Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films USA 2001

Rating of films produced in USA of 2001

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring 8.8
1 The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
Adventure, Action, Fantasy 2001, New Zealand / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
A Beautiful Mind 8.4
2 A Beautiful Mind
Mystery, Drama, Biography 2001, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Monsters, Inc. 8.3
3 Monsters, Inc.
Family, Fairy Tale, Comedy, Animation 2001, USA
Rate
Shrek 8.3
4 Shrek
Animation, Family, Comedy 2001, USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone 8.1
5 Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
Adventure, Family, Fairy Tale 2001, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Tickets
Ocean's Eleven 7.9
6 Ocean's Eleven
Crime, Thriller 2001, USA / Australia
Rate
Watch trailer
Mulholland Dr. 7.7
7 Mulholland Dr.
Drama, Thriller, Mystery 2001, France / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Others 7.6
8 The Others
Horror, Sci-Fi, Mystery, Thriller, Drama 2001, Spain / France / USA
Rate
Rush Hour 2 7.5
9 Rush Hour 2
Thriller, Comedy, Adventure, Action 2001, USA
Rate
Moulin Rouge! 7.5
10 Moulin Rouge!
Musical, Drama 2001, Austria / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
A Knight's Tale 7.5
11 A Knight's Tale
Adventure, Comedy, Romantic, Action 2001, USA
Rate
Atlantis: The Lost Empire 7.4
12 Atlantis: The Lost Empire
Animation, Adventure, Fairy Tale, Family 2001, USA
Rate
The Fast and the Furious 7.4
13 The Fast and the Furious
Thriller, Action, Crime 2001, USA / Germany
Rate
Tickets
Donnie Darko 7.4
14 Donnie Darko
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Drama 2001, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
K-PAX 7.3
15 K-PAX
Mystery, Sci-Fi, Drama 2001, USA
Rate
Swordfish 7.2
16 Swordfish
Thriller, Crime, Action 2001, USA / Australia
Rate
Sweet November 7.2
17 Sweet November
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2001, USA
Rate
From Hell 6.9
18 From Hell
Thriller, Crime, Mystery, Horror 2001, USA
Rate
The Wedding Planner 6.3
19 The Wedding Planner
History, Romantic 2001, USA / Germany
Rate
Haunted Castle 5.4
20 Haunted Castle
Thriller, Animation, Horror 2001, Belgium / USA
Rate
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Best films of 2021 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
908
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
537
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
122
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 25 December 2025
102
Now You See Me 3 13 November 2025
94
Mazhor v Dubae 30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.3
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ritmy mechty
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more