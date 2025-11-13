Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films USA 2017

Rating of films produced in USA of 2017

Coco 8.5
1 Coco
Animation, Adventure 2017, USA
Logan 8.3
2 Logan
Action, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
Thor: Ragnarok 8.2
3 Thor: Ragnarok
Fantasy, Drama, Action 2017, USA
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri 8.0
4 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Drama, Thriller, Crime 2017, USA / Great Britain
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 8.0
5 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Action, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
Spider-Man: Homecoming 7.8
6 Spider-Man: Homecoming
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure 2017, USA
A Dog's Purpose 7.8
7 A Dog's Purpose
Drama, Comedy 2017, USA
Gifted 7.7
8 Gifted
Drama 2017, USA
Dunkirk 7.7
9 Dunkirk
Drama, War, History 2017, USA / Great Britain / France
Wind River 7.7
10 Wind River
Thriller 2017, USA / Great Britain / Canada
Wonder Woman 7.7
11 Wonder Woman
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
Blade Runner 2049 7.7
12 Blade Runner 2049
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2017, USA
Papillon 7.6
13 Papillon
Drama, Crime, Biography 2017, Serbia / Montenegro / Malta / USA
The Hitman's Bodyguard 7.6
14 The Hitman's Bodyguard
Action, Comedy 2017, USA
Hidden Figures 7.6
15 Hidden Figures
Drama 2017, USA
Only the Brave 7.6
16 Only the Brave
Drama, Action 2017, USA
Get Out 7.6
17 Get Out
Horror, Detective 2017, USA
Shot Caller 7.6
18 Shot Caller
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2017, USA
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 7.6
19 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 2017, USA
Baby Driver 7.6
20 Baby Driver
Action, Crime, Thriller 2017, USA / Great Britain
It 7.5
21 It
Horror, Thriller 2017, USA
The LEGO Batman Movie 7.5
22 The LEGO Batman Movie
Animation 2017, USA / Australia / Denmark
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales 7.4
23 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Comedy, Fantasy, Action, Adventure 2017, USA
