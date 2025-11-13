Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films USA 2002

Rating of films produced in USA of 2002

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers 8.7
1 The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Adventure, Fantasy, Drama 2002, USA / New Zealand / Germany
Catch Me If You Can 8.3
2 Catch Me If You Can
Comedy 2002, USA
Spider-Man 8.3
3 Spider-Man
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Thriller 2002, USA
Blade II 8.1
4 Blade II
Action, Fantasy, Thriller, Adventure 2002, Germany / USA
Ice Age 8.0
5 Ice Age
Comedy, Adventure, Animation, Family 2002, USA
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets 8.0
6 Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Mystery, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family 2002, USA / Great Britain / Germany
The Bourne Identity 7.8
7 The Bourne Identity
Thriller 2002, USA / Germany / Czechia
Minority Report 7.8
8 Minority Report
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2002, USA
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron 7.7
9 Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
Western, Animation, Adventure, Family 2002, USA
Equilibrium 7.7
10 Equilibrium
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2002, USA
Gangs of New York 7.7
11 Gangs of New York
Drama, History 2002, USA / Germany / Italy / Great Britain / Netherlands
Love Actually 7.6
12 Love Actually
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2002, Great Britain / USA
Frida 7.3
13 Frida
Drama, Biography 2002, USA / Canada / Mexico
Secretary 7.2
14 Secretary
Comedy, Romantic 2002, USA
Men in Black II 6.9
15 Men in Black II
Comedy, Sci-Fi 2002, USA
Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones 6.9
16 Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones
Action, Adventure, Romantic, Mystery, Sci-Fi 2002, USA
xXx 6.8
17 xXx
Thriller, Action 2002, USA
National Lampoon's Van Wilder 6.8
18 National Lampoon's Van Wilder
Comedy 2002, Germany / USA
The Hot Chick 6.3
19 The Hot Chick
Comedy, Fairy Tale 2002, USA
