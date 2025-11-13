Menu
Rating of films of the Russia in the Horror genre

Shaman 6.7
1 Shaman
Horror 2024, Russia
Foto na pamyat 6.3
2 Foto na pamyat
Horror, Thriller 2018, Russia
Devil's Pass 6.3
3 Devil's Pass
Horror, Thriller 2013, Russia / USA
Вадим Шмелев 6.0
4 Вадим Шмелев
Thriller, Horror 2008, Russia
Yulenka 5.9
5 Yulenka
Horror, Drama 2008, Russia
Domovoy 5.8
6 Domovoy
Fantasy, Horror 2024, Russia
Baba Yaga: Terror of the Dark Forest 5.7
7 Baba Yaga: Terror of the Dark Forest
Horror, Fantasy, Mystery 2019, Russia
Queen of Spades: Through the Looking Glass 5.7
8 Queen of Spades: Through the Looking Glass
Thriller, Horror 2019, Russia
Mermaid: The Lake of the Dead 5.6
9 Mermaid: The Lake of the Dead
Horror 2018, Russia
КYЛYК ХОМУС 5.6
10 КYЛYК ХОМУС
Horror 2019, Russia
Queen of Spades: The Dark Rite 5.5
11 Queen of Spades: The Dark Rite
Horror 2015, Russia
The Bride 5.5
12 The Bride
Horror, Thriller, Mystery 2017, Russia
Quiet Comes the Dawn 4.0
13 Quiet Comes the Dawn
Horror 2019, Russia
