Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Russia War

Rating of films of the Russia in the War genre

Sem chyornykh bumag 7.9
1 Sem chyornykh bumag
War 2024, Russia
Rate
Fortress of War 7.8
2 Fortress of War
Drama, War 2010, Russia / Belarus
Rate
Pravednik 7.7
3 Pravednik
War, Drama, History 2023, Russia
Rate
My Little Sister 7.5
4 My Little Sister
War, Drama 2019, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
T-34 7.5
5 T-34
War, Action, Adventure 2018, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
The Turkish Gambit 7.4
6 The Turkish Gambit
Crime, History, Adventure, War 2005, Russia
Rate
9th Company 7.4
7 9th Company
Drama, War 2005, Russia / Finland / Ukraine
Rate
Watch trailer
Panfilov's 28 Men 7.4
8 Panfilov's 28 Men
War, Drama 2016, Russia
Rate
The Dawns Here Are Quiet 7.3
9 The Dawns Here Are Quiet
War, Drama, History 2015, Russia
Rate
The Balkan Line 7.2
10 The Balkan Line
Action, Drama, War 2019, Russia / Serbia
Rate
Watch trailer
Battle for Sevastopol 7.2
11 Battle for Sevastopol
War, Romantic, Action 2015, Russia / Ukraine
Rate
The Last Frontier 7.1
12 The Last Frontier
War, History, Drama 2020, Russia
Rate
Gruppa krovi 7.1
13 Gruppa krovi
War, Drama 2025, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Luchshiye v adu 7.1
14 Luchshiye v adu
War 2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Nebo 7.0
15 Nebo
War, Drama 2020, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
AK-47 7.0
16 AK-47
War, History 2020, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Rzhev 7.0
17 Rzhev
War, Drama 2019, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
The Pilot. A Battle for Survival 7.0
18 The Pilot. A Battle for Survival
War, Biography, Drama, History 2021, Russia
Rate
Sobibor 6.9
19 Sobibor
War, Drama 2018, Russia
Rate
Black Hunters 6.9
20 Black Hunters
Sci-Fi, History, Adventure, War 2008, Russia
Rate
A Quiet Outpost 6.8
21 A Quiet Outpost
Drama, War 2010, Russia
Rate
Blindazh 6.8
22 Blindazh
Sci-Fi, War 2024, Russia
Rate
Devyataev 6.6
23 Devyataev
War, Biography 2021, Russia
Rate
Battalion 6.6
24 Battalion
War, Romantic, History, Drama 2014, Russia
Rate
The Sovereign's Servant 6.5
25 The Sovereign's Servant
Action, War, History 2007, Russia
Rate
Pomilovanie 6.4
26 Pomilovanie
Drama, War 2023, Russia
Rate
Voyna i muzyka 6.4
27 Voyna i muzyka
Drama, History, War 2025, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Tankers 6.3
28 Tankers
War, Drama 2018, Russia
Rate
Three Days till the Spring 6.3
29 Three Days till the Spring
Drama, War, Detective 2017, Russia
Rate
V spiskakh ne znachilsya 6.3
30 V spiskakh ne znachilsya
War, History 2025, Russia / Belarus
Rate
Watch trailer
August Eighth 6.3
31 August Eighth
Drama, War 2012, Russia
Rate
Pervyy Oskar 6.2
32 Pervyy Oskar
Drama, History, War 2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Nyurnberg 6.2
33 Nyurnberg
History, Drama, War, Thriller, Adventure 2022, Russia / Germany / Czechia / Great Britain
Rate
Belyy tigr 6.1
34 Belyy tigr
War 2012, Russia
Rate
Leaving Afghanistan 5.9
35 Leaving Afghanistan
War, Drama 2019, Russia
Rate
Za Palycha! 5.6
36 Za Palycha!
Comedy, War 2023, Russia
Rate
Vozdukh 5.5
37 Vozdukh
Drama, War 2023, Russia
Rate
Spy 5.5
38 Spy
War, Crime, Adventure 2012, Russia
Rate
The Heritage of Love 5.3
39 The Heritage of Love
War, Drama 2016, Russia
Rate
Stalingrad 5.2
40 Stalingrad
Drama, War 2013, Russia
Rate
Tanks for Stalin 5.1
41 Tanks for Stalin
Biography, War, History 2018, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Burnt by the Sun 2: The Citadel 4.7
42 Burnt by the Sun 2: The Citadel
Drama, History, War 2010, Russia / Germany / France
Rate
Na Parizh! 2.5
43 Na Parizh!
War, Drama 2018, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Best films of 2021 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
908
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
537
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
122
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 25 December 2025
102
Now You See Me 3 13 November 2025
94
Mazhor v Dubae 30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.3
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ritmy mechty
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more