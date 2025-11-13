Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Russia 2020

Rating of films produced in Russia of 2020

A Dog Named Palma 7.5
1 A Dog Named Palma
Drama 2020, Russia
The Silver Skates 7.5
2 The Silver Skates
Adventure, Fantasy 2020, Russia
Fire 7.3
3 Fire
Drama 2020, Russia
Ice 2 7.3
4 Ice 2
Romantic, Drama 2020, Russia
Homeland 7.2
5 Homeland
Comedy, Drama 2020, Russia
The Last Frontier 7.1
6 The Last Frontier
War, History, Drama 2020, Russia
One Breath 7.0
7 One Breath
Sport, Drama 2020, Russia
Nebo 7.0
8 Nebo
War, Drama 2020, Russia
AK-47 7.0
9 AK-47
War, History 2020, Russia
Schastye v konverte 7.0
10 Schastye v konverte
Family 2020, Russia
The Last Warrior: Root of Evil 6.9
11 The Last Warrior: Root of Evil
Fantasy, Adventure 2020, Russia
Hotel Belgrade 6.7
12 Hotel Belgrade
Comedy 2020, Russia
The Red Ghost 6.6
13 The Red Ghost
Drama, History 2020, Russia
Upon the Magic Roads 6.2
14 Upon the Magic Roads
Adventure, Fantasy 2020, Russia
Invasion 6.0
15 Invasion
Sci-Fi, Action 2020, Russia
Marafon zhelaniy 5.7
16 Marafon zhelaniy
Comedy, Romantic 2020, Russia
Chernobyl: Abyss 5.7
17 Chernobyl: Abyss
Drama, History 2020, Russia
Streltsov 5.6
18 Streltsov
Biography, Sport, Drama 2020, Russia
Deeper! 5.4
19 Deeper!
Comedy 2020, Russia
Cosmoball 5.4
20 Cosmoball
Sci-Fi, Adventure 2020, Russia
(NE) Idealnyy muzhchina 4.9
21 (NE) Idealnyy muzhchina
Comedy, Sci-Fi, Romantic 2020, Russia
Sky Team 4.6
22 Sky Team
Drama, Sport 2020, Russia / Belarus
