Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films USA 2009

Rating of films produced in USA of 2009

Hachi: A Dog's Tale 8.5
1 Hachi: A Dog's Tale
Family, Drama 2009, USA
Avatar 8.4
2 Avatar
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2009, USA
Shutter Island 8.4
3 Shutter Island
Drama, Mystery, Thriller 2009, USA
Up 8.1
4 Up
Animation, Family, Adventure 2009, USA
Kick-Ass 8.0
5 Kick-Ass
Action, Drama, Comedy 2009, USA
District 9 8.0
6 District 9
Sci-Fi 2009, USA
Inglourious Basterds 8.0
7 Inglourious Basterds
Drama, War, Adventure, Action 2009, Germany / USA
Sherlock Holmes 8.0
8 Sherlock Holmes
Drama, Action, Crime, Adventure, Mystery 2009, USA / Great Britain
Law Abiding Citizen 8.0
9 Law Abiding Citizen
Thriller, Drama 2009, USA
The Hangover 7.9
10 The Hangover
Comedy 2009, USA
Star Trek 7.8
11 Star Trek
Action, Sci-Fi, Drama 2009, USA
Zombieland 7.8
12 Zombieland
Comedy, Horror 2009, USA
Michael Jackson's This Is It 7.7
13 Michael Jackson's This Is It
Documentary, Musical 2009, USA
Coraline 7.7
14 Coraline
Horror, Fairy Tale, Family, Animation 2009, USA
The Wrestler 7.7
15 The Wrestler
Action, Sport, Drama 2009, USA
The Blind Side 7.7
16 The Blind Side
Sport, Drama 2009, USA
Watchmen 7.6
17 Watchmen
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Drama, Thriller 2009, Great Britain / USA
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs 7.6
18 Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
Adventure, Animation, Family, Comedy 2009, USA
A Single Man 7.6
19 A Single Man
Drama 2009, USA
Fantastic Mr. Fox 7.6
20 Fantastic Mr. Fox
Comedy, Animation, Adventure 2009, USA
The Proposal 7.5
21 The Proposal
Romantic, Comedy 2009, USA
(500) Days of Summer 7.5
22 (500) Days of Summer
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2009, USA
Up in the Air 7.5
23 Up in the Air
Comedy, Drama 2009, USA
X-Men Origins: Wolverine 7.5
24 X-Men Origins: Wolverine
Sci-Fi, Action 2009, USA / New Zealand / Australia
The Princess and the Frog 7.4
25 The Princess and the Frog
Romantic, Musical, Comedy, Family, Animation 2009, USA
9 7.4
26 9
Animation, War, Sci-Fi, Adventure 2009, USA
A Christmas Carol 7.4
27 A Christmas Carol
Drama, Fantasy, Animation, Family 2009, USA
The Time Traveler's Wife 7.3
28 The Time Traveler's Wife
Romantic, Drama, Sci-Fi 2009, USA
The Ugly Truth 7.3
29 The Ugly Truth
Romantic, Comedy 2009, USA
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 7.3
30 Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Family, Animation 2009, USA
Pandorum 7.3
31 Pandorum
Horror, Sci-Fi 2009, USA / Germany
Public Enemies 7.2
32 Public Enemies
Drama 2009, USA
Green Zone 7.2
33 Green Zone
Drama, War 2009, USA / Great Britain
Angels & Demons 7.2
34 Angels & Demons
Crime, Mystery, Drama, Thriller 2009, USA
Fast & Furious 7.2
35 Fast & Furious
Action 2009, USA
Terminator Salvation 7.2
36 Terminator Salvation
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Drama, Adventure 2009, USA / Germany / Great Britain
A Serious Man 7.1
37 A Serious Man
Comedy 2009, USA
It's Complicated 7.1
38 It's Complicated
Romantic, Comedy 2009, USA
Drag Me to Hell 7.1
39 Drag Me to Hell
Thriller, Horror 2009, USA
Orphan es mentira 7.1
40 Orphan es mentira
Drama, Mystery, Horror 2009, USA
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen 7.0
41 Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action 2009, USA
The Lovely Bones 7.0
42 The Lovely Bones
Thriller, Drama, Fantasy 2009, USA / Great Britain / New Zealand
Saw VI 7.0
43 Saw VI
Thriller, Mystery, Crime, Horror 2009, USA / Canada / Great Britain / Australia
The Last House on the Left 7.0
44 The Last House on the Left
Horror, Thriller 2009, USA
Ninja Assassin 7.0
45 Ninja Assassin
Action 2009, USA
The Taking of Pelham 123 6.9
46 The Taking of Pelham 123
Thriller 2009, USA
2012 6.9
47 2012
Drama, Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller, Adventure 2009, USA / Canada
Knowing 6.9
48 Knowing
Mystery, Thriller, Drama 2009, USA
