Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films USA 2004

Rating of films produced in USA of 2004

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind 8.3
1 Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2004, USA
Rate
Spider-Man 2 8.2
2 Spider-Man 2
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure 2004, USA
Rate
Tickets
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban 8.2
3 Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 2004, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Tickets
The Notebook 8.1
4 The Notebook
Drama, Romantic 2004, USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Hellboy 8.0
5 Hellboy
Comedy 2004, USA
Rate
Shrek 2 8.0
6 Shrek 2
Fairy Tale, Comedy, Animation, Adventure, Family 2004, USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
The Butterfly Effect 7.9
7 The Butterfly Effect
Drama, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2004, USA
Rate
Troy 7.9
8 Troy
History, Adventure 2004, USA / Malta / Great Britain
Rate
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 7.9
9 Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Action, Drama, Thriller, Crime 2004, USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
The Terminal 7.8
10 The Terminal
Romantic, Drama 2004, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
I, Robot 7.7
11 I, Robot
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Thriller 2004, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Finding Neverland 7.6
12 Finding Neverland
Biography, Family, Drama 2004, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Dawn of the Dead 7.6
13 Dawn of the Dead
Action, Horror, Thriller, Drama 2004, USA
Rate
Saw 7.5
14 Saw
Horror, Thriller, Crime 2004, USA
Rate
Tickets
The Passion of the Christ 7.5
15 The Passion of the Christ
Drama 2004, USA
Rate
The Phantom of the Opera 7.5
16 The Phantom of the Opera
Drama, Thriller, Musical, Fairy Tale, Romantic 2004, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
Blade: Trinity 7.4
17 Blade: Trinity
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Action, Horror, Thriller 2004, USA
Rate
Secret Window 7.3
18 Secret Window
Horror, Thriller, Drama 2004, USA
Rate
The Aviator 7.3
19 The Aviator
Drama 2004, USA / Germany
Rate
Tickets
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie 7.2
20 The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
Comedy, Animation, Adventure, Family 2004, USA
Rate
The Day After Tomorrow 7.2
21 The Day After Tomorrow
Thriller, Action, Sci-Fi, Drama 2004, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
National Treasure 7.2
22 National Treasure
Adventure 2004, USA
Rate
50 First Dates 7.1
23 50 First Dates
Romantic, Comedy 2004, USA
Rate
The Chronicles of Riddick 7.1
24 The Chronicles of Riddick
Adventure, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action 2004, USA
Rate
Van Helsing 7.0
25 Van Helsing
Adventure, Horror, Action, Fairy Tale 2004, USA / Czechia
Rate
A Series of Unfortunate Events 6.9
26 A Series of Unfortunate Events
Comedy, Fairy Tale, Family, Adventure 2004, USA / Germany
Rate
Tickets
Shark Tale 6.7
27 Shark Tale
Comedy, Animation 2004, USA
Rate
Meet the Fockers 6.7
28 Meet the Fockers
Comedy 2004, USA
Rate
The Grudge 6.6
29 The Grudge
Thriller, Horror, Drama 2004, Japan / USA / Germany
Rate
Ocean's Twelve 6.4
30 Ocean's Twelve
Action, Comedy, Thriller, Crime 2004, USA / Australia
Rate
King Arthur 6.3
31 King Arthur
Drama, Action, War, Adventure 2004, USA / Great Britain / Ireland
Rate
The Stepford Wives 6.2
32 The Stepford Wives
Musical, Drama, Thriller, Comedy 2004, USA
Rate
Alexander 6.2
33 Alexander
Drama, Adventure, War 2004, USA / Germany / France
Rate
Catwoman 6.2
34 Catwoman
Action, Adventure, Crime, Sci-Fi 2004, USA / Australia
Rate
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed 6.1
35 Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Comedy, Family, Adventure 2004, USA
Rate
Alien vs. Predator 6.0
36 Alien vs. Predator
Action, Horror, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller, War 2004, USA / Canada / Germany / Greece / Great Britain
Rate
Garfield 5.7
37 Garfield
Family, Comedy, Animation 2004, USA
Rate
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Best films of 2021 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
917
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
537
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
123
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 25 December 2025
104
Now You See Me 3 13 November 2025
95
Mazhor v Dubae 30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.2
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.0
Min aatym Taptal
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more