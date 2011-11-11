Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Spain Thriller

Rating of films of the Spain in the Thriller genre

The Covenant 8.2
1 The Covenant
Action, Thriller, Crime 2023, Great Britain / Spain
The Invisible Guest 8.0
2 The Invisible Guest
Crime, Thriller, Detective 2017, Spain
Pan's Labyrinth 8.0
3 Pan's Labyrinth
Drama, Fairy Tale, Horror, Thriller 2006, Mexico / Spain / USA
Wild Tales 7.7
4 Wild Tales
Drama, Comedy, Thriller 2014, Argentina / Spain
Perfume: The Story of a Murderer 7.7
5 Perfume: The Story of a Murderer
Thriller, Drama 2006, Germany / France / Spain / USA
The Others 7.6
6 The Others
Horror, Sci-Fi, Mystery, Thriller, Drama 2001, Spain / France / USA
The Orphanage 7.5
7 The Orphanage
Mystery, Thriller, Horror, Drama 2007, Mexico / Spain
Buried 7.5
8 Buried
Crime, Thriller 2010, Spain
The Hidden Face 7.5
9 The Hidden Face
Thriller 2011, Spain / Colombia
The Ninth Gate 7.4
10 The Ninth Gate
Mystery, Horror, Thriller 1999, Spain / France / USA
Broken Embraces 7.3
11 Broken Embraces
Drama, Thriller 2009, Spain
The Raven 6.8
12 The Raven
Thriller 2012, USA / Spain / Hungary
Objetos 6.1
13 Objetos
Thriller 2022, Spain / Argentina / Germany
Cold Skin 6.1
14 Cold Skin
Fantasy, Thriller 2017, Spain / France
13 Exorcisms 5.4
15 13 Exorcisms
Horror, Thriller 2022, Spain
Bent 5.2
16 Bent
Thriller, Crime 2018, Spain / USA
11-11-11 5.1
17 11-11-11
Thriller, Horror, Drama 2011, USA / Spain
Haunted Heart 4.9
18 Haunted Heart
Romantic, Thriller 2024, Spain
Rich Flu 4.9
19 Rich Flu
Thriller 2024, USA / Colombia / Spain
