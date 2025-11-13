Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Russia 2019

Rating of films produced in Russia of 2019

Gde ti, Adam? 8.1
1 Gde ti, Adam?
Documentary 2019, Russia
My Little Sister 7.5
2 My Little Sister
War, Drama 2019, Russia
Serf 7.5
3 Serf
Comedy 2019, Russia
The Balkan Line 7.2
4 The Balkan Line
Action, Drama, War 2019, Russia / Serbia
Rzhev 7.0
5 Rzhev
War, Drama 2019, Russia
COMA 7.0
6 COMA
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2019, Russia
Text 7.0
7 Text
Drama 2019, Russia
Loud Connection 6.9
8 Loud Connection
Drama, Comedy 2019, Russia
Lev Yashin. The Dream Goalkeeper 6.9
9 Lev Yashin. The Dream Goalkeeper
Biography, Sport, Drama 2019, Russia
Fiksiki protiv Krabotov 6.7
10 Fiksiki protiv Krabotov
Animation, Children's 2019, Russia
Domovoy 6.6
11 Domovoy
Comedy, Fantasy, Family 2019, Russia
Snezhnaya koroleva. Zazerkalje 6.4
12 Snezhnaya koroleva. Zazerkalje
Animation, Children's, Family, Adventure, Fantasy 2019, Russia
Robo 6.4
13 Robo
Sci-Fi, Family 2019, Russia
Union of Salvation 6.4
14 Union of Salvation
Drama, History, Adventure 2019, Russia
Odessa 6.4
15 Odessa
Drama, Comedy 2019, Russia
Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk 4 6.3
16 Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk 4
Animation, Children's 2019, Russia
The Ninth 6.2
17 The Ninth
Thriller, Drama, Action, Detective 2019, Russia
Politseyskiy s Rublyovki. Novogodniy bespredel 2 6.2
18 Politseyskiy s Rublyovki. Novogodniy bespredel 2
Comedy 2019, Russia
Иваны, помнящие родство 6.1
19 Иваны, помнящие родство
Drama 2019, Russia
Another Woman 6.0
20 Another Woman
Comedy 2019, Russia
The Blackout 6.0
21 The Blackout
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2019, Russia
Leaving Afghanistan 5.9
22 Leaving Afghanistan
War, Drama 2019, Russia
Wild League 5.9
23 Wild League
Sport, History, Drama 2019, Russia
Zima 5.9
24 Zima
Drama 2019, Russia
Baba Yaga: Terror of the Dark Forest 5.7
25 Baba Yaga: Terror of the Dark Forest
Horror, Fantasy, Mystery 2019, Russia
Fidelity 5.7
26 Fidelity
Drama 2019, Russia
Alla Pugacheva. Tot samyy koncert 5.7
27 Alla Pugacheva. Tot samyy koncert
Musical, Concert 2019, Russia
Queen of Spades: Through the Looking Glass 5.7
28 Queen of Spades: Through the Looking Glass
Thriller, Horror 2019, Russia
Uspekh 5.6
29 Uspekh
Comedy, Romantic 2019, Russia
Hero 5.6
30 Hero
Action, Thriller 2019, Russia
Sem uzhinov 5.6
31 Sem uzhinov
Romantic, Comedy 2019, Russia
Tayna pechati drakona 5.6
32 Tayna pechati drakona
Adventure, Fantasy 2019, Russia / China
КYЛYК ХОМУС 5.6
33 КYЛYК ХОМУС
Horror 2019, Russia
The Big Trip 5.4
34 The Big Trip
Animation 2019, Russia / USA
Abigail 5.3
35 Abigail
Fantasy 2019, Russia
Saving Leningrad 5.3
36 Saving Leningrad
Drama, History 2019, Russia
Sober Driver 5.3
37 Sober Driver
Comedy, Adventure 2019, Russia
Lyubovnitsy 5.1
38 Lyubovnitsy
Comedy 2019, Russia
Babushka lyogkogo povedeniya 2 5.0
39 Babushka lyogkogo povedeniya 2
Comedy 2019, Russia
Devushki byvayut raznye 4.6
40 Devushki byvayut raznye
Comedy 2019, Russia
Kakha 4.3
41 Kakha
Comedy 2019, Russia
Billion 4.2
42 Billion
Action, Crime 2019, Russia
Quiet Comes the Dawn 4.0
43 Quiet Comes the Dawn
Horror 2019, Russia
Molodoe vino 3.9
44 Molodoe vino
Drama 2019, Russia
