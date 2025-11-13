Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films USA 2006

Rating of films produced in USA of 2006

The Prestige 8.4
1 The Prestige
Fairy Tale, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Drama 2006, USA / Great Britain
Rate
The Departed 8.3
2 The Departed
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2006, USA
Rate
Tickets
The Pursuit of Happyness 8.2
3 The Pursuit of Happyness
Comedy, Drama 2006, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Apocalypto 8.0
4 Apocalypto
Action, Adventure, Drama 2006, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Casino Royale 8.0
5 Casino Royale
Adventure, Action, Thriller 2006, USA / Germany / Great Britain / Czechia
Rate
Pan's Labyrinth 8.0
6 Pan's Labyrinth
Drama, Fairy Tale, Horror, Thriller 2006, Mexico / Spain / USA
Rate
Blood Diamond 8.0
7 Blood Diamond
Thriller, Drama, Adventure 2006, USA
Rate
Tickets
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest 7.9
8 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest
Action, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Adventure 2006, USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
The Illusionist 7.7
9 The Illusionist
Drama, Romantic, Adventure 2006, USA / Czechia
Rate
Perfume: The Story of a Murderer 7.7
10 Perfume: The Story of a Murderer
Thriller, Drama 2006, Germany / France / Spain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
X-Men: The Last Stand 7.6
11 X-Men: The Last Stand
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Action 2006, USA
Rate
Babel 7.6
12 Babel
Thriller, Drama 2006, USA / Mexico
Rate
Crank 7.5
13 Crank
Drama, Action, Thriller 2006, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Ice Age 2: The Meltdown 7.4
14 Ice Age 2: The Meltdown
Comedy, Family, Animation 2006, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Holiday 7.4
15 The Holiday
Romantic, Comedy 2006, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Cars 7.4
16 Cars
Family, Comedy, Animation 2006, USA
Rate
Déjà Vu 7.4
17 Déjà Vu
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Action, Crime, Adventure, Drama, Romantic 2006, USA
Rate
The Devil Wears Prada 7.4
18 The Devil Wears Prada
Comedy, Drama 2006, USA
Rate
Tickets
The Lake House 7.3
19 The Lake House
Romantic, Drama 2006, USA
Rate
Rocky Balboa 7.3
20 Rocky Balboa
Action, Sport, Drama 2006, USA
Rate
Mission: Impossible III 7.3
21 Mission: Impossible III
Thriller, Action, Mystery, Adventure 2006, Germany / USA
Rate
Children of Men 7.3
22 Children of Men
Thriller, Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2006, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Over the Hedge 7.2
23 Over the Hedge
Animation, Family, Comedy 2006, USA
Rate
Alpha Dog 7.2
24 Alpha Dog
Crime, Drama 2006, USA
Rate
The Fountain 7.2
25 The Fountain
Sci-Fi, Drama, Romantic 2006, USA
Rate
Step Up 7.2
26 Step Up
Romantic, Musical, Drama 2006, USA
Rate
Knocked Up 7.1
27 Knocked Up
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2006, USA
Rate
Flushed Away 7.1
28 Flushed Away
Family, Comedy, Animation 2006, USA / Great Britain
Rate
A Scanner Darkly 7.0
29 A Scanner Darkly
Thriller, Drama, Animation, Mystery, Sci-Fi 2006, USA
Rate
Night at the Museum 6.9
30 Night at the Museum
Family, Comedy, Fairy Tale 2006, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Arthur and the Invisibles / Arthur et les minimoys 6.9
31 Arthur and the Invisibles / Arthur et les minimoys
Animation, Fairy Tale, Family 2006, USA / France
Rate
Click 6.9
32 Click
Comedy 2006, USA
Rate
The Da Vinci Code 6.9
33 The Da Vinci Code
Thriller, Mystery, Drama 2006, USA
Rate
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift 6.9
34 The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Action, Crime, Thriller 2006, USA / Germany
Rate
Saw III 6.8
35 Saw III
Thriller, Crime, Horror 2006, USA
Rate
Open Season 6.8
36 Open Season
Animation, Adventure, Family, Comedy 2006, USA
Rate
Deep Sea 6.7
37 Deep Sea
Documentary, Short 2006, Canada / USA
Rate
High School Musical 6.7
38 High School Musical
Romantic, Comedy, Family, Musical 2006, USA
Rate
Final Destination 3 6.6
39 Final Destination 3
Mystery, Drama, Thriller, Horror 2006, Germany / USA
Rate
The Covenant 6.5
40 The Covenant
Horror, Thriller 2006, USA
Rate
Just My Luck 6.5
41 Just My Luck
Comedy, Romantic 2006, USA
Rate
Eragon 6.3
42 Eragon
Family, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Action 2006, USA
Rate
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties 6.0
43 Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
Animation, Family, Comedy 2006, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Scary Movie 4 5.9
44 Scary Movie 4
Horror, Comedy 2006, USA
Rate
The Omen 5.8
45 The Omen
Horror, Thriller 2006, USA
Rate
Ultraviolet 5.5
46 Ultraviolet
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Action, Horror 2006, USA
Rate
National Lampoon's Pledge This! 3.5
47 National Lampoon's Pledge This!
Comedy 2006, USA
Rate
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Best films of 2021 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
908
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
537
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
122
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 25 December 2025
102
Now You See Me 3 13 November 2025
94
Mazhor v Dubae 30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.3
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ritmy mechty
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more