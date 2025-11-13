Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Russia 2016

Rating of films produced in Russia of 2016

Panfilov's 28 Men 7.4
1 Panfilov's 28 Men
War, Drama 2016, Russia
Rate
Qirmizi bag 7.3
2 Qirmizi bag
Drama 2016, Russia / Azerbaijan
Rate
Earthquake 7.3
3 Earthquake
Drama 2016, Russia
Rate
Paradise 7.2
4 Paradise
Drama 2016, Russia / Germany
Rate
Flight Crew 7.2
5 Flight Crew
Drama, Adventure, Thriller 2016, Russia
Rate
The Student 7.2
6 The Student
Drama 2016, Russia
Rate
The Monk and the Demon 7.2
7 The Monk and the Demon
Sci-Fi, Comedy 2016, Russia
Rate
Kontributsiya 7.2
8 Kontributsiya
History, Detective 2016, Russia
Rate
The Icebreaker 6.9
9 The Icebreaker
Drama 2016, Russia
Rate
The Duelist 6.9
10 The Duelist
Drama 2016, Russia
Rate
Collector 6.9
11 Collector
Crime, Drama 2016, Russia
Rate
After You're Gone 6.8
12 After You're Gone
Drama 2016, Russia
Rate
Lyubov s ogranicheniyami 6.7
13 Lyubov s ogranicheniyami
Comedy, Romantic 2016, Russia
Rate
Vsyo Ispravit 6.6
14 Vsyo Ispravit
Comedy, Musical 2016, Russia
Rate
Elastico 6.5
15 Elastico
Crime, Sport, Romantic 2016, Russia
Rate
Versus 6.4
16 Versus
Drama, Sport 2016, Russia
Rate
Snezhnaya Koroleva 3. Ogon i Lyod 6.4
17 Snezhnaya Koroleva 3. Ogon i Lyod
Animation, Children's 2016, Russia
Rate
Love Pret-a-porte 6.3
18 Love Pret-a-porte
Comedy 2016, Russia / Italy
Rate
Den vyborov 2 6.3
19 Den vyborov 2
Comedy 2016, Russia
Rate
Tri bogatyrya i Morskoy tsar 5.8
20 Tri bogatyrya i Morskoy tsar
Comedy, Animation, Adventure 2016, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
A House for Rent with All the Inconveniences 5.8
21 A House for Rent with All the Inconveniences
Drama, Comedy 2016, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
Friday 5.7
22 Friday
Comedy 2016, Russia
Rate
The Heritage of Love 5.3
23 The Heritage of Love
War, Drama 2016, Russia
Rate
Yolki 5 5.3
24 Yolki 5
Comedy, Romantic 2016, Russia
Rate
Ded Moroz. Bitva Magov 5.2
25 Ded Moroz. Bitva Magov
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 2016, Russia
Rate
The Groom 5.0
26 The Groom
Comedy 2016, Russia
Rate
Viking 4.9
27 Viking
History, Drama 2016, Russia
Rate
SuperBobrovy 4.9
28 SuperBobrovy
Comedy, Family 2016, Russia
Rate
To Crack Bloggers 4.0
29 To Crack Bloggers
Adventure, Family 2016, Russia
Rate
