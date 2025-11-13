Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films USA 2015

Rating of films produced in USA of 2015

Landfill Harmonic 8.1
1 Landfill Harmonic
Family, Documentary, Drama 2015, USA / Paraguay / Norway / Brazil
Rate
Mad Max: Fury Road 8.0
2 Mad Max: Fury Road
Adventure, Action 2015, Australia / USA
Rate
Tickets
The Martian 8.0
3 The Martian
Sci-Fi, Adventure 2015, USA
Rate
Inside Out 8.0
4 Inside Out
Animation 2015, USA
Rate
Tickets
The Revenant 7.9
5 The Revenant
Adventure, Drama 2015, USA
Rate
Tickets
Ant-Man 7.9
6 Ant-Man
Sci-Fi, Action 2015, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Avengers: Age of Ultron 7.8
7 Avengers: Age of Ultron
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2015, USA
Rate
The Hateful Eight 7.8
8 The Hateful Eight
Comedy, Western, Thriller 2015, USA
Rate
Bridge of Spies 7.5
9 Bridge of Spies
Drama, Thriller 2015, USA
Rate
Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation 7.5
10 Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation
Adventure, Action, Thriller 2015, USA
Rate
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. 7.5
11 The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Comedy, Adventure, Action 2015, USA
Rate
Furious 7 7.5
12 Furious 7
Crime, Thriller, Action 2015, USA
Rate
The Intern 7.5
13 The Intern
Comedy 2015, USA
Rate
Everest 7.5
14 Everest
Drama, Adventure, Thriller 2015, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Chappie 7.4
15 Chappie
Action, Thriller 2015, USA / Mexico
Rate
The Age of Adaline 7.4
16 The Age of Adaline
Drama, Romantic 2015, USA
Rate
Southpaw 7.3
17 Southpaw
Sport, Drama 2015, USA
Rate
Star Wars: The Force Awakens 7.3
18 Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Fantasy 2015, USA
Rate
Jurassic World 7.3
19 Jurassic World
Action, Thriller, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2015, USA
Rate
Spy 7.2
20 Spy
Comedy 2015, USA
Rate
Focus 7.1
21 Focus
Comedy 2015, USA
Rate
Home 7.1
22 Home
Animation, Fantasy, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2015, USA
Rate
Joy 7.1
23 Joy
Drama 2015, USA
Rate
Hotel Transylvania 2 7.1
24 Hotel Transylvania 2
Family, Animation, Comedy 2015, USA
Rate
Cinderella 7.1
25 Cinderella
Romantic, Fantasy 2015, USA
Rate
Self/less 7.0
26 Self/less
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Drama 2015, USA
Rate
Hardcore Henry 6.9
27 Hardcore Henry
Action, Sci-Fi 2015, Russia / USA
Rate
Tomorrowland 6.9
28 Tomorrowland
Sci-Fi 2015, USA
Rate
Spectre 6.9
29 Spectre
Adventure, Thriller, Action 2015, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Insidious: Chapter 3 6.9
30 Insidious: Chapter 3
Horror 2015, USA / Canada
Rate
Crimson Peak 6.9
31 Crimson Peak
Horror 2015, USA
Rate
Tickets
The Visit 6.8
32 The Visit
Comedy, Horror 2015, USA
Rate
London Has Fallen 6.8
33 London Has Fallen
Crime, Action, Thriller 2015, USA / Great Britain
Rate
San Andreas 6.8
34 San Andreas
Action, Adventure 2015, USA
Rate
Terminator Genisys 6.8
35 Terminator Genisys
Adventure, Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2015, USA
Rate
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 6.8
36 The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2
Sci-Fi, Drama, Adventure, Thriller, Action 2015, USA
Rate
Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials 6.7
37 Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials
Action, Thriller 2015, USA
Rate
Minions 6.7
38 Minions
Comedy, Animation, Family 2015, USA
Rate
Vacation 6.7
39 Vacation
Comedy, Adventure 2015, USA
Rate
Insurgent 6.6
40 Insurgent
Sci-Fi, Action, Romantic 2015, USA
Rate
Sinister 2 6.5
41 Sinister 2
Horror 2015, USA
Rate
The Last Witch Hunter 6.5
42 The Last Witch Hunter
Fantasy, Action, Adventure 2015, USA
Rate
Dirty Grandpa 6.4
43 Dirty Grandpa
Comedy 2015, USA
Rate
Fallen 6.2
44 Fallen
Drama, Mystery 2015, Hungary / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Point Break 6.2
45 Point Break
Action 2015, USA / Germany / China
Rate
Dumb and Dumber To 6.2
46 Dumb and Dumber To
Comedy 2015, USA
Rate
Krampus 6.1
47 Krampus
Fantasy, Horror, Comedy 2015, USA
Rate
Fantastic Four 6.1
48 Fantastic Four
Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Action 2015, USA
Rate
CODE: Debugging the Gender Gap 6.1
49 CODE: Debugging the Gender Gap
Documentary 2015, USA
Rate
Seventh Son 6.0
50 Seventh Son
Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2015, Great Britain / USA / Canada / China
Rate
Ted 2 6.0
51 Ted 2
Comedy 2015, USA
Rate
Pixels 5.7
52 Pixels
Sci-Fi, Comedy 2015, USA
Rate
Into the Grizzly Maze 5.2
53 Into the Grizzly Maze
Thriller, Horror, Action 2015, USA / Canada
Rate
Fifty Shades of Grey 4.3
54 Fifty Shades of Grey
Drama, Romantic 2015, USA
Rate
