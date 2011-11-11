Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films USA 2011

Rating of films produced in USA of 2011

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 8.3
1 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
Family, Fantasy, Drama, Mystery, Adventure 2011, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Tickets
X-Men: First Class 8.1
2 X-Men: First Class
Action, Sci-Fi, Drama 2011, USA
Rate
Limitless 8.0
3 Limitless
Thriller 2011, USA
Rate
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo 8.0
4 The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Crime, Thriller 2011, USA
Rate
Warrior 8.0
5 Warrior
Drama, Action 2011, USA
Rate
Thor 7.9
6 Thor
Action, Adventure, Drama 2011, USA
Rate
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows 7.8
7 Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Adventure, Crime 2011, USA
Rate
Drive 7.8
8 Drive
Drama, Action 2011, USA
Rate
Tickets
Rise of the Planet of the Apes 7.8
9 Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2011, USA
Rate
Fast Five 7.8
10 Fast Five
Action, Adventure 2011, USA
Rate
Captain America: The First Avenger 7.8
11 Captain America: The First Avenger
Adventure, Sci-Fi 2011, USA
Rate
Source Code 7.8
12 Source Code
Drama, Sci-Fi 2011, USA / France
Rate
Real Steel 7.7
13 Real Steel
Drama, Action 2011, USA
Rate
Kung Fu Panda 2 7.7
14 Kung Fu Panda 2
Comedy, Animation 2011, USA
Rate
Detachment 7.6
15 Detachment
Drama 2011, USA
Rate
Rio 7.6
16 Rio
Comedy, Family, Animation, Adventure 2011, USA
Rate
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides 7.6
17 Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides
Action, Comedy, Adventure 2011, USA
Rate
Tickets
Rango 7.6
18 Rango
Family, Adventure, Animation 2011, USA
Rate
The Raid: Redemption 7.6
19 The Raid: Redemption
Action, Thriller, Crime 2011, Indonesia / USA / France
Rate
Moneyball 7.6
20 Moneyball
Drama 2011, USA
Rate
Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol 7.6
21 Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
Action 2011, USA
Rate
The Adventures of Tintin 7.5
22 The Adventures of Tintin
Family, Animation, Adventure, Mystery 2011, USA / New Zealand / Belgium
Rate
Midnight in Paris 7.5
23 Midnight in Paris
Comedy, Romantic 2011, USA
Rate
Tickets
In Time 7.5
24 In Time
Sci-Fi 2011, USA
Rate
Insidious 7.5
25 Insidious
Horror, Thriller 2011, USA
Rate
Water for Elephants 7.5
26 Water for Elephants
Drama 2011, USA
Rate
Samsara 7.4
27 Samsara
Documentary 2011, USA
Rate
The Hangover Part II 7.4
28 The Hangover Part II
Comedy 2011, USA
Rate
Crazy, Stupid, Love. 7.4
29 Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Comedy 2011, USA
Rate
The Vow 7.4
30 The Vow
Romantic, Drama 2011, USA
Rate
Just Go with It 7.4
31 Just Go with It
Romantic, Comedy 2011, USA
Rate
Arthur Christmas 7.3
32 Arthur Christmas
Animation 2011, USA / Great Britain
Rate
The Mechanic 7.3
33 The Mechanic
Drama, Action 2011, USA
Rate
Puss in Boots 7.3
34 Puss in Boots
Fantasy, Comedy, Animation, Adventure 2011, USA
Rate
War Horse 7.3
35 War Horse
War 2011, USA
Rate
Unknown 7.3
36 Unknown
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2011, USA
Rate
The Lincoln Lawyer 7.3
37 The Lincoln Lawyer
Drama, Thriller 2011, USA
Rate
This Means War 7.2
38 This Means War
Comedy, Action, Romantic 2011, USA
Rate
Green Lantern 7.2
39 Green Lantern
Action, Fantasy, Adventure 2011, USA
Rate
Paul 7.2
40 Paul
Sci-Fi, Comedy 2011, France / Great Britain / USA / Spain
Rate
Ted 7.2
41 Ted
Comedy 2011, USA
Rate
Horrible Bosses 7.2
42 Horrible Bosses
Comedy 2011, USA
Rate
Dolphin Tale 7.2
43 Dolphin Tale
Drama 2011, USA
Rate
Friends with Benefits 7.1
44 Friends with Benefits
Comedy 2011, USA
Rate
Safe 7.1
45 Safe
Crime 2011, USA
Rate
The Change-Up 7.1
46 The Change-Up
Comedy 2011, USA
Rate
Goon 7.1
47 Goon
Comedy 2011, USA
Rate
Transformers: Dark of the Moon 7.0
48 Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi 2011, USA
Rate
Killer Elite 7.0
49 Killer Elite
Action, Thriller 2011, USA / Australia
