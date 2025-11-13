Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films USA 2005

Rating of films produced in USA of 2005

Batman Begins 8.6
1 Batman Begins
Crime, Thriller, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Action 2005, USA
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire 8.1
2 Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Family, Adventure, Thriller, Fantasy, Fairy Tale 2005, USA / Great Britain
Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith 7.9
3 Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action 2005, USA
Sin City 7.9
4 Sin City
Crime, Thriller, Drama, Action 2005, USA
Constantine 7.9
5 Constantine
Thriller, Action, Fairy Tale, Drama 2005, USA / Germany
Corpse Bride 7.7
6 Corpse Bride
Animation, Fairy Tale 2005, USA
V for Vendetta 7.7
7 V for Vendetta
Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Action 2005, USA / Great Britain / Germany
Kingdom of Heaven 7.6
8 Kingdom of Heaven
Romantic, War, Drama 2005, Spain / USA
Eight Below 7.6
9 Eight Below
Adventure, Family, Drama, Romantic 2005, USA
Munich 7.6
10 Munich
Drama, Thriller 2005, USA
Brokeback Mountain 7.5
11 Brokeback Mountain
Drama, Romantic 2005, USA
King Kong 7.5
12 King Kong
Drama, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action 2005, USA
Mr. & Mrs. Smith 7.4
13 Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Thriller, Adventure, Action, Romantic 2005, USA
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory 7.3
14 Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Adventure, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Family 2005, USA
The Exorcism of Emily Rose 7.3
15 The Exorcism of Emily Rose
Horror, Drama, Thriller 2005, USA
Madagascar 7.2
16 Madagascar
Comedy, Animation, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family 2005, USA
Just like Heaven 7.2
17 Just like Heaven
Romantic, Comedy 2005, USA
Fantastic Four 7.2
18 Fantastic Four
Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi 2005, USA
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe 7.2
19 The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
Fairy Tale, Action, Family, Drama, Adventure 2005, USA
War of the Worlds 7.1
20 War of the Worlds
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Drama 2005, USA
Hitch 7.1
21 Hitch
Comedy, Romantic 2005, USA
The Island 7.1
22 The Island
Drama, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2005, USA
Saw II 7.0
23 Saw II
Horror, Thriller 2005, USA
The Longest Yard 6.8
24 The Longest Yard
Comedy 2005, USA
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy 6.8
25 The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2005, USA / Great Britain
House of Wax 6.7
26 House of Wax
Horror, Thriller 2005, Australia / USA
The Brothers Grimm 6.6
27 The Brothers Grimm
Thriller, Horror, Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2005, USA / Great Britain / Czechia
Get Rich or Die Tryin' 6.6
28 Get Rich or Die Tryin'
Drama, Musical, Action, Crime 2005, USA
The Ring Two 6.5
29 The Ring Two
Horror, Thriller, Mystery, Drama 2005, USA
Fun with Dick and Jane 6.4
30 Fun with Dick and Jane
Crime, Comedy 2005, USA
The Pacifier 6.2
31 The Pacifier
Action, Comedy 2005, USA / Canada
Doom 6.2
32 Doom
Horror, Sci-Fi, Action 2005, Germany / USA / Great Britain / Czechia
Survival Island 5.3
33 Survival Island
Adventure, Drama, Thriller, Action 2005, USA / Great Britain / Luxembourg
