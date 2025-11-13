Menu
Top Films
Top 1000 Films
USA
2009
Rating of films produced in USA of 2009
Top 1000
Most Anticipated
Now Playing
TV Shows
8.5
1
Hachi: A Dog's Tale
Family, Drama
2009, USA
Rate
8.4
2
Avatar
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2009, USA
Rate
Tickets
8.4
3
Shutter Island
Drama, Mystery, Thriller
2009, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Tickets
8.1
4
Up
Animation, Family, Adventure
2009, USA
Rate
8.0
5
Kick-Ass
Action, Drama, Comedy
2009, USA
Rate
8.0
6
District 9
Sci-Fi
2009, USA
Rate
8.0
7
Inglourious Basterds
Drama, War, Adventure, Action
2009, Germany / USA
Rate
8.0
8
Sherlock Holmes
Drama, Action, Crime, Adventure, Mystery
2009, USA / Great Britain
Rate
8.0
9
Law Abiding Citizen
Thriller, Drama
2009, USA
Rate
7.9
10
The Hangover
Comedy
2009, USA
Rate
7.8
11
Star Trek
Action, Sci-Fi, Drama
2009, USA
Rate
7.8
12
Zombieland
Comedy, Horror
2009, USA
Rate
7.7
13
Michael Jackson's This Is It
Documentary, Musical
2009, USA
Rate
7.7
14
Coraline
Horror, Fairy Tale, Family, Animation
2009, USA
Rate
7.7
15
The Wrestler
Action, Sport, Drama
2009, USA
Rate
7.7
16
The Blind Side
Sport, Drama
2009, USA
Rate
7.6
17
Watchmen
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Drama, Thriller
2009, Great Britain / USA
Rate
7.6
18
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
Adventure, Animation, Family, Comedy
2009, USA
Rate
7.6
19
A Single Man
Drama
2009, USA
Rate
7.6
20
Fantastic Mr. Fox
Comedy, Animation, Adventure
2009, USA
Rate
7.5
21
The Proposal
Romantic, Comedy
2009, USA
Rate
7.5
22
(500) Days of Summer
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2009, USA
Rate
7.5
23
Up in the Air
Comedy, Drama
2009, USA
Rate
7.5
24
X-Men Origins: Wolverine
Sci-Fi, Action
2009, USA / New Zealand / Australia
Rate
7.4
25
The Princess and the Frog
Romantic, Musical, Comedy, Family, Animation
2009, USA
Rate
7.4
26
9
Animation, War, Sci-Fi, Adventure
2009, USA
Rate
7.4
27
A Christmas Carol
Drama, Fantasy, Animation, Family
2009, USA
Rate
7.3
28
The Time Traveler's Wife
Romantic, Drama, Sci-Fi
2009, USA
Rate
7.3
29
The Ugly Truth
Romantic, Comedy
2009, USA
Rate
7.3
30
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Family, Animation
2009, USA
Rate
7.3
31
Pandorum
Horror, Sci-Fi
2009, USA / Germany
Rate
7.2
32
Public Enemies
Drama
2009, USA
Rate
7.2
33
Green Zone
Drama, War
2009, USA / Great Britain
Rate
7.2
34
Angels & Demons
Crime, Mystery, Drama, Thriller
2009, USA
Rate
7.2
35
Fast & Furious
Action
2009, USA
Rate
7.2
36
Terminator Salvation
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Drama, Adventure
2009, USA / Germany / Great Britain
Rate
7.1
37
A Serious Man
Comedy
2009, USA
Rate
7.1
38
It's Complicated
Romantic, Comedy
2009, USA
Rate
7.1
39
Drag Me to Hell
Thriller, Horror
2009, USA
Rate
7.1
40
Orphan es mentira
Drama, Mystery, Horror
2009, USA
Rate
7.0
41
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action
2009, USA
Rate
7.0
42
The Lovely Bones
Thriller, Drama, Fantasy
2009, USA / Great Britain / New Zealand
Rate
7.0
43
Saw VI
Thriller, Mystery, Crime, Horror
2009, USA / Canada / Great Britain / Australia
Rate
7.0
44
The Last House on the Left
Horror, Thriller
2009, USA
Rate
7.0
45
Ninja Assassin
Action
2009, USA
Rate
6.9
46
The Taking of Pelham 123
