Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Russia Biography

Rating of films of the Russia in the Biography genre

Legenda No. 17 7.8
1 Legenda No. 17
Biography, Sport 2012, Russia
Rate
Fedya. Narodnyy futbolist 7.5
2 Fedya. Narodnyy futbolist
Sport, Drama, Biography 2024, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Povelitel vetra 7.4
3 Povelitel vetra
Biography 2023, Russia
Rate
Zelyonyy teatr v Zemfire 7.4
4 Zelyonyy teatr v Zemfire
Biography, Musical 2008, Russia
Rate
Summertime 7.4
5 Summertime
Biography, Drama, Musical 2018, Russia
Rate
Komandir 7.4
6 Komandir
Biography, Drama, Action 2024, Russia
Rate
Mongol 7.3
7 Mongol
History, Drama, Biography 2007, Kazakhstan / Russia / Germany
Rate
The Admiral 7.3
8 The Admiral
Drama, Biography, History 2008, Russia
Rate
Sin 7.3
9 Sin
Drama, Biography, History 2018, Russia / Italy
Rate
Watch trailer
Amanat 7.2
10 Amanat
Biography, History, Drama 2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Hands Up! 7.2
11 Hands Up!
Biography, Comedy, Music 2024, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Tsar 7.1
12 Tsar
Biography, History, Drama 2009, Russia
Rate
Vysotsky. Thank You For Being Alive 7.0
13 Vysotsky. Thank You For Being Alive
Biography, Drama 2011, Russia
Rate
The Pilot. A Battle for Survival 7.0
14 The Pilot. A Battle for Survival
War, Biography, Drama, History 2021, Russia
Rate
Story of one Appointment 7.0
15 Story of one Appointment
Biography, History 2018, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
White Snow 6.9
16 White Snow
Drama, Sport, Biography 2021, Russia
Rate
Gagarin: First in Space 6.9
17 Gagarin: First in Space
History, Drama, Biography 2013, Russia
Rate
Lev Yashin. The Dream Goalkeeper 6.9
18 Lev Yashin. The Dream Goalkeeper
Biography, Sport, Drama 2019, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
The PyraMMMid 6.9
19 The PyraMMMid
Drama, Biography, Crime 2010, Russia
Rate
1941. Krylya nad Berlinom 6.8
20 1941. Krylya nad Berlinom
Biography, History, Romantic 2022, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Dovlatov 6.7
21 Dovlatov
Drama, Biography 2017, Russia
Rate
Rodnina 6.7
22 Rodnina
Sport, Biography 2024, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Devyataev 6.6
23 Devyataev
War, Biography 2021, Russia
Rate
Matilda 6.5
24 Matilda
Drama, Biography, Thriller 2017, Russia
Rate
Ekaterina Velikaya 6.1
25 Ekaterina Velikaya
Biography, History 2024, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Streltsov 5.6
26 Streltsov
Biography, Sport, Drama 2020, Russia
Rate
Tanks for Stalin 5.1
27 Tanks for Stalin
Biography, War, History 2018, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Best films of 2021 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
908
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
537
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
122
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 25 December 2025
102
Now You See Me 3 13 November 2025
94
Mazhor v Dubae 30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.3
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ritmy mechty
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more