Rate
Cars 2 7.0
50 Cars 2
Animation, Comedy, Family 2011, USA
Rate
Colombiana 6.9
51 Colombiana
Drama, Adventure, Action, Thriller 2011, USA / France
Rate
No Strings Attached 6.9
52 No Strings Attached
Romantic, Comedy 2011, USA
Rate
Super 8 6.9
53 Super 8
Sci-Fi 2011, USA
Rate
I Am Number Four 6.9
54 I Am Number Four
Sci-Fi, Action 2011, USA
Rate
Johnny English Reborn 6.9
55 Johnny English Reborn
Comedy 2011, USA
Rate
Scream 4 6.9
56 Scream 4
Horror, Thriller 2011, USA
Rate
Mr. Popper's Penguins 6.9
57 Mr. Popper's Penguins
Comedy 2011, USA
Rate
Sanctum 6.8
58 Sanctum
Thriller, Drama, Adventure 2011, USA
Rate
Paranormal Activity 3 6.8
59 Paranormal Activity 3
Horror 2011, USA
Rate
Tower Heist 6.8
60 Tower Heist
Comedy, Action 2011, USA
Rate
The Thing 6.8
61 The Thing
Horror, Sci-Fi 2011, USA
Rate
Final Destination 5 6.8
62 Final Destination 5
Thriller, Horror 2011, USA
Rate
Gnomeo & Juliet 6.8
63 Gnomeo & Juliet
Fantasy, Animation, Romantic, Family 2011, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Monte Carlo 6.8
64 Monte Carlo
Comedy 2011, USA
Rate
Contagion 6.8
65 Contagion
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2011, USA
Rate
Dream House 6.8
66 Dream House
Thriller 2011, USA
Rate
Sucker Punch 6.7
67 Sucker Punch
Fantasy, Thriller, Action 2011, USA
Rate
Immortals 6.7
68 Immortals
Action, Fantasy, Drama 2011, USA
Rate
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island 6.7
69 Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
Sci-Fi, Adventure 2011, USA
Rate
The Rite 6.7
70 The Rite
Drama, Thriller, Horror 2011, USA
Rate
The Possession 6.7
71 The Possession
Horror, Thriller 2011, USA
Rate
The Rum Diary 6.7
72 The Rum Diary
Drama, Adventure 2011, USA
Rate
Bad Teacher 6.6
73 Bad Teacher
Comedy 2011, USA
Rate
Hall Pass 6.6
74 Hall Pass
Comedy 2011, USA
Rate
New Year's Eve 6.6
75 New Year's Eve
Romantic, Comedy 2011, USA
Rate
Red Riding Hood 6.6
76 Red Riding Hood
Drama, Thriller, Fantasy 2011, USA
Rate
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 6.5
77 The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1
Fantasy, Romantic 2011, USA
Rate
Tickets
Mars Needs Moms 6.5
78 Mars Needs Moms
Animation, Family 2011, USA
Rate
Cowboys & Aliens 6.5
79 Cowboys & Aliens
Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Action, Western 2011, USA
Rate
Bridesmaids 6.5
80 Bridesmaids
Comedy 2011, USA
Rate
Your Highness 6.4
81 Your Highness
Comedy 2011, USA
Rate
The Smurfs 6.4
82 The Smurfs
Family, Animation, Fairy Tale 2011, USA / Belgium
Rate
Hop 6.4
83 Hop
Comedy 2011, USA
Rate
Don't Be Afraid of the Dark 6.4
84 Don't Be Afraid of the Dark
Thriller, Horror 2011, USA / Australia
Rate
Battle Los Angeles 6.3
85 Battle Los Angeles
Sci-Fi, Action 2011, USA
Rate
Abduction 6.3
86 Abduction
Thriller, Action 2011, USA
Rate
Haywire 6.3
87 Haywire
Thriller, Action 2011, USA
Rate
Zookeeper 6.3
88 Zookeeper
Comedy, Romantic 2011, USA
Rate
Ra.One 6.1
89 Ra.One
Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi 2011, USA / India
Rate
Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked 6.1
90 Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
Family, Musical, Comedy 2011, USA
Rate
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son 6.0
91 Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Comedy 2011, USA
Rate
Conan the Barbarian 5.9
92 Conan the Barbarian
Adventure, Fantasy, Action 2011, USA
Rate
Apollo 18 5.8
93 Apollo 18
Thriller, Sci-Fi 2011, USA / Russia
Rate
Yogi Bear 5.6
94 Yogi Bear
Animation, Adventure, Family, Comedy 2011, USA / New Zealand
Rate
Spy Kids: All the Time in the World in 4D 5.5
95 Spy Kids: All the Time in the World in 4D
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Family, Action, Comedy 2011, USA
Rate
Jack and Jill 5.4
96 Jack and Jill
Comedy 2011, USA
Rate
Shark Night 3D 5.2
97 Shark Night 3D
Thriller, Horror 2011, USA
Rate
11-11-11 5.1
98 11-11-11
Thriller, Horror, Drama 2011, USA / Spain
Rate
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never 4.5
99 Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
Musical 2011, USA
Rate
