Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Film lists
New Releases
Ratings
Trailers
Kinoafisha
Top Films
Top 1000 Films
USA
2012
Rating of films produced in USA of 2012
Top 1000
Most Anticipated
Now Playing
TV Shows
8.4
1
Django Unchained
Western
2012, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.4
2
The Dark Knight Rises
Drama, Thriller, Action
2012, USA / Great Britain
Rate
8.3
3
The Avengers
Action
2012, USA
Rate
8.2
4
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
Fantasy, Adventure
2012, USA
Rate
8.0
5
Rush
Biography, Drama, Action, Sport
2012, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.0
6
Wreck-It Ralph
Animation
2012, USA
Rate
7.8
7
Life of Pi
Adventure, Drama
2012, USA / China
Rate
7.8
8
Skyfall
Adventure, Action, Thriller
2012, USA / Great Britain
Rate
7.7
9
The Amazing Spider-Man
Adventure, Fantasy, Drama, Action, Thriller
2012, USA
Rate
Tickets
7.6
10
Rise of the Guardians
Family, Animation, Adventure
2012, USA
Rate
7.6
11
Brave
Family, Animation
2012, USA
Rate
7.6
12
Flight
Drama
2012, USA
Rate
7.6
13
Silver Linings Playbook
Comedy, Drama
2012, USA
Rate
7.5
14
Moonrise Kingdom
Comedy
2012, USA
Rate
7.5
15
Cloud Atlas
Sci-Fi
2012, USA
Rate
7.5
16
Hotel Transylvania
Comedy, Animation, Family
2012, USA
Rate
7.5
17
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
Animation, Family
2012, USA
Rate
7.5
18
End of Watch
Detective, Drama, Thriller, Crime
2012, USA
Rate
7.4
19
John Carter
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Action, Fantasy
2012, USA
Rate
7.4
20
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
Drama, Romantic
2012, USA
Rate
7.4
21
Love, Marilyn
Documentary
2012, USA
Rate
7.4
22
Jack Reacher
Thriller, Detective
2012, USA
Rate
7.4
23
The Cabin in the Woods
Horror, Thriller
2012, USA
Rate
7.4
24
Lawless
Drama, Crime
2012, USA
Rate
7.4
25
Looper
Action, Sci-Fi
2012, USA
Rate
7.3
26
Men in Black 3
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action
2012, USA
Rate
7.3
27
The Place Beyond the Pines
Drama, Crime
2012, USA
Rate
7.3
28
Ice Age: Continental Drift
Comedy, Animation, Family, Adventure
2012, USA
Rate
7.3
29
21 Jump Street
Comedy, Action
2012, USA
Rate
7.3
30
The Hunger Games
Thriller, Drama, Sci-Fi
2012, USA
Rate
7.2
31
The Expendables 2
Adventure, Thriller, Action
2012, USA
Rate
7.2
32
Sinister
Crime, Horror
2012, USA
Rate
7.2
33
Seven Psychopaths
Comedy
2012, USA / Great Britain
Rate
7.1
34
Chasing Mavericks
Sport, Drama
2012, USA
Rate
7.1
35
Man on a Ledge
Thriller
2012, USA
Rate
7.1
36
American Reunion
Comedy
2012, USA
Rate
7.1
37
Project X
Comedy
2012, USA
Rate
7.1
38
Chronicle
Horror, Drama
2012, USA / Great Britain
Rate
7.1
39
World War Z
Sci-Fi, Action, Horror, Drama
2012, USA / Malta
Rate
7.0
40
Safe House
Thriller, Horror, Action
2012, USA
Rate
7.0
41
The Bourne Legacy
Action
2012, USA
Rate
7.0
42
The Grey
Thriller
2012, USA
Rate
7.0
43
ParaNorman
Fantasy, Animation, Horror, Comedy, Adventure
2012, USA
Rate
6.9
44
The Collection
Horror
2012, USA
Rate
6.9
45
Underworld Awakening
Sci-Fi, Horror, Action
2012, USA
Rate
6.9
46
Dark Shadows
Horror, Drama
2012, USA
Rate
6.9
47
The Lorax
Animation, Fantasy, Family
2012, USA
Rate
6.8
48
The Raven
Thriller
2012, USA / Spain / Hungary
Rate
6.8
49
Step Up Revolution
Romantic, Drama, Musical
2012, USA
Rate
6.8
50
Here Comes the Boom
Action, Comedy
2012, USA
Rate
6.8
51
Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
Comedy, Action, Horror
2012, USA / Germany
Rate
6.8
52
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2
Romantic, Fantasy
2012, USA
Rate
Tickets
6.7
53
To Rome with Love
Comedy
2012, USA / Italy / Spain
Rate
6.7
54
The Dictator
Comedy
2012, USA
Rate
6.7
55
Savages
Thriller, Crime
2012, USA
Rate
6.7
56
Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance
Thriller, Fantasy, Action
2012, USA
Rate
6.6
57
Frankenweenie
Sci-Fi, Horror, Comedy, Animation
2012, USA
Rate
6.6
58