Molly's Game 7.4
24 Molly's Game
Drama, Biography 2017, USA
Ferdinand 7.4
25 Ferdinand
Animation 2017, USA
War for the Planet of the Apes 7.4
26 War for the Planet of the Apes
Drama, Sci-Fi, Action 2017, USA
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword 7.4
27 King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Fantasy, Action, Drama, Adventure 2017, USA
Beauty and the Beast 7.3
28 Beauty and the Beast
Fantasy, Romantic, Musical 2017, USA
Cars 3 7.3
29 Cars 3
Children's, Animation, Adventure 2017, USA
American Made 7.3
30 American Made
Thriller, Crime 2017, USA
The Shape of Water 7.3
31 The Shape of Water
War, Mystery 2017, USA
The Fate of the Furious 7.2
32 The Fate of the Furious
Action, Thriller, Crime 2017, USA
Kong: Skull Island 7.2
33 Kong: Skull Island
Adventure, Action, Fantasy 2017, USA
Despicable Me 3 7.2
34 Despicable Me 3
Adventure, Comedy, Animation 2017, USA
Life 7.1
35 Life
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2017, USA
I, Tonya 7.1
36 I, Tonya
Biography, Comedy, Sport 2017, USA
Happy Death Day 7.1
37 Happy Death Day
Horror, Thriller, Detective 2017, USA
Justice League 7.1
38 Justice League
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action, Fantasy 2017, USA
Power Rangers 7.1
39 Power Rangers
Action, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
Kingsman: The Golden Circle 7.1
40 Kingsman: The Golden Circle
Action, Crime, Adventure 2017, USA
Professor Marston & the Wonder Women 7.0
41 Professor Marston & the Wonder Women
Drama, Biography 2017, USA
Annabelle: Creation 7.0
42 Annabelle: Creation
Horror, Thriller 2017, USA
The Party 7.0
43 The Party
Drama, Comedy 2017, Great Britain / USA
Victoria and Abdul 7.0
44 Victoria and Abdul
Drama, Biography, History 2017, USA / Great Britain
Ghost in the Shell 7.0
45 Ghost in the Shell
Crime, Drama, Sci-Fi, Action 2017, USA
The Mountain Between Us 7.0
46 The Mountain Between Us
Romantic, Drama 2017, USA
It Comes at Night 7.0
47 It Comes at Night
Horror, Thriller, Drama 2017, USA
Murder on the Orient Express 7.0
48 Murder on the Orient Express
Detective, Thriller 2017, USA
Ocean's Eight 7.0
49 Ocean's Eight
Crime, Comedy, Action 2017, USA
American Assassin 7.0
50 American Assassin
Action, Thriller 2017, USA
The Boss Baby 7.0
51 The Boss Baby
Comedy, Family 2017, USA
Logan Lucky 6.9
52 Logan Lucky
Comedy 2017, USA
Everything, Everything 6.9
53 Everything, Everything
Drama 2017, USA
Star Wars: The Last Jedi 6.9
54 Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure 2017, USA
My Little Pony: The Movie 6.8
55 My Little Pony: The Movie
Animation, Children's 2017, USA / Canada
Atomic Blonde 6.7
56 Atomic Blonde
Thriller, Adventure 2017, USA
Mother! 6.7
57 Mother!
Drama, Thriller, Horror 2017, USA
You Were Never Really Here 6.7
58 You Were Never Really Here
Thriller, Drama, Detective 2017, USA / France
All Eyez on Me 6.7
59 All Eyez on Me
Drama, Biography, Musical 2017, USA
Red Sparrow 6.7
60 Red Sparrow
Thriller 2017, USA
Jigsaw 6.6
61 Jigsaw
Horror, Thriller 2017, USA / Canada
The Beguiled 6.6
62 The Beguiled
Drama, Western 2017, USA
Insidious: Chapter 4 6.6
63 Insidious: Chapter 4
Horror, Thriller, Mystery 2017, USA
A Stork's Journey 6.5
64 A Stork's Journey
Animation, Comedy, Family 2017, USA / Germany / Belgium
Alien: Covenant 6.5
65 Alien: Covenant
Sci-Fi 2017, USA
Daddy's Home 2 6.5
66 Daddy's Home 2
Comedy 2017, USA
Underworld: Blood Wars 6.5
67 Underworld: Blood Wars
Horror, Action 2017, USA
Baywatch 6.4
68 Baywatch
Comedy, Action 2017, USA
Aftermath 6.3
69 Aftermath
Drama, Thriller 2017, USA
The Dark Tower 6.3
70 The Dark Tower
Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Western, Horror 2017, USA
Wonder Wheel 6.3
71 Wonder Wheel
Comedy 2017, USA
The Mummy 6.3
72 The Mummy
Fantasy, Adventure, Action 2017, USA
Transformers: The Last Knight 6.2
73 Transformers: The Last Knight
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2017, USA
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie 6.2
74 Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Action, Animation, Comedy 2017, USA / Canada / France / India
Smurfs: The Lost Village 6.2
75 Smurfs: The Lost Village
Comedy, Animation 2017, USA
Voice from the Stone 6.2
76 Voice from the Stone
Drama, Thriller, Detective, Mystery 2017, USA
The LEGO Ninjago Movie 6.1
77 The LEGO Ninjago Movie
Animation, Comedy, Adventure 2017, USA / Denmark
Fifty Shades Darker 6.1
78 Fifty Shades Darker
Drama, Romantic 2017, USA
Geostorm 6.0
79 Geostorm
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2017, USA
The Legend of Conan 6.0
80 The Legend of Conan
Action, Fantasy, Adventure 2017, USA
Flatliners 6.0
81 Flatliners
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama 2017, USA
A Bad Moms Christmas 6.0
82 A Bad Moms Christmas
Comedy 2017, USA
The Endless 6.0
83 The Endless
Horror, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature 6.0
84 The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature
Animation, Comedy, Adventure 2017, USA / Canada / South Korea
xXx: Return of Xander Cage 6.0
85 xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Action 2017, USA
Suburbicon 5.9
86 Suburbicon
Comedy, Crime, Detective 2017, USA
The Circle 5.9
87 The Circle
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Drama 2017, USA / UAE
Replicas 5.8
88 Replicas
Thriller, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
Downsizing 5.7
89 Downsizing
Comedy, Drama 2017, USA
Rough Night 5.6
90 Rough Night
Comedy 2017, USA
Rings 5.6
91 Rings
Horror, Drama 2017, USA
Beyond Skyline 5.4
92 Beyond Skyline
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Thriller 2017, USA
Mara 5.3
93 Mara
Horror 2017, Great Britain / USA
Jeepers Creepers III 5.3
94 Jeepers Creepers III
Horror, Thriller 2017, USA
Kings 5.1
95 Kings
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2017, USA
Inhumans 5.0
96 Inhumans
Sci-Fi, Family 2017, USA
The Emoji Movie 4.8
97 The Emoji Movie
Comedy, Animation 2017, USA
American Heist 4.5
98 American Heist
Thriller 2017, USA / Russia
Future World 3.7
99 Future World
Sci-Fi, Action 2017, USA
The Assault 3.5
100 The Assault
Action, Thriller 2017, USA
