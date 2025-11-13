Menu
Rating of films of the Spain in the Comedy genre

Wild Tales 7.7
1 Wild Tales
Drama, Comedy, Thriller 2014, Argentina / Spain
Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie 7.7
2 Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy 1972, France / Italy / Spain
Buffalo Kids 7.6
3 Buffalo Kids
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, Spain
Under Therapy 7.3
4 Under Therapy
Comedy, Drama 2023, Spain
Paul 7.2
5 Paul
Sci-Fi, Comedy 2011, France / Great Britain / USA / Spain
Vicky Cristina Barcelona 7.1
6 Vicky Cristina Barcelona
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2008, USA / Spain
Luck 7.0
7 Luck
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2022, Spain / USA
To Rome with Love 6.7
8 To Rome with Love
Comedy 2012, USA / Italy / Spain
Official Competition 6.6
9 Official Competition
Comedy, Drama 2021, Spain / Argentina
Amusement Park 6.6
10 Amusement Park
Animation, Comedy, Adventure, Family 2018, USA / Spain
Planet 51 6.4
11 Planet 51
Adventure, Family, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi 2009, Spain / Great Britain
Caótica Ana 6.4
12 Caótica Ana
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 2007, Spain
Asterix at the Olympic Games 6.4
13 Asterix at the Olympic Games
Family, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy 2008, France / Spain / Germany
El hombre del saco 5.3
14 El hombre del saco
Adventure, Comedy, Horror 2023, Spain / Uruguay
