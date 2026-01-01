Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Sci-Fi 2026

Rating of films in the Sci-Fi genre of 2026

Greenland: Migration 6.3
1 Greenland: Migration
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2026, Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2026 Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre Top Films by Year IMDb Film Ratings
Most Anticipated Films
284
Tvoe serdce budet razbito 26 March 2026
263
Scream 7 5 March 2026
147
Domovyonok Kuzya 2 19 March 2026
78
Avengers: Doomsday 17 December 2026
68
The House That Jack Built 23 April 2026
Top Films in Cinemas
9.1
My Grandfather
9.1
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
8.9
Link Click: Bridon Arc - The Movie
8.9
Vals so smertyu
8.8
Bolshaya zemlya
Top 1000 Films
9.1
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.0
MONSTA X: CONNECT x in CINEMAS
9.0
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
8.9
Link Click: Bridon Arc - The Movie
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more