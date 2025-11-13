Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Sci-Fi 2023

Rating of films in the Sci-Fi genre of 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 8.5
1 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2023, USA
Rate
Poor Things 7.9
2 Poor Things
Romantic, Sci-Fi, Drama 2023, Ireland / USA
Rate
The Flash 7.5
3 The Flash
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action, Drama, Fantasy 2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Blue Beetle 7.4
4 Blue Beetle
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2023, USA / Mexico
Rate
Watch trailer
Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom 7.3
5 Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action 2023, USA
Rate
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts 7.0
6 Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Sci-Fi, Action 2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Marvels 6.9
7 The Marvels
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2023, USA
Rate
The Moon 6.9
8 The Moon
Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi 2023, South Korea
Rate
M3GAN 6.7
9 M3GAN
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2023, USA
Rate
Kukolnik 6.6
10 Kukolnik
Thriller, Sci-Fi 2023, Russia
Rate
The Meg 2: The Trench 6.6
11 The Meg 2: The Trench
Sci-Fi, Horror, Action 2023, USA / China
Rate
Chelovek niotkuda 6.4
12 Chelovek niotkuda
Thriller, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2023, Russia
Rate
God rozhdeniya 6.3
13 God rozhdeniya
Sci-Fi, Comedy 2023, Russia
Rate
Simulant 6.0
14 Simulant
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2023, USA
Rate
Robots 6.0
15 Robots
Comedy, Romantic, Sci-Fi 2023, USA
Rate
Last Sentinel 5.8
16 Last Sentinel
Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama 2023, Estonia / Great Britain
Rate
65 5.8
17 65
Adventure, Drama, Sci-Fi 2023, Canada / USA
Rate
Acid 4.8
18 Acid
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2023, Belgium / France
Rate
Alien Invasion 3.0
19 Alien Invasion
Horror, Sci-Fi 2023, Great Britain
Rate
Genre
Country
Year