Battleship
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller
2012, USA
Rate
6.6
59
Total Recall
Adventure, Thriller, Action, Sci-Fi
2012, USA
Rate
6.5
60
Contraband
Thriller
2012, USA / Great Britain
Rate
6.5
61
The Host
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2012, USA
Rate
6.5
62
Smashed
Comedy, Drama
2012, USA
Rate
6.5
63
Prometheus
Action, Drama, Sci-Fi, Horror
2012, USA
Rate
6.5
64
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
Horror, Thriller
2012, USA
Rate
6.4
65
That's My Boy
Comedy
2012, USA
Rate
6.4
66
Killing Them Softly
Crime, Thriller
2012, USA
Rate
6.4
67
Snow White and the Huntsman
Fairy Tale, Adventure, Action
2012, USA
Rate
6.4
68
Lockout
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action
2012, USA / France
Rate
6.3
69
Silent Hill: Revelation
Horror
2012, USA / France
Rate
6.3
70
Mirror Mirror
Comedy, Fantasy
2012, USA
Rate
6.2
71
G.I. Joe: Retaliation
Action
2012, USA / Canada
Rate
6.1
72
The Watch
Sci-Fi, Comedy
2012, USA
Rate
6.1
73
So Undercover
Action, Comedy
2012, USA
Rate
6.1
74
Chernobyl Diaries
Horror, Thriller
2012, USA
Rate
5.9
75
Paranormal Activity 4
Horror
2012, USA
Rate
5.9
76
LOL
Comedy
2012, USA
Rate
5.9
77
Wrath of the Titans
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2012, USA
Rate
5.4
78
The Apparition
Thriller, Horror
2012, USA
Rate
5.3
79
Bachelorette
Comedy
2012, USA
Rate
5.3
80
About Cherry
Drama
2012, USA
Rate
4.6
81
A ticket to Vegas
Adventure, Comedy
2012, USA / Russia
Rate
4.4
82
Branded
Thriller, Sci-Fi
2012, USA
Rate
Genre
Action
Adult
Adventure
Animation
Anime
Ballet
Biography
Catastrophe
Children's
Comedy
Compilation
Concert
Crime
Detective
Documentary
Drama
Fairy Tale
Family
Fantasy
Film-Noir
History
Horror
Music
Musical
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Short
Sport
Theatrical
Thriller
War
Western
Country
Algeria
Argentina
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Belarus
Belgium
Brazil
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Cambodia
Canada
Chile
China
Colombia
Croatia
Czechia
Denmark
Dominican Republic
East Germany
Egypt
Estonia
Finland
France
Georgia
Germany
Great Britain
Greece
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
India
Indonesia
Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Ireland
Israel
Italy
Japan
Kazakhstan
Kosovo
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Lebanon
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malaysia
Malta
Mexico
Monaco
Mongolia
Montenegro
Morocco
Netherlands
New Zealand
North Macedonia
Norway
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Qatar
Romania
Russia
Russian Empire
Saudi Arabia
Serbia
Singapore
South Africa
South Korea
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Syrian Arab Republic
Taiwan, Province of China
Thailand
Turkey
UAE
USA
USSR
Ukraine
Uruguay
Venezuela
Viet Nam
West Germany
Yugoslavia
Year
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
1989
1988
1987
1986
1985
1984
1983
1982
1981
1980
1979
1978
1977
1976
1975
1974
1973
1972
1971
1970
1969
1968
1966
1965
1964
1963
1962
1961
1960
1959
1958
1957
1956
1955
1954
1953
1952
1951
1950
1949
1948
1947
1946
1945
1944
1943
1942
1941
1940
1939
1938
1937
1936
1935
1934
1933
1932
1931
1930
1929
1928
1927
1926
1925
1924
1923
1922
1921
1920
1919
1918
1916
1915
Apply
Reset
Most Anticipated Films
Top 1000 Films
Top Films in Cinemas
Best films of 2025
Best films of 2024
Best films of 2023
Best films of 2022
Best films of 2021
Top Films by Country
Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
908
Avatar 3
25 December 2025
537
Chebi 2
1 January 2026
122
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
25 December 2025
102
Now You See Me 3
13 November 2025
94
Mazhor v Dubae
30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.3
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ritmy mechty
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree