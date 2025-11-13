Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Russia 2018

Rating of films produced in Russia of 2018

T-34 7.5
1 T-34
War, Action, Adventure 2018, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Unforgiven 7.5
2 Unforgiven
Drama 2018, Russia
Rate
Summertime 7.4
3 Summertime
Biography, Drama, Musical 2018, Russia
Rate
Sin 7.3
4 Sin
Drama, Biography, History 2018, Russia / Italy
Rate
Watch trailer
The Factory 7.1
5 The Factory
Drama 2018, Russia / France
Rate
Coach 7.0
6 Coach
Sport, Drama 2018, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Story of one Appointment 7.0
7 Story of one Appointment
Biography, History 2018, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Sobibor 6.9
8 Sobibor
War, Drama 2018, Russia
Rate
What Men Talk About. Continuation 6.9
9 What Men Talk About. Continuation
Comedy 2018, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Gogol. Terrible Revenge 6.8
10 Gogol. Terrible Revenge
Drama, History, Mystery 2018, Russia
Rate
I Am Losing Weight 6.8
11 I Am Losing Weight
Comedy 2018, Russia
Rate
VIP Policeman 6.8
12 VIP Policeman
Comedy, Drama, Crime 2018, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Tri bogatyrya i Naslednitsa prestola 6.7
13 Tri bogatyrya i Naslednitsa prestola
Animation, Adventure, Family 2018, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Tobol: The Conquest Of Siberia 6.6
14 Tobol: The Conquest Of Siberia
Drama, History 2018, Russia
Rate
The Perfect Ones 6.6
15 The Perfect Ones
Romantic 2018, Russia
Rate
Gogol. Viy 6.4
16 Gogol. Viy
Mystery, Drama, History 2018, Russia
Rate
Night Shift 6.4
17 Night Shift
Comedy 2018, Russia
Rate
Tankers 6.3
18 Tankers
War, Drama 2018, Russia
Rate
Foto na pamyat 6.3
19 Foto na pamyat
Horror, Thriller 2018, Russia
Rate
Schastya! Zdorovya! 6.1
20 Schastya! Zdorovya!
Comedy 2018, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Dnyukha! 5.9
21 Dnyukha!
Comedy 2018, Russia
Rate
Nu, zdravstvuy, Oksana Sokolova! 5.9
22 Nu, zdravstvuy, Oksana Sokolova!
Comedy 2018, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Selfie 5.8
23 Selfie
Drama, Thriller 2018, Russia
Rate
How I Became Russian 5.7
24 How I Became Russian
Comedy 2018, Russia
Rate
Mermaid: The Lake of the Dead 5.6
25 Mermaid: The Lake of the Dead
Horror 2018, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Dva khvosta 5.5
26 Dva khvosta
Animation, Children's 2018, Russia
Rate
Fur-trees Last 5.5
27 Fur-trees Last
Comedy, Family 2018, Russia
Rate
Vechnaya zhizn Aleksandra Khristoforova 5.4
28 Vechnaya zhizn Aleksandra Khristoforova
Comedy, Adventure 2018, Russia
Rate
A Rough Draft 5.4
29 A Rough Draft
Action, Fantasy 2018, Russia
Rate
Vse ili nichego 5.4
30 Vse ili nichego
Action, Comedy 2018, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Temporary Difficulties 5.3
31 Temporary Difficulties
Drama 2018, Russia
Rate
Tanks for Stalin 5.1
32 Tanks for Stalin
Biography, War, History 2018, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
The Soul Conductor 5.1
33 The Soul Conductor
Mystery, Thriller 2018, Russia
Rate
Na rayone 4.3
34 Na rayone
Drama 2018, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
SuperBobrovy. Narodnye mstiteli 4.2
35 SuperBobrovy. Narodnye mstiteli
Comedy, Sci-Fi 2018, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Один день лета 4.1
36 Один день лета
Romantic, Comedy 2018, Russia
Rate
Tolko ne oni 2.6
37 Tolko ne oni
Comedy 2018, Russia
Rate
Na Parizh! 2.5
38 Na Parizh!
War, Drama 2018, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Zomboyashchik 2.5
39 Zomboyashchik
Comedy 2018, Russia
Rate
The Crimean Bridge. Made with Love! 2.3
40 The Crimean Bridge. Made with Love!
Comedy, Romantic 2018, Russia
Rate
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Best films of 2021 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
908
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
537
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
122
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 25 December 2025
102
Now You See Me 3 13 November 2025
94
Mazhor v Dubae 30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.3
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ritmy mechty
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more