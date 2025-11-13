Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Russia Fantasy

Rating of films of the Russia in the Fantasy genre

Master i Margarita 7.5
1 Master i Margarita
Drama, Fantasy 2024, Russia
Rate
The Silver Skates 7.5
2 The Silver Skates
Adventure, Fantasy 2020, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Po shchuchemu veleniyu 7.4
3 Po shchuchemu veleniyu
Fantasy, Adventure 2023, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
The Last Warrior: Root of Evil 6.9
4 The Last Warrior: Root of Evil
Fantasy, Adventure 2020, Russia
Rate
Posledniy bogatyr. Poslannik tmy 6.9
5 Posledniy bogatyr. Poslannik tmy
Adventure, Fantasy, Family 2021, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
He's a Dragon 6.8
6 He's a Dragon
Fantasy, Drama, Romantic 2015, Russia
Rate
Dorogaya, ya bolshe ne perezvonyu 6.8
7 Dorogaya, ya bolshe ne perezvonyu
Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy 2025, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Legend of Kolovrat 6.8
8 Legend of Kolovrat
Adventure, Fantasy, History 2017, Russia
Rate
The Scythian 6.7
9 The Scythian
Drama, History, Fantasy 2017, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Domovoy 6.6
10 Domovoy
Comedy, Fantasy, Family 2019, Russia
Rate
Ognivo 6.5
11 Ognivo
Adventure, Fantasy 2024, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Finist. Pervyy bogatyr 6.5
12 Finist. Pervyy bogatyr
Adventure, Fantasy 2025, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Snezhnaya koroleva. Zazerkalje 6.4
13 Snezhnaya koroleva. Zazerkalje
Animation, Children's, Family, Adventure, Fantasy 2019, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Ivan Tsarevich & the Grey Wolf 6 6.3
14 Ivan Tsarevich & the Grey Wolf 6
Adventure, Animation, Fantasy 2024, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Upon the Magic Roads 6.2
15 Upon the Magic Roads
Adventure, Fantasy 2020, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Wolfhound 5.9
16 Wolfhound
Action, Fantasy, Adventure 2006, Russia
Rate
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 5.9
17 Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga
Animation, Adventure, Fantasy 2024, Russia
Rate
Dark World 5.9
18 Dark World
Fantasy, Thriller 2010, Russia
Rate
Domovoy 5.8
19 Domovoy
Fantasy, Horror 2024, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Volshebnik Izumrudnogo goroda. Doroga iz zhyoltogo kirpicha 5.7
20 Volshebnik Izumrudnogo goroda. Doroga iz zhyoltogo kirpicha
Fantasy, Adventure 2025, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Baba Yaga: Terror of the Dark Forest 5.7
21 Baba Yaga: Terror of the Dark Forest
Horror, Fantasy, Mystery 2019, Russia
Rate
Tayna pechati drakona 5.6
22 Tayna pechati drakona
Adventure, Fantasy 2019, Russia / China
Rate
Watch trailer
Viy 5.5
23 Viy
Adventure, Thriller, Fantasy 2014, Germany / Russia / Czechia / Great Britain / Ukraine
Rate
A Rough Draft 5.4
24 A Rough Draft
Action, Fantasy 2018, Russia
Rate
Abigail 5.3
25 Abigail
Fantasy 2019, Russia
Rate
Ded Moroz. Bitva Magov 5.2
26 Ded Moroz. Bitva Magov
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 2016, Russia
Rate
Red Riding Hood 4.8
27 Red Riding Hood
Fantasy, Adventure, Family 2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Dark World: Equilibrium 4.3
28 Dark World: Equilibrium
Fantasy 2013, Russia
Rate
Vasilisa and Guardians of Time 3.6
29 Vasilisa and Guardians of Time
Fantasy, Adventure, Family 2024, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
