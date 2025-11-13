Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Russia Fairy Tale

Rating of films of the Russia in the Fairy Tale genre

Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey 7.7
1 Alyosha Popovich i Tugarin Zmey
Family, Fairy Tale, Animation 2004, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Dobrynya Nikitich i Zmey Gorynych 7.6
2 Dobrynya Nikitich i Zmey Gorynych
Fairy Tale, Comedy, Animation, Family, Adventure 2006, Russia
Rate
Tri bogatyrya i Shamakhanskaya tsaritsa 7.3
3 Tri bogatyrya i Shamakhanskaya tsaritsa
Fairy Tale, Animation 2010, Russia
Rate
Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk 7.0
4 Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk
Comedy, Animation, Fairy Tale 2011, Russia
Rate
Night Watch 6.7
5 Night Watch
Fairy Tale, Sci-Fi, Drama 2004, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Khottabych 6.7
6 Khottabych
Family, Comedy, Fairy Tale 2006, Russia
Rate
V ozhidanii chuda 6.6
7 V ozhidanii chuda
Romantic, Comedy, Fairy Tale 2007, Russia
Rate
Kniga masterov 5.2
8 Kniga masterov
Family, Fairy Tale 2009, Russia
Rate
Letuchiy Korabl 4.8
9 Letuchiy Korabl
Fairy Tale 2024, Russia
Rate
Priklyucheniya Alyonushki i Yeryomy 4.7
10 Priklyucheniya Alyonushki i Yeryomy
Animation, Fairy Tale, Adventure, Family 2008, Russia
Rate
