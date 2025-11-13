Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films USA 2012

Rating of films produced in USA of 2012

Django Unchained 8.4
1 Django Unchained
Western 2012, USA
The Dark Knight Rises 8.4
2 The Dark Knight Rises
Drama, Thriller, Action 2012, USA / Great Britain
The Avengers 8.3
3 The Avengers
Action 2012, USA
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey 8.2
4 The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
Fantasy, Adventure 2012, USA
Rush 8.0
5 Rush
Biography, Drama, Action, Sport 2012, USA
Wreck-It Ralph 8.0
6 Wreck-It Ralph
Animation 2012, USA
Life of Pi 7.8
7 Life of Pi
Adventure, Drama 2012, USA / China
Skyfall 7.8
8 Skyfall
Adventure, Action, Thriller 2012, USA / Great Britain
The Amazing Spider-Man 7.7
9 The Amazing Spider-Man
Adventure, Fantasy, Drama, Action, Thriller 2012, USA
Rise of the Guardians 7.6
10 Rise of the Guardians
Family, Animation, Adventure 2012, USA
Brave 7.6
11 Brave
Family, Animation 2012, USA
Flight 7.6
12 Flight
Drama 2012, USA
Silver Linings Playbook 7.6
13 Silver Linings Playbook
Comedy, Drama 2012, USA
Moonrise Kingdom 7.5
14 Moonrise Kingdom
Comedy 2012, USA
Cloud Atlas 7.5
15 Cloud Atlas
Sci-Fi 2012, USA
Hotel Transylvania 7.5
16 Hotel Transylvania
Comedy, Animation, Family 2012, USA
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted 7.5
17 Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
Animation, Family 2012, USA
End of Watch 7.5
18 End of Watch
Detective, Drama, Thriller, Crime 2012, USA
John Carter 7.4
19 John Carter
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Action, Fantasy 2012, USA
The Perks of Being a Wallflower 7.4
20 The Perks of Being a Wallflower
Drama, Romantic 2012, USA
Love, Marilyn 7.4
21 Love, Marilyn
Documentary 2012, USA
Jack Reacher 7.4
22 Jack Reacher
Thriller, Detective 2012, USA
The Cabin in the Woods 7.4
23 The Cabin in the Woods
Horror, Thriller 2012, USA
Lawless 7.4
24 Lawless
Drama, Crime 2012, USA
Looper 7.4
25 Looper
Action, Sci-Fi 2012, USA
Men in Black 3 7.3
26 Men in Black 3
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action 2012, USA
The Place Beyond the Pines 7.3
27 The Place Beyond the Pines
Drama, Crime 2012, USA
Ice Age: Continental Drift 7.3
28 Ice Age: Continental Drift
Comedy, Animation, Family, Adventure 2012, USA
21 Jump Street 7.3
29 21 Jump Street
Comedy, Action 2012, USA
The Hunger Games 7.3
30 The Hunger Games
Thriller, Drama, Sci-Fi 2012, USA
The Expendables 2 7.2
31 The Expendables 2
Adventure, Thriller, Action 2012, USA
Sinister 7.2
32 Sinister
Crime, Horror 2012, USA
Seven Psychopaths 7.2
33 Seven Psychopaths
Comedy 2012, USA / Great Britain
Chasing Mavericks 7.1
34 Chasing Mavericks
Sport, Drama 2012, USA
Man on a Ledge 7.1
35 Man on a Ledge
Thriller 2012, USA
American Reunion 7.1
36 American Reunion
Comedy 2012, USA
Project X 7.1
37 Project X
Comedy 2012, USA
Chronicle 7.1
38 Chronicle
Horror, Drama 2012, USA / Great Britain
World War Z 7.1
39 World War Z
Sci-Fi, Action, Horror, Drama 2012, USA / Malta
Safe House 7.0
40 Safe House
Thriller, Horror, Action 2012, USA
The Bourne Legacy 7.0
41 The Bourne Legacy
Action 2012, USA
The Grey 7.0
42 The Grey
Thriller 2012, USA
ParaNorman 7.0
43 ParaNorman
Fantasy, Animation, Horror, Comedy, Adventure 2012, USA
The Collection 6.9
44 The Collection
Horror 2012, USA
Underworld Awakening 6.9
45 Underworld Awakening
Sci-Fi, Horror, Action 2012, USA
Dark Shadows 6.9
46 Dark Shadows
Horror, Drama 2012, USA
The Lorax 6.9
47 The Lorax
Animation, Fantasy, Family 2012, USA
The Raven 6.8
48 The Raven
Thriller 2012, USA / Spain / Hungary
Step Up Revolution 6.8
49 Step Up Revolution
Romantic, Drama, Musical 2012, USA
Here Comes the Boom 6.8
50 Here Comes the Boom
Action, Comedy 2012, USA
Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters 6.8
51 Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
Comedy, Action, Horror 2012, USA / Germany
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 6.8
52 The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2
Romantic, Fantasy 2012, USA
Rate
To Rome with Love 6.7
53 To Rome with Love
Comedy 2012, USA / Italy / Spain
The Dictator 6.7
54 The Dictator
Comedy 2012, USA
Savages 6.7
55 Savages
Thriller, Crime 2012, USA
Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance 6.7
56 Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance
Thriller, Fantasy, Action 2012, USA
Frankenweenie 6.6
57 Frankenweenie
Sci-Fi, Horror, Comedy, Animation 2012, USA
Battleship 6.6
58 Battleship
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2012, USA
Total Recall 6.6
59 Total Recall
Adventure, Thriller, Action, Sci-Fi 2012, USA
Contraband 6.5
60 Contraband
Thriller 2012, USA / Great Britain
The Host 6.5
61 The Host
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2012, USA
Smashed 6.5
62 Smashed
Comedy, Drama 2012, USA
Prometheus 6.5
63 Prometheus
Action, Drama, Sci-Fi, Horror 2012, USA
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter 6.5
64 Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
Horror, Thriller 2012, USA
That's My Boy 6.4
65 That's My Boy
Comedy 2012, USA
Killing Them Softly 6.4
66 Killing Them Softly
Crime, Thriller 2012, USA
Snow White and the Huntsman 6.4
67 Snow White and the Huntsman
Fairy Tale, Adventure, Action 2012, USA
Lockout 6.4
68 Lockout
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action 2012, USA / France
Silent Hill: Revelation 6.3
69 Silent Hill: Revelation
Horror 2012, USA / France
Mirror Mirror 6.3
70 Mirror Mirror
Comedy, Fantasy 2012, USA
G.I. Joe: Retaliation 6.2
71 G.I. Joe: Retaliation
Action 2012, USA / Canada
The Watch 6.1
72 The Watch
Sci-Fi, Comedy 2012, USA
So Undercover 6.1
73 So Undercover
Action, Comedy 2012, USA
Chernobyl Diaries 6.1
74 Chernobyl Diaries
Horror, Thriller 2012, USA
Paranormal Activity 4 5.9
75 Paranormal Activity 4
Horror 2012, USA
LOL 5.9
76 LOL
Comedy 2012, USA
Wrath of the Titans 5.9
77 Wrath of the Titans
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2012, USA
The Apparition 5.4
78 The Apparition
Thriller, Horror 2012, USA
Bachelorette 5.3
79 Bachelorette
Comedy 2012, USA
About Cherry 5.3
80 About Cherry
Drama 2012, USA
A ticket to Vegas 4.6
81 A ticket to Vegas
Adventure, Comedy 2012, USA / Russia
Branded 4.4
82 Branded
Thriller, Sci-Fi 2012, USA
