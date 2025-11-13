Menu
8.5
1
Coco
Animation, Adventure
2017, USA
Rate
8.3
2
Logan
Action, Sci-Fi
2017, USA
Rate
8.2
3
Thor: Ragnarok
Fantasy, Drama, Action
2017, USA
Rate
8.0
4
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Drama, Thriller, Crime
2017, USA / Great Britain
Rate
8.0
5
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Action, Sci-Fi
2017, USA
Rate
Tickets
7.8
6
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure
2017, USA
Rate
Tickets
7.8
7
A Dog's Purpose
Drama, Comedy
2017, USA
Rate
7.7
8
Gifted
Drama
2017, USA
Rate
7.7
9
Dunkirk
Drama, War, History
2017, USA / Great Britain / France
Rate
Watch trailer
7.7
10
Wind River
Thriller
2017, USA / Great Britain / Canada
Rate
7.7
11
Wonder Woman
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2017, USA
Rate
7.7
12
Blade Runner 2049
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2017, USA
Rate
7.6
13
Papillon
Drama, Crime, Biography
2017, Serbia / Montenegro / Malta / USA
Rate
7.6
14
The Hitman's Bodyguard
Action, Comedy
2017, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.6
15
Hidden Figures
Drama
2017, USA
Rate
7.6
16
Only the Brave
Drama, Action
2017, USA
Rate
7.6
17
Get Out
Horror, Detective
2017, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.6
18
Shot Caller
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2017, USA
Rate
7.6
19
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Adventure, Family, Fantasy
2017, USA
Rate
7.6
20
Baby Driver
Action, Crime, Thriller
2017, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
7.5
21
It
Horror, Thriller
2017, USA
Rate
7.5
22
The LEGO Batman Movie
Animation
2017, USA / Australia / Denmark
Rate
7.4
23
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Comedy, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
2017, USA
Rate
Tickets
7.4
24
Molly's Game
Drama, Biography
2017, USA
Rate
7.4
25
Ferdinand
Animation
2017, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.4
26
War for the Planet of the Apes
Drama, Sci-Fi, Action
2017, USA
Rate
7.4
27
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Fantasy, Action, Drama, Adventure
2017, USA
Rate
7.3
28
Beauty and the Beast
Fantasy, Romantic, Musical
2017, USA
Rate
7.3
29
Cars 3
Children's, Animation, Adventure
2017, USA
Rate
7.3
30
American Made
Thriller, Crime
2017, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.3
31
The Shape of Water
War, Mystery
2017, USA
Rate
7.2
32
The Fate of the Furious
Action, Thriller, Crime
2017, USA
Rate
7.2
33
Kong: Skull Island
Adventure, Action, Fantasy
2017, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.2
34
Despicable Me 3
Adventure, Comedy, Animation
2017, USA
Rate
7.1
35
Life
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2017, USA
Rate
7.1
36
I, Tonya
Biography, Comedy, Sport
2017, USA
Rate
7.1
37
Happy Death Day
Horror, Thriller, Detective
2017, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.1
38
Justice League
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action, Fantasy
2017, USA
Rate
7.1
39
Power Rangers
Action, Sci-Fi
2017, USA
Rate
7.1
40
Kingsman: The Golden Circle
Action, Crime, Adventure
2017, USA
Rate
7.0
41
Professor Marston & the Wonder Women
Drama, Biography
2017, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.0
42
Annabelle: Creation
Horror, Thriller
2017, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.0
43
The Party
Drama, Comedy
2017, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.0
44
Victoria and Abdul
Drama, Biography, History
2017, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
7.0
45
Ghost in the Shell
Crime, Drama, Sci-Fi, Action
2017, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.0
46
The Mountain Between Us
Romantic, Drama
2017, USA
Rate
7.0
47
It Comes at Night
Horror, Thriller, Drama
2017, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.0
48
Murder on the Orient Express
Detective, Thriller
2017, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.0
49
Ocean's Eight
Crime, Comedy, Action
2017, USA
Rate
7.0
50
American Assassin
Action, Thriller
2017, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
7.0
51
The Boss Baby
Comedy, Family
2017, USA
Rate
6.9
52
Logan Lucky
Comedy
2017, USA
Rate
6.9
53
Everything, Everything
Drama
2017, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.9
54
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure
2017, USA
Rate
6.8
55
My Little Pony: The Movie
Animation, Children's
2017, USA / Canada
Rate
6.7
56
Atomic Blonde
Thriller, Adventure
2017, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.7
57
Mother!
