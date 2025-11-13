Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films USA 2000

Rating of films produced in USA of 2000

Gladiator 8.6
1 Gladiator
Adventure, Drama, Action 2000, Great Britain / USA
Cast Away 8.3
2 Cast Away
Adventure, Drama 2000, USA
Requiem for a Dream 8.2
3 Requiem for a Dream
Drama, Crime 2000, USA
Brother 2 8.1
4 Brother 2
Action, Crime 2000, USA / Russia
X-Men 8.0
5 X-Men
Thriller, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2000, USA
Memento 7.9
6 Memento
Crime, Mystery, Thriller 2000, USA
Malèna 7.7
7 Malèna
War, Drama, Romantic 2000, Italy / USA
Chocolat 7.7
8 Chocolat
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2000, Great Britain / USA
American Psycho 7.6
9 American Psycho
Horror, Thriller, Drama 2000, USA / Canada
The Patriot 7.6
10 The Patriot
Drama, War, Action 2000, Germany / USA
What Women Want 7.6
11 What Women Want
Romantic, Comedy 2000, USA
Final Destination 7.4
12 Final Destination
Sci-Fi, Horror, Thriller 2000, USA
Dinosaur 7.3
13 Dinosaur
Family, Adventure, Animation 2000, USA
The Beach 6.9
14 The Beach
Drama, Thriller, Adventure 2000, USA / Great Britain
Bedazzled 6.6
15 Bedazzled
Romantic, Comedy, Fantasy 2000, Germany / USA