Thriller
2009, USA
Rate
6.9
47
2012
Drama, Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller, Adventure
2009, USA / Canada
Rate
6.9
48
Knowing
Mystery, Thriller, Drama
2009, USA
Rate
6.9
49
Dear John
War, Drama, Romantic
2009, USA
Rate
6.9
50
I Love You Phillip Morris
Comedy
2009, USA
Rate
6.9
51
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Horror, Fantasy, Action, Thriller
2009, USA
Rate
6.8
52
Chloe
Thriller, Drama
2009, USA / Canada / France
Rate
6.8
53
Surrogates
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action
2009, USA
Rate
6.8
54
Case 39
Horror, Thriller
2009, USA / Canada
Rate
6.7
55
Monsters vs. Aliens
Comedy, Family, Animation
2009, USA
Rate
6.7
56
Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
Fantasy, Fairy Tale
2009, Canada / USA
Rate
6.7
57
The Fourth Kind
Thriller
2009, USA
Rate
6.7
58
Spread
Comedy
2009, USA
Rate
6.6
59
The Uninvited
Mystery, Drama, Horror
2009, USA
Rate
6.6
60
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Action
2009, USA
Rate
6.6
61
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
Fantasy, Romantic
2009, USA
Rate
Tickets
6.6
62
Splice
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Horror
2009, USA / Canada / France
Rate
6.6
63
Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant
Thriller, Family, Mystery, Adventure
2009, USA
Rate
6.5
64
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
Comedy, Action, Family
2009, USA
Rate
6.5
65
Crank: High Voltage
Action, Crime
2009, USA
Rate
6.5
66
Confessions of a Shopaholic
Comedy, Romantic
2009, USA
Rate
6.5
67
Gamer
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2009, USA
Rate
6.5
68
Hotel for Dogs
Comedy
2009, USA / Germany
Rate
6.4
69
Old Dogs
Comedy
2009, USA
Rate
6.4
70
New in Town
Romantic, Comedy
2009, USA
Rate
6.4
71
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Comedy, Romantic
2009, USA
Rate
6.4
72
The Haunting in Connecticut
Horror, Thriller
2009, USA
Rate
6.4
73
Friday the 13th
Horror
2009, USA
Rate
6.3
74
The Spy Next Door
Action, Comedy
2009, USA
Rate
6.3
75
Race to Witch Mountain
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Adventure
2009, USA
Rate
6.3
76
Carriers
Horror, Thriller, Drama
2009, USA
Rate
6.3
77
Couples Retreat
Comedy
2009, USA
Rate
6.3
78
Bride Wars
Comedy
2009, USA
Rate
6.3
79
The Pink Panther 2
Comedy, Mystery
2009, USA
Rate
6.3
80
My Bloody Valentine 3D
Horror, Thriller
2009, USA
Rate
6.2
81
The Box
Horror, Thriller
2009, USA
Rate
6.1
82
Tooth Fairy
Fairy Tale, Comedy
2009, USA / Canada
Rate
6.1
83
Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Family, Musical
2009, USA
Rate
6.1
84
Jennifer's Body
Horror, Comedy, Thriller, Sci-Fi
2009, USA
Rate
6.0
85
G-Force
Adventure, Family, Animation, Sci-Fi
2009, USA
Rate
6.0
86
The Final Destination
Horror, Thriller
2009, USA
Rate
5.9
87
Funny People
Comedy, Drama
2009, USA
Rate
5.9
88
The Men Who Stare at Goats
Comedy
2009, USA
Rate
5.9
89
Duplicity
Comedy, Thriller
2009, USA
Rate
5.8
90
The Unborn
Horror, Thriller
2009, USA
Rate
5.8
91
Land of the Lost
Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi
2009, USA
Rate
5.6
92
Did You Hear About the Morgans?
Romantic, Comedy
2009, USA
Rate
5.6
93
Observe and Report
Comedy
2009, USA
Rate
5.6
94
Labor Pains
Comedy
2009, USA
Rate
5.1
95
The Spirit
Adventure, Comedy
2009, USA
Rate
5.1
96
Survival of the Dead
Horror
2009, USA
Rate