Drama, Thriller, Horror
2017, USA
Rate
6.7
58
You Were Never Really Here
Thriller, Drama, Detective
2017, USA / France
Rate
6.7
59
All Eyez on Me
Drama, Biography, Musical
2017, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.7
60
Red Sparrow
Thriller
2017, USA
Rate
6.6
61
Jigsaw
Horror, Thriller
2017, USA / Canada
Rate
6.6
62
The Beguiled
Drama, Western
2017, USA
Rate
6.6
63
Insidious: Chapter 4
Horror, Thriller, Mystery
2017, USA
Rate
6.5
64
A Stork's Journey
Animation, Comedy, Family
2017, USA / Germany / Belgium
Rate
6.5
65
Alien: Covenant
Sci-Fi
2017, USA
Rate
6.5
66
Daddy's Home 2
Comedy
2017, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.5
67
Underworld: Blood Wars
Horror, Action
2017, USA
Rate
6.4
68
Baywatch
Comedy, Action
2017, USA
Rate
6.3
69
Aftermath
Drama, Thriller
2017, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.3
70
The Dark Tower
Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Western, Horror
2017, USA
Rate
6.3
71
Wonder Wheel
Comedy
2017, USA
Rate
6.3
72
The Mummy
Fantasy, Adventure, Action
2017, USA
Rate
6.2
73
Transformers: The Last Knight
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller
2017, USA
Rate
6.2
74
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Action, Animation, Comedy
2017, USA / Canada / France / India
Rate
6.2
75
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Comedy, Animation
2017, USA
Rate
6.2
76
Voice from the Stone
Drama, Thriller, Detective, Mystery
2017, USA
Rate
6.1
77
The LEGO Ninjago Movie
Animation, Comedy, Adventure
2017, USA / Denmark
Rate
6.1
78
Fifty Shades Darker
Drama, Romantic
2017, USA
Rate
6.0
79
Geostorm
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2017, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.0
80
The Legend of Conan
Action, Fantasy, Adventure
2017, USA
Rate
6.0
81
Flatliners
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama
2017, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.0
82
A Bad Moms Christmas
Comedy
2017, USA
Rate
6.0
83
The Endless
Horror, Thriller, Sci-Fi
2017, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
6.0
84
The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature
Animation, Comedy, Adventure
2017, USA / Canada / South Korea
Rate
6.0
85
xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Action
2017, USA
Rate
5.9
86
Suburbicon
Comedy, Crime, Detective
2017, USA
Rate
5.9
87
The Circle
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Drama
2017, USA / UAE
Rate
5.8
88
Replicas
Thriller, Sci-Fi
2017, USA
Rate
5.7
89
Downsizing
Comedy, Drama
2017, USA
Rate
5.6
90
Rough Night
Comedy
2017, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
5.6
91
Rings
Horror, Drama
2017, USA
Rate
5.4
92
Beyond Skyline
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Thriller
2017, USA
Rate
5.3
93
Mara
Horror
2017, Great Britain / USA
Rate
5.3
94
Jeepers Creepers III
Horror, Thriller
2017, USA
Rate
5.1
95
Kings
Thriller, Drama, Crime
2017, USA
Rate
5.0
96
Inhumans
Sci-Fi, Family
2017, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
4.8
97
The Emoji Movie
Comedy, Animation
2017, USA
Rate
4.5
98
American Heist
Thriller
2017, USA / Russia
Rate
3.7
99
Future World
Sci-Fi, Action
2017, USA
Rate
3.5
100
The Assault
Action, Thriller
2017, USA
Rate
