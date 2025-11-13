Menu
8.8
1
Inception
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2010, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Tickets
8.3
2
How to Train Your Dragon
Animation, Family, Fairy Tale
2010, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.1
3
Tangled
Family, Musical, Animation, Comedy
2010, USA
Rate
8.1
4
Black Swan
Drama, Thriller
2010, USA
Rate
8.1
5
Toy Story 3
Drama, Adventure, Comedy, Animation, Family
2010, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.1
6
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Family, Fantasy, Drama, Mystery, Adventure
2010, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Tickets
7.9
7
Despicable Me
Family, Animation
2010, USA
Rate
7.9
8
The Social Network
History, Drama
2010, USA
Rate
7.8
9
The Fighter
Drama
2010, USA
Rate
7.7
10
Megamind
Comedy, Family, Animation
2010, USA
Rate
7.7
11
The Next Three Days
Thriller, Romantic, Drama
2010, USA
Rate
7.7
12
RED
Comedy, Action
2010, USA
Rate
7.7
13
Iron Man 2
Sci-Fi, Action
2010, USA
Rate
7.7
14
127 Hours
Drama
2010, USA / Great Britain
Rate
7.6
15
Remember Me
Drama, Romantic
2010, USA
Rate
7.6
16
True Grit
Drama, Western
2010, USA
Rate
7.5
17
The Ghost Writer
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2010, USA
Rate
7.5
18
The Town
Drama, Romantic, Thriller, Crime
2010, USA
Rate
7.5
19
The Green Hornet
Action, Adventure
2010, USA
Rate
7.4
20
The Adjustment Bureau
Sci-Fi, Romantic
2010, USA
Rate
7.4
21
The A-Team
Action, Thriller, War
2010, USA
Rate
7.4
22
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
Adventure, Romantic, Action, Fantasy
2010, USA
Rate
7.4
23
Jackass 3D
Documentary, Comedy
2010, USA
Rate
7.4
24
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole
Fantasy, Animation, Adventure
2010, USA / Australia
Rate
7.4
25
Life as We Know It
Comedy
2010, USA
Rate
7.3
26
Easy A
Comedy, Romantic
2010, USA
Rate
7.3
27
Unstoppable
Thriller, Drama, Action
2010, USA
Rate
7.3
28
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Action, Romantic, Adventure
2010, USA / Canada
Rate
7.3
29
Due Date
Comedy
2010, USA
Rate
7.2
30
The Expendables
Action
2010, USA
Rate
7.2
31
Robin Hood
Action, Drama
2010, USA
Rate
7.2
32
Shrek Forever After
Fairy Tale, Adventure, Family, Animation, Comedy
2010, USA
Rate
7.2
33
Burlesque
Romantic, Musical, Drama
2010, USA
Rate
7.2
34
Love & Other Drugs
Romantic, Comedy
2010, USA
Rate
7.2
35
Knight and Day
Action, Comedy
2010, USA
Rate
7.2
36
The Karate Kid
Drama, Family, Sport, Action
2010, USA
Rate
7.2
37
Devil
Horror, Thriller
2010, USA
Rate
7.1
38
The Book of Eli
Western, Adventure, Drama, Action
2010, USA
Rate
7.1
39
Charlie St. Cloud
Drama
2010, USA
Rate
7.1
40
Let Me In
Romantic, Fantasy, Horror, Thriller
2010, USA / Great Britain
Rate
7.1
41
Last Night
Drama, Romantic
2010, USA
Rate
7.1
42
The Other Guys
Comedy, Action
2010, USA
Rate
7.1
43
The Runaways
Drama, Musical
2010, USA
Rate
7.0
44
Machete
Action, Crime, Thriller
2010, USA
Rate
7.0
45
The Sorcerer's Apprentice
Fairy Tale, Family, Adventure, Drama, Action
2010, USA
Rate
7.0
46
Letters to Juliet
Drama, Romantic
2010, USA
Rate
7.0
47
Faster
Action
2010, USA
Rate
7.0
48
Morning Glory
Comedy
2010, USA
Rate
7.0
49
Ramona and Beezus
Comedy, Family
2010, USA
Rate
7.0
50
I Spit on Your Grave
Horror
2010, USA
Rate
6.9
51
Alice in Wonderland
Fairy Tale, Adventure, Family
2010, USA
Rate
6.9
52
Predators
Horror, Adventure, Thriller, Action, Sci-Fi
2010, USA
Rate
6.9
53
Frozen
Drama, Thriller, Horror, Action
2010, USA
Rate
6.9
54
The Tourist
Drama, Thriller
2010, USA
Rate
6.9
55
Step Up 3D
Musical, Drama, Romantic
2010, USA
Rate
6.9
56
Get Him to the Greek
Comedy
2010, USA
Rate
6.9
57
6 Souls
Thriller, Horror
2010, USA
Rate
6.9
58
The Last Song
Drama
2010, USA
Rate
6.9
59
The Eagle
Drama
2010, USA
Rate
6.8
60
13
Drama, Thriller
2010, USA
Rate
6.8
61
Repo Men
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2010, USA
Rate
6.8
62
Takers
Action
2010, USA
Rate
6.8
63
London Boulevard
Romantic, Crime