Dear John 6.9
49 Dear John
War, Drama, Romantic 2009, USA
I Love You Phillip Morris 6.9
50 I Love You Phillip Morris
Comedy 2009, USA
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans 6.9
51 Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Horror, Fantasy, Action, Thriller 2009, USA
Chloe 6.8
52 Chloe
Thriller, Drama 2009, USA / Canada / France
Surrogates 6.8
53 Surrogates
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action 2009, USA
Case 39 6.8
54 Case 39
Horror, Thriller 2009, USA / Canada
Monsters vs. Aliens 6.7
55 Monsters vs. Aliens
Comedy, Family, Animation 2009, USA
Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief 6.7
56 Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
Fantasy, Fairy Tale 2009, Canada / USA
The Fourth Kind 6.7
57 The Fourth Kind
Thriller 2009, USA
Spread 6.7
58 Spread
Comedy 2009, USA
The Uninvited 6.6
59 The Uninvited
Mystery, Drama, Horror 2009, USA
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra 6.6
60 G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Action 2009, USA
The Twilight Saga: New Moon 6.6
61 The Twilight Saga: New Moon
Fantasy, Romantic 2009, USA
Splice 6.6
62 Splice
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Horror 2009, USA / Canada / France
Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant 6.6
63 Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant
Thriller, Family, Mystery, Adventure 2009, USA
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian 6.5
64 Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
Comedy, Action, Family 2009, USA
Crank: High Voltage 6.5
65 Crank: High Voltage
Action, Crime 2009, USA
Confessions of a Shopaholic 6.5
66 Confessions of a Shopaholic
Comedy, Romantic 2009, USA
Gamer 6.5
67 Gamer
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2009, USA
Hotel for Dogs 6.5
68 Hotel for Dogs
Comedy 2009, USA / Germany
Old Dogs 6.4
69 Old Dogs
Comedy 2009, USA
New in Town 6.4
70 New in Town
Romantic, Comedy 2009, USA
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past 6.4
71 Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Comedy, Romantic 2009, USA
The Haunting in Connecticut 6.4
72 The Haunting in Connecticut
Horror, Thriller 2009, USA
Friday the 13th 6.4
73 Friday the 13th
Horror 2009, USA
The Spy Next Door 6.3
74 The Spy Next Door
Action, Comedy 2009, USA
Race to Witch Mountain 6.3
75 Race to Witch Mountain
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Adventure 2009, USA
Carriers 6.3
76 Carriers
Horror, Thriller, Drama 2009, USA
Couples Retreat 6.3
77 Couples Retreat
Comedy 2009, USA
Bride Wars 6.3
78 Bride Wars
Comedy 2009, USA
The Pink Panther 2 6.3
79 The Pink Panther 2
Comedy, Mystery 2009, USA
My Bloody Valentine 3D 6.3
80 My Bloody Valentine 3D
Horror, Thriller 2009, USA
The Box 6.2
81 The Box
Horror, Thriller 2009, USA
Tooth Fairy 6.1
82 Tooth Fairy
Fairy Tale, Comedy 2009, USA / Canada
Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel 6.1
83 Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Family, Musical 2009, USA
Jennifer's Body 6.1
84 Jennifer's Body
Horror, Comedy, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2009, USA
G-Force 6.0
85 G-Force
Adventure, Family, Animation, Sci-Fi 2009, USA
The Final Destination 6.0
86 The Final Destination
Horror, Thriller 2009, USA
Funny People 5.9
87 Funny People
Comedy, Drama 2009, USA
The Men Who Stare at Goats 5.9
88 The Men Who Stare at Goats
Comedy 2009, USA
Duplicity 5.9
89 Duplicity
Comedy, Thriller 2009, USA
The Unborn 5.8
90 The Unborn
Horror, Thriller 2009, USA
Land of the Lost 5.8
91 Land of the Lost
Adventure, Comedy, Sci-Fi 2009, USA
Did You Hear About the Morgans? 5.6
92 Did You Hear About the Morgans?
Romantic, Comedy 2009, USA
Observe and Report 5.6
93 Observe and Report
Comedy 2009, USA
Labor Pains 5.6
94 Labor Pains
Comedy 2009, USA
The Spirit 5.1
95 The Spirit
Adventure, Comedy 2009, USA
Survival of the Dead 5.1
96 Survival of the Dead
Horror 2009, USA
