Mission Impossible
Action, Thriller, Adventure 2018, USA
Instant Family 7.7
15 Instant Family
Comedy 2018, USA
Isle of Dogs 7.7
16 Isle of Dogs
Animation, Comedy, Drama, Fantasy 2018, USA
Ant-Man and the Wasp 7.6
17 Ant-Man and the Wasp
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2018, USA
Venom 7.6
18 Venom
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2018, USA
Aquaman 7.5
19 Aquaman
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action 2018, USA
Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 7.5
20 Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2
Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Family 2018, USA
The Favourite 7.5
21 The Favourite
Biography, History 2018, Ireland / Great Britain / USA
Creed II 7.5
22 Creed II
Sport, Drama, Action 2018, USA
A Quiet Place 7.4
23 A Quiet Place
Horror, Mystery 2018, USA
Bad Times at the El Royale 7.4
24 Bad Times at the El Royale
Thriller 2018, USA
Den of Thieves 7.3
25 Den of Thieves
Action, Thriller 2018, USA
Bumblebee 7.3
26 Bumblebee
Sci-Fi, Action 2018, USA
Christopher Robin 7.3
27 Christopher Robin
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2018, USA
The Equalizer 2 7.3
28 The Equalizer 2
Action, Crime, Thriller 2018, USA
Peter Rabbit 7.2
29 Peter Rabbit
Animation, Family, Children's 2018, USA
Adrift 7.2
30 Adrift
Drama 2018, USA
Game Night 7.2
31 Game Night
Comedy, Detective 2018, USA
A Simple Favor 7.2
32 A Simple Favor
Thriller, Crime, Detective 2018, USA
First Man 7.2
33 First Man
Drama, Biography 2018, USA
How the Grinch Stole Christmas 7.2
34 How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Animation 2018, USA
Hotel Transylvania 3 7.2
35 Hotel Transylvania 3
Animation, Family, Comedy 2018, USA
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! 7.2
36 Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!
Musical 2018, USA
Alpha 7.1
37 Alpha
Action, Thriller, Drama 2018, USA
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2 7.1
38 Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2
Fantasy 2018, USA
A Star Wars Story: Untitled Han Solo Film 7.1
39 A Star Wars Story: Untitled Han Solo Film
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action 2018, USA
The Upside 7.1
40 The Upside
Drama, Comedy 2018, USA
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom 7.0
41 Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2018, USA
Smallfoot 7.0
42 Smallfoot
Animation, Fantasy, Comedy, Family 2018, USA
Rampage 7.0
43 Rampage
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure 2018, USA
Tag 7.0
44 Tag
Comedy 2018, USA
The Commuter 7.0
45 The Commuter
Action, Thriller 2018, USA
Overboard 7.0
46 Overboard
Romantic, Comedy 2018, USA
The Professor 7.0
47 The Professor
Drama, Comedy 2018, USA
Maze Runner: The Death Cure 7.0
48 Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2018, USA
Mary Poppins Returns 7.0
49 Mary Poppins Returns
Musical, Family 2018, USA
Skyscraper 6.9
50 Skyscraper
Action 2018, USA
Tomb Raider 6.9
51 Tomb Raider
Adventure, Fantasy, Action 2018, USA
Book Club 6.9
52 Book Club
Comedy 2018, USA
Meg 6.8
53 Meg
Horror, Sci-Fi, Action 2018, USA
The Lego Movie Sequel 6.8
54 The Lego Movie Sequel
Animation, Comedy, Family 2018, USA / Australia / Denmark
Anna 6.8
55 Anna
Action 2018, USA / France
Halloween 6.7
56 Halloween
Horror 2018, USA
A Rainy Day in New York 6.7
57 A Rainy Day in New York
Drama 2018, USA
Mortal Engines 6.7
58 Mortal Engines
Sci-Fi 2018, USA / New Zealand
I Feel Pretty 6.6
59 I Feel Pretty
Comedy 2018, USA
Widows 6.6
60 Widows
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2018, USA / Great Britain
Second Act 6.6
61 Second Act
Comedy 2018, USA
The House with a Clock in Its Walls 6.6
62 The House with a Clock in Its Walls
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2018, USA
Amusement Park 6.6
63 Amusement Park
Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Family 2018, USA / Spain
Look Away 6.6
64 Look Away
Thriller 2018, USA
Winchester 6.5
65 Winchester
Mystery, Thriller 2018, USA
Duck, Duck, Goose 6.4
66 Duck, Duck, Goose
Animation, Comedy, Family 2018, USA / China
Pacific Rim: Uprising 6.4
67 Pacific Rim: Uprising
Sci-Fi, Action 2018, USA
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms 6.4
68 The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Fantasy, Family 2018, USA
Goosebumps: Horrorland 6.4
69 Goosebumps: Horrorland
Comedy, Fantasy, Adventure 2018, USA
Ad Astra 6.3
70 Ad Astra
Sci-Fi, Drama 2018, USA / Brazil
The Spy Who Dumped Me 6.3
71 The Spy Who Dumped Me
Comedy, Action 2018, USA
Robin Hood 6.3
72 Robin Hood
Adventure 2018, USA
The Nun 6.3
73 The Nun
Horror, Mystery, Thriller 2018, USA
The Girl in the Spider's Web 6.3
74 The Girl in the Spider's Web
Detective, Thriller 2018, USA
Mile 22 6.3
75 Mile 22
Action 2018, USA
The Darkest Minds 6.3
76 The Darkest Minds
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2018, USA
Truth or Dare 6.2
77 Truth or Dare
Horror, Thriller 2018, USA
Miles 6.2
78 Miles
Sci-Fi 2018, USA
The Purge: The Island 6.1
79 The Purge: The Island
Horror 2018, USA
Terminal 6.0
80 Terminal
Drama, Thriller 2018, USA / Great Britain
Blockers 6.0
81 Blockers
Comedy 2018, USA
Jonathan 5.9
82 Jonathan
Drama 2018, USA
The Predator 5.8
83 The Predator
Sci-Fi, Action 2018, USA
Fifty Shades Freed 5.8
84 Fifty Shades Freed
Romantic 2018, USA
Show Dogs 5.7
85 Show Dogs
Comedy, Adventure, Family 2018, USA / Great Britain
Destination Wedding 5.7
86 Destination Wedding
Comedy, Romantic 2018, USA
The Possession of Hannah Grace 5.7
87 The Possession of Hannah Grace
Horror 2018, USA
Serenity 5.4
88 Serenity
Thriller, Drama 2018, USA
Bent 5.2
89 Bent
Thriller, Crime 2018, Spain / USA
211 4.5
90 211
Action, Drama 2018, USA
A Wrinkle in Time 4.2
91 A Wrinkle in Time
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 2018, USA
Slender Man 3.9
92 Slender Man
Horror 2018, USA
The Campus 3.9
93 The Campus
Fantasy, Horror, Mystery 2018, USA
