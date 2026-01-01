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Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Sci-Fi 2011

Rating of films in the Sci-Fi genre of 2011

X-Men: First Class 8.1
1 X-Men: First Class
Action, Sci-Fi, Drama 2011, USA
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Rise of the Planet of the Apes 7.8
2 Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2011, USA
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Captain America: The First Avenger 7.8
3 Captain America: The First Avenger
Adventure, Sci-Fi 2011, USA
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Source Code 7.8
4 Source Code
Drama, Sci-Fi 2011, USA / France
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In Time 7.5
5 In Time
Sci-Fi 2011, USA
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Paul 7.2
6 Paul
Sci-Fi, Comedy 2011, France / Great Britain / USA / Spain
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Transformers: Dark of the Moon 7.1
7 Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi 2011, USA
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Generation P 6.9
8 Generation P
Drama, Sci-Fi, Comedy 2011, Russia
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Super 8 6.9
9 Super 8
Sci-Fi 2011, USA
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I Am Number Four 6.9
10 I Am Number Four
Sci-Fi, Action 2011, USA
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The Thing 6.9
11 The Thing
Horror, Sci-Fi 2011, USA
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Contagion 6.8
12 Contagion
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2011, USA
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Journey 2: The Mysterious Island 6.7
13 Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
Sci-Fi, Adventure 2011, USA
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Cowboys & Aliens 6.5
14 Cowboys & Aliens
Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Action, Western 2011, USA
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Battle Los Angeles 6.3
15 Battle Los Angeles
Sci-Fi, Action 2011, USA
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Ra.One 6.1
16 Ra.One
Adventure, Action, Sci-Fi 2011, USA / India
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Apollo 18 5.8
17 Apollo 18
Thriller, Sci-Fi 2011, USA / Russia
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The Darkest Hour 5.5
18 The Darkest Hour
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2011, USA
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Spy Kids: All the Time in the World in 4D 5.5
19 Spy Kids: All the Time in the World in 4D
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Family, Action, Comedy 2011, USA
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Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2026 Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre Top Films by Year IMDb Film Ratings
Most Anticipated Films
968
Spider-Man: Brand New Day 13 August 2026
607
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse 5 November 2026
396
The Odyssey 30 July 2026
320
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 10 December 2026
249
Avengers: Doomsday 17 December 2026
Top Films in Cinemas
9.0
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
8.9
When Cats Fly
8.7
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
8.7
Project Hail Mary
8.6
Mozart at 250: The Salzburg Festival Celebration
Top 1000 Films
9.6
Twenty One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.0
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
9.0
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
8.9
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
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