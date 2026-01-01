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Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Thriller 2009

Rating of films in the Thriller genre of 2009

Avatar 8.4
1 Avatar
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2009, USA
Rate
Tickets
Shutter Island 8.4
2 Shutter Island
Drama, Mystery, Thriller 2009, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Law Abiding Citizen 8.0
3 Law Abiding Citizen
Thriller, Drama 2009, USA
Rate
Tucker and Dale vs Evil 7.9
4 Tucker and Dale vs Evil
Comedy, Thriller 2009, Canada
Rate
Watch trailer
Moon 7.7
5 Moon
Thriller, Sci-Fi 2009, Great Britain
Rate
Watchmen 7.6
6 Watchmen
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Drama, Thriller 2009, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Broken Embraces 7.3
7 Broken Embraces
Drama, Thriller 2009, Spain
Rate
Angels & Demons 7.2
8 Angels & Demons
Crime, Mystery, Drama, Thriller 2009, USA
Rate
Exam 7.2
9 Exam
Thriller 2009, Great Britain
Rate
Terminator Salvation 7.2
10 Terminator Salvation
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Drama, Adventure 2009, USA / Germany / Great Britain
Rate
Drag Me to Hell 7.1
11 Drag Me to Hell
Thriller, Horror 2009, USA
Rate
How I Ended This Summer 7.1
12 How I Ended This Summer
Thriller 2009, Russia
Rate
The Lovely Bones 7.0
13 The Lovely Bones
Thriller, Drama, Fantasy 2009, USA / Great Britain / New Zealand
Rate
2012: The End of the World 7.0
14 2012: The End of the World
Drama, Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller, Adventure, Catastrophe 2009, USA / Canada
Rate
The Last House on the Left 7.0
15 The Last House on the Left
Horror, Thriller 2009, USA
Rate
Saw VI 7.0
16 Saw VI
Thriller, Mystery, Crime, Horror 2009, USA / Canada / Great Britain / Australia
Rate
The Taking of Pelham 123 6.9
17 The Taking of Pelham 123
Thriller 2009, USA
Rate
Knowing 6.9
18 Knowing
Mystery, Thriller, Drama, Catastrophe 2009, USA
Rate
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans 6.9
19 Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Horror, Fantasy, Action, Thriller 2009, USA
Rate
Chloe 6.8
20 Chloe
Thriller, Drama 2009, USA / Canada / France
Rate
Surrogates 6.8
21 Surrogates
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action 2009, USA
Rate
Case 39 6.8
22 Case 39
Horror, Thriller 2009, USA / Canada
Rate
The Fourth Kind 6.7
23 The Fourth Kind
Thriller 2009, USA
Rate
Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant 6.6
24 Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant
Thriller, Family, Mystery, Adventure 2009, USA
Rate
Splice 6.6
25 Splice
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Horror 2009, USA / Canada / France
Rate
Thick as Thieves 6.5
26 Thick as Thieves
Action, Crime, Thriller 2009, USA / Germany
Rate
Gamer 6.5
27 Gamer
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2009, USA
Rate
The Haunting in Connecticut 6.4
28 The Haunting in Connecticut
Horror, Thriller 2009, USA
Rate
The Descent: Part 2 6.3
29 The Descent: Part 2
Horror, Thriller, Adventure 2009, Great Britain
Rate
Race to Witch Mountain 6.3
30 Race to Witch Mountain
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Adventure 2009, USA
Rate
Carriers 6.3
31 Carriers
Horror, Thriller, Drama 2009, USA
Rate
My Bloody Valentine 3D 6.3
32 My Bloody Valentine 3D
Horror, Thriller 2009, USA
Rate
Jennifer's Body 6.2
33 Jennifer's Body
Horror, Comedy, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2009, USA
Rate
The Box 6.2
34 The Box
Horror, Thriller 2009, USA
Rate
The Final Destination 6.0
35 The Final Destination
Horror, Thriller 2009, USA
Rate
Duplicity 5.9
36 Duplicity
Comedy, Thriller 2009, USA
Rate
The Unborn 5.8
37 The Unborn
Horror, Thriller 2009, USA
Rate
Antikiller D.K. 5.7
38 Antikiller D.K.
Thriller, Action, Drama 2009, Russia
Rate
The Phobos 5.2
39 The Phobos
Thriller 2009, Russia
Rate
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Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2026 Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre Top Films by Year IMDb Film Ratings
Most Anticipated Films
1043
Spider-Man: Brand New Day 20 August 2026
607
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse 5 November 2026
471
The Odyssey 30 July 2026
320
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 10 December 2026
250
Avengers: Doomsday 17 December 2026
Top Films in Cinemas
9.0
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
8.9
When Cats Fly
8.7
Spirited Away
8.7
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
8.7
Project Hail Mary
Top 1000 Films
9.6
Twenty One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.0
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
9.0
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
8.9
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
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