2010, USA / Great Britain
Rate
6.8
64
Date Night
Comedy
2010, USA
Rate
6.8
65
She's Out of My League
Comedy, Romantic
2010, USA
Rate
6.8
66
The Switch
Romantic, Comedy
2010, USA
Rate
6.8
67
Daybreakers
Horror, Thriller, Drama, Action
2010, Australia / USA
Rate
6.7
68
Paranormal Activity 2
Horror
2010, USA
Rate
6.7
69
Grown Ups
Comedy
2010, USA
Rate
6.7
70
Eat Pray Love
Drama
2010, USA
Rate
6.7
71
The Tree of Life
Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2010, USA
Rate
6.7
72
Valentine's Day
Comedy, Romantic
2010, USA
Rate
6.6
73
Season of the Witch
Adventure, Fantasy, Drama, Thriller
2010, USA
Rate
6.6
74
Against the Current
Horror, Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2010, Germany / USA / Great Britain
Rate
6.6
75
Little Fockers
Comedy
2010, USA
Rate
6.6
76
The Crazies
Horror, Action, Drama, Thriller, Sci-Fi
2010, USA
Rate
6.6
77
Salt
Thriller
2010, USA
Rate
6.6
78
You Again
Comedy
2010, USA
Rate
6.6
79
Priest
Horror, Adventure
2010, USA
Rate
6.5
80
Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps
Drama, Crime
2010, USA
Rate
6.5
81
TRON: Legacy
Thriller, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2010, USA
Rate
Tickets
6.5
82
Beastly
Romantic, Horror, Fantasy
2010, USA
Rate
6.5
83
The Bounty Hunter
Comedy, Romantic, Action
2010, USA
Rate
6.5
84
Saw 3D: The Final Chapter
Horror
2010, USA
Rate
6.5
85
Killers
Action, Thriller, Comedy
2010, USA
Rate
6.4
86
Going the Distance
Drama, Comedy
2010, USA
Rate
6.4
87
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Romantic, Fantasy
2010, USA
Rate
Tickets
6.4
88
The American
Thriller, Drama
2010, USA
Rate
6.4
89
Edge of Darkness
Thriller, Drama
2010, USA
Rate
6.3
90
The Back-up Plan
Comedy, Romantic
2010, USA
Rate
6.3
91
The Ward
Thriller, Horror
2010, USA
Rate
6.3
92
Piranha 3D
Thriller, Horror
2010, USA
Rate
6.3
93
Open Season 3
Children's, Animation
2010, USA
Rate
6.3
94
When in Rome
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
2010, USA
Rate
6.2
95
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Thriller, Fantasy, Horror
2010, USA
Rate
6.2
96
Paranormal Activity 2: Tokyo Night
Horror, Thriller
2010, USA / Japan
Rate
6.2
97
Alpha and Omega
Adventure, Family, Animation, Comedy
2010, USA / India
Rate
6.2
98
Cop Out
Comedy, Action
2010, USA
Rate
6.2
99
Gulliver's Travels
Comedy
2010, USA
Rate
6.1
100
Clash of the Titans
Action, Fantasy, Drama
2010, USA
Rate
Genre
Action
Adult
Adventure
Animation
Anime
Ballet
Biography
Catastrophe
Children's
Comedy
Compilation
Concert
Crime
Detective
Documentary
Drama
Fairy Tale
Family
Fantasy
Film-Noir
History
Horror
Music
Musical
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Short
Sport
Theatrical
Thriller
War
Western
Country
Algeria
Argentina
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Belarus
Belgium
Brazil
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Cambodia
Canada
Chile
China
Colombia
Croatia
Czechia
Denmark
Dominican Republic
East Germany
Egypt
Estonia
Finland
France
Georgia
Germany
Great Britain
Greece
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
India
Indonesia
Iran (Islamic Republic of)
Ireland
Israel
Italy
Japan
Kazakhstan
Kosovo
Kyrgyzstan
Latvia
Lebanon
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malaysia
Malta
Mexico
Monaco
Mongolia
Montenegro
Morocco
Netherlands
New Zealand
North Macedonia
Norway
Paraguay
Peru
Poland
Portugal
Qatar
Romania
Russia
Russian Empire
Saudi Arabia
Serbia
Singapore
South Africa
South Korea
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Syrian Arab Republic
Taiwan, Province of China
Thailand
Turkey
UAE
USA
USSR
Ukraine
Uruguay
Venezuela
Viet Nam
West Germany
Yugoslavia
Year
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
1989
1988
1987
1986
1985
1984
1983
1982
1981
1980
1979
1978
1977
1976
1975
1974
1973
1972
1971
1970
1969
1968
1966
1965
1964
1963
1962
1961
1960
1959
1958
1957
1956
1955
1954
1953
1952
1951
1950
1949
1948
1947
1946
1945
1944
1943
1942
1941
1940
1939
1938
1937
1936
1935
1934
1933
1932
1931
1930
1929
1928
1927
1926
1925
1924
1923
1922
1921
1920
1919
1918
1916
1915
Apply
Reset
