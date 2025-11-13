Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films USA 2007

Rating of films produced in USA of 2007

Ratatouille 8.2
1 Ratatouille
Comedy, Family, Animation 2007, USA
No Country for Old Men 8.0
2 No Country for Old Men
Drama, Thriller, Adventure 2007, USA
The Bourne Ultimatum 7.9
3 The Bourne Ultimatum
Adventure, Thriller, Drama, Action 2007, USA
300 7.9
4 300
Adventure, Drama, Action 2007, USA
There Will Be Blood 7.9
5 There Will Be Blood
Drama 2007, USA
I Am Legend 7.9
6 I Am Legend
Drama, Sci-Fi, Horror 2007, USA
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix 7.8
7 Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Fairy Tale, Family, Drama, Adventure 2007, Great Britain / USA
Pirates of the Caribbean: At worlds end 7.8
8 Pirates of the Caribbean: At worlds end
Fairy Tale, Action, Comedy, Adventure 2007, USA
Stardust 7.8
9 Stardust
Adventure, Romantic, Fairy Tale 2007, Great Britain / USA
American Gangster 7.7
10 American Gangster
Crime, Drama 2007, USA
Transformers 7.7
11 Transformers
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2007, USA
Eastern Promises 7.7
12 Eastern Promises
Drama, Thriller, Mystery 2007, Great Britain / Canada / USA
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly 7.7
13 The Diving Bell and the Butterfly
Biography, Drama 2007, France / USA
Bridge to Terabithia 7.6
14 Bridge to Terabithia
Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2007, USA
3:10 to Yuma 7.6
15 3:10 to Yuma
Western 2007, USA
Gone Baby Gone 7.6
16 Gone Baby Gone
Drama, Crime, Mystery 2007, USA
Live Free or Die Hard 7.6
17 Live Free or Die Hard
Adventure, Thriller, Action 2007, USA
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street 7.6
18 Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Musical, Horror, Thriller 2007, USA
Control 7.5
19 Control
Musical, Drama, Biography 2007, USA / Great Britain / Australia / Japan
Becoming Jane 7.5
20 Becoming Jane
Biography, Drama, Romantic 2007, USA / Great Britain / Ireland
The Mist 7.4
21 The Mist
Horror 2007, USA
Juno 7.4
22 Juno
Comedy, Drama 2007, USA
Shooter 7.4
23 Shooter
Action, Drama, Thriller 2007, USA
1408 7.4
24 1408
Thriller, Horror 2007, USA
The Bucket List 7.4
25 The Bucket List
Adventure, Drama, Comedy 2007, USA
Grindhouse 7.4
26 Grindhouse
Horror, Action, Sci-Fi, Comedy 2007, USA / Canada
The Simpsons Movie 7.4
27 The Simpsons Movie
Animation, Comedy 2007, USA
Enchanted 7.3
28 Enchanted
Comedy, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Musical, Family, Animation 2007, USA
Spider-Man 3 7.3
29 Spider-Man 3
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2007, USA
P.S. I Love You 7.3
30 P.S. I Love You
Comedy, Drama 2007, USA
Superbad 7.3
31 Superbad
Comedy 2007, USA
Rambo 7.3
32 Rambo
Thriller, Action, Drama 2007, USA
Across the Universe 7.3
33 Across the Universe
Romantic, Drama, Musical 2007, USA
The Kingdom 7.2
34 The Kingdom
Thriller, Drama 2007, USA
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer 7.1
35 Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2007, USA
Surf's Up 7.1
36 Surf's Up
Animation, Family, Comedy 2007, USA
The Darjeeling Limited 7.1
37 The Darjeeling Limited
Adventure, Drama, Comedy 2007, USA
Vantage Point 7.1
38 Vantage Point
Drama, Thriller 2007, USA
Awake 7.0
39 Awake
Thriller, Drama 2007, USA
Shoot 'Em Up 7.0
40 Shoot 'Em Up
Crime, Drama, Thriller, Action 2007, USA
Next 7.0
41 Next
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Action 2007, USA
Elizabeth: The Golden Age 7.0
42 Elizabeth: The Golden Age
Drama 2007, Great Britain / France / USA / Germany
Ghost Rider 6.9
43 Ghost Rider
Thriller, Action, Fantasy 2007, USA
National Treasure: Book of Secrets 6.9
44 National Treasure: Book of Secrets
Adventure, Action 2007, USA
Smokin' Aces 6.9
45 Smokin' Aces
Drama, Crime, Action, Comedy 2007, Great Britain / USA / France
Ocean's Thirteen 6.9
46 Ocean's Thirteen
Crime, Comedy, Drama, Thriller 2007, USA
30 Days of Night 6.8
47 30 Days of Night
Thriller, Horror 2007, New Zealand / USA
The Cake Eaters 6.8
48 The Cake Eaters
Drama 2007, USA
Shrek the Third 6.8
49 Shrek the Third
Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family 2007, USA
The Golden Compass 6.8
50 The Golden Compass
Drama, Adventure, Family, Fairy Tale, Thriller 2007, USA / Great Britain
Resident Evil: Extinction 6.8
51 Resident Evil: Extinction
Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi, Action 2007, USA / Germany / Great Britain / France / Australia
Big Stan 6.8
52 Big Stan
Comedy 2007, USA
The Water Horse 6.8
53 The Water Horse
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Family 2007, USA
Georgia Rule 6.8
54 Georgia Rule
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2007, USA
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles / TMNT 6.8
55 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles / TMNT
Action, Animation, Fantasy, Comedy, Adventure 2007, USA
Paranormal Activity 6.7
56 Paranormal Activity
Horror 2007, USA
Rush Hour 3 6.7
57 Rush Hour 3
Action, Thriller, Crime, Comedy 2007, USA
Sleuth 6.7
58 Sleuth
Thriller, Mystery 2007, USA
Saw IV 6.7
59 Saw IV
Crime, Horror, Thriller 2007, USA
The Heartbreak Kid 6.7
60 The Heartbreak Kid
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 2007, USA
Bee Movie 6.6
61 Bee Movie
Animation, Comedy 2007, USA
Hitman 6.5
62 Hitman
Action, Crime, Thriller 2007, France / USA
Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium 6.5
63 Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium
Family, Fairy Tale, Comedy 2007, USA
Good Luck Chuck 6.4
64 Good Luck Chuck
Romantic, Comedy 2007, USA
Perfect Stranger 6.3
65 Perfect Stranger
Thriller, Drama 2007, USA
Halloween 6.3
66 Halloween
Horror 2007, USA
The Invasion 6.3
67 The Invasion
Action, Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi, Drama 2007, USA
High School Musical 2 6.3
68 High School Musical 2
Musical, Family, Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2007, USA
The Eye 6.3
69 The Eye
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2007, USA
Alvin and the Chipmunks 6.2
70 Alvin and the Chipmunks
Family, Comedy 2007, USA
Beowulf 6.2
71 Beowulf
Adventure, Animation, Fantasy, Drama 2007, USA
Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem 5.5
72 Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem
Sci-Fi, Horror, Action 2007, USA
In the Name of the King 5.3
73 In the Name of the King
Fantasy, Action, Adventure 2007, Germany / Canada / USA
Bratz 5.3
74 Bratz
Comedy, Family 2007, USA
D-War 4.5
75 D-War
Drama, Action, Fantasy 2007, South Korea / USA
Epic Movie 4.1
76 Epic Movie
Comedy, Adventure 2007, USA
Treasure Raiders 2.3
77 Treasure Raiders
Adventure, Action, Drama 2007, Russia / USA
