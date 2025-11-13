Menu
Rating of films of the Russia in the History genre

The Barber of Siberia 7.7
1 The Barber of Siberia
History, Drama, Romantic 1998, Russia / France / Italy / Czechia
Salyut-7 7.7
2 Salyut-7
Drama, History 2017, Russia
Pravednik 7.7
3 Pravednik
War, Drama, History 2023, Russia
First Time 7.6
4 First Time
Drama, History 2017, Russia
The Turkish Gambit 7.4
5 The Turkish Gambit
Crime, History, Adventure, War 2005, Russia
The State Counsellor 7.4
6 The State Counsellor
History, Crime, Adventure 2005, Russia
Mongol 7.3
7 Mongol
History, Drama, Biography 2007, Kazakhstan / Russia / Germany
The Admiral 7.3
8 The Admiral
Drama, Biography, History 2008, Russia
Zloy Gorod 7.3
9 Zloy Gorod
Action, Drama, History 2025, Russia
The Dawns Here Are Quiet 7.3
10 The Dawns Here Are Quiet
War, Drama, History 2015, Russia
Sin 7.3
11 Sin
Drama, Biography, History 2018, Russia / Italy
Amanat 7.2
12 Amanat
Biography, History, Drama 2022, Russia
Kontributsiya 7.2
13 Kontributsiya
History, Detective 2016, Russia
The Last Frontier 7.1
14 The Last Frontier
War, History, Drama 2020, Russia
Tsar 7.1
15 Tsar
Biography, History, Drama 2009, Russia
AK-47 7.0
16 AK-47
War, History 2020, Russia
The Pilot. A Battle for Survival 7.0
17 The Pilot. A Battle for Survival
War, Biography, Drama, History 2021, Russia
Story of one Appointment 7.0
18 Story of one Appointment
Biography, History 2018, Russia
Iron Ivan 6.9
19 Iron Ivan
Drama, History 2013, Russia
Land of Legends 6.9
20 Land of Legends
History, Drama 2022, Russia
Gagarin: First in Space 6.9
21 Gagarin: First in Space
History, Drama, Biography 2013, Russia
Black Hunters 6.9
22 Black Hunters
Sci-Fi, History, Adventure, War 2008, Russia
Pyotr I. Posledniy tsar i pervyy imperator 6.8
23 Pyotr I. Posledniy tsar i pervyy imperator
History, Documentary 2022, Russia
Gogol. Terrible Revenge 6.8
24 Gogol. Terrible Revenge
Drama, History, Mystery 2018, Russia
Legend of Kolovrat 6.8
25 Legend of Kolovrat
Adventure, Fantasy, History 2017, Russia
1941. Krylya nad Berlinom 6.8
26 1941. Krylya nad Berlinom
Biography, History, Romantic 2022, Russia
The Scythian 6.7
27 The Scythian
Drama, History, Fantasy 2017, Russia
Taras Bulba 6.7
28 Taras Bulba
Action, History 2008, Russia
1814 6.7
29 1814
Crime, History, Adventure 2007, Russia
The Horde 6.7
30 The Horde
History 2012, Russia
Tobol: The Conquest Of Siberia 6.6
31 Tobol: The Conquest Of Siberia
Drama, History 2018, Russia
Battalion 6.6
32 Battalion
War, Romantic, History, Drama 2014, Russia
The Red Ghost 6.6
33 The Red Ghost
Drama, History 2020, Russia
Imperatritsy 6.5
34 Imperatritsy
Drama, History, Documentary 2023, Russia
The Sovereign's Servant 6.5
35 The Sovereign's Servant
Action, War, History 2007, Russia
Gogol. Viy 6.4
36 Gogol. Viy
Mystery, Drama, History 2018, Russia
Union of Salvation 6.4
37 Union of Salvation
Drama, History, Adventure 2019, Russia
Voyna i muzyka 6.4
38 Voyna i muzyka
Drama, History, War 2025, Russia
1612 6.3
39 1612
History, Adventure 2007, Russia
Gospoda ofitsery: Spasti imperatora 6.3
40 Gospoda ofitsery: Spasti imperatora
History, Drama 2008, Russia
V spiskakh ne znachilsya 6.3
41 V spiskakh ne znachilsya
War, History 2025, Russia / Belarus
Pervyy Oskar 6.2
42 Pervyy Oskar
Drama, History, War 2022, Russia
Vasilisa 6.2
43 Vasilisa
Romantic, History 2014, Russia
Nyurnberg 6.2
44 Nyurnberg
History, Drama, War, Thriller, Adventure 2022, Russia / Germany / Czechia / Great Britain
Ekaterina Velikaya 6.1
45 Ekaterina Velikaya
Biography, History 2024, Russia
Alexander 6.0
46 Alexander
Action, History 2008, Russia
Wild League 5.9
47 Wild League
Sport, History, Drama 2019, Russia
Frontier 5.8
48 Frontier
Sci-Fi, History, Adventure 2017, Russia
Chernobyl: Abyss 5.7
49 Chernobyl: Abyss
Drama, History 2020, Russia
Saving Leningrad 5.3
50 Saving Leningrad
Drama, History 2019, Russia
Taina Chingis Khaana 5.2
51 Taina Chingis Khaana
Drama, History 2008, Russia / Mongolia / USA
Tanks for Stalin 5.1
52 Tanks for Stalin
Biography, War, History 2018, Russia
Viking 4.9
53 Viking
History, Drama 2016, Russia
Burnt by the Sun 2: The Citadel 4.7
54 Burnt by the Sun 2: The Citadel
Drama, History, War 2010, Russia / Germany / France
Gardemariny 1787. Mir 4.2
55 Gardemariny 1787. Mir
Adventure, History 2023, Russia
The Return of the Musketeers, or The Treasures of Cardinal Mazarin 4.1
56 The Return of the Musketeers, or The Treasures of Cardinal Mazarin
Adventure, History 2007, Russia
