Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Thriller 2018

Rating of films in the Thriller genre of 2018

Ready Player One 7.8
1 Ready Player One
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2018, USA
Rate
Hotel Mumbai 7.8
2 Hotel Mumbai
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2018, Austria
Rate
Upgrade 7.8
3 Upgrade
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2018, Australia
Rate
Searching 7.7
4 Searching
Thriller 2018, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
M:I 6 - Mission Impossible 7.7
5 M:I 6 - Mission Impossible
Action, Thriller, Adventure 2018, USA
Rate
Venom 7.6
6 Venom
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2018, USA
Rate
Bad Times at the El Royale 7.4
7 Bad Times at the El Royale
Thriller 2018, USA
Rate
Den of Thieves 7.3
8 Den of Thieves
Action, Thriller 2018, USA
Rate
The Equalizer 2 7.3
9 The Equalizer 2
Action, Crime, Thriller 2018, USA
Rate
A Simple Favor 7.2
10 A Simple Favor
Thriller, Crime, Detective 2018, USA
Rate
U – July 22 7.2
11 U – July 22
Drama, Thriller 2018, Norway
Rate
Alpha 7.1
12 Alpha
Action, Thriller, Drama 2018, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Abgeschnitten 7.1
13 Abgeschnitten
Horror, Action, Thriller, Detective 2018, Germany
Rate
Watch trailer
The Commuter 7.0
14 The Commuter
Action, Thriller 2018, USA
Rate
Maze Runner: The Death Cure 7.0
15 Maze Runner: The Death Cure
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2018, USA
Rate
The House That Jack Built 6.9
16 The House That Jack Built
Thriller, Drama, Horror 2018, Denmark / France / Germany / Switzerland
Rate
Watch trailer
Widows 6.6
17 Widows
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2018, USA / Great Britain
Rate
The House with a Clock in Its Walls 6.6
18 The House with a Clock in Its Walls
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2018, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Look Away 6.6
19 Look Away
Thriller 2018, USA
Rate
Winchester 6.5
20 Winchester
Mystery, Thriller 2018, USA
Rate
The Nun 6.3
21 The Nun
Horror, Mystery, Thriller 2018, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Hastrman 6.3
22 Hastrman
Fantasy, Thriller, Drama, Romantic, Detective 2018, Czechia
Rate
The Girl in the Spider's Web 6.3
23 The Girl in the Spider's Web
Detective, Thriller 2018, USA
Rate
Foto na pamyat 6.3
24 Foto na pamyat
Horror, Thriller 2018, Russia
Rate
The Darkest Minds 6.3
25 The Darkest Minds
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2018, USA
Rate
Truth or Dare 6.2
26 Truth or Dare
Horror, Thriller 2018, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Terminal 6.0
27 Terminal
Drama, Thriller 2018, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
Selfie 5.8
28 Selfie
Drama, Thriller 2018, Russia
Rate
Serenity 5.4
29 Serenity
Thriller, Drama 2018, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Bent 5.2
30 Bent
Thriller, Crime 2018, Spain / USA
Rate
The Soul Conductor 5.1
31 The Soul Conductor
Mystery, Thriller 2018, Russia
Rate
Achoura 4.8
32 Achoura
Horror, Fantasy, Thriller 2018, Morocco / France
Rate
