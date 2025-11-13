Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Russia 2015

Rating of films produced in Russia of 2015

The Dawns Here Are Quiet 7.3
1 The Dawns Here Are Quiet
War, Drama, History 2015, Russia
Battle for Sevastopol 7.2
2 Battle for Sevastopol
War, Romantic, Action 2015, Russia / Ukraine
Hardcore Henry 6.9
3 Hardcore Henry
Action, Sci-Fi 2015, Russia / USA
He's a Dragon 6.8
4 He's a Dragon
Fantasy, Drama, Romantic 2015, Russia
Prizrak 6.7
5 Prizrak
Comedy, Family 2015, Russia
Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk 3 6.6
6 Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk 3
Animation, Children's, Family 2015, Russia
Bez granits 6.5
7 Bez granits
Comedy, Romantic 2015, Russia
Dukhless 2 6.3
8 Dukhless 2
Drama 2015, Russia
Norveg 6.0
9 Norveg
Comedy 2015, Russia
Status: Free 5.7
10 Status: Free
Romantic, Comedy 2015, Russia
Queen of Spades: The Dark Rite 5.5
11 Queen of Spades: The Dark Rite
Horror 2015, Russia
The Very Best Day 5.2
12 The Very Best Day
Comedy 2015, Russia
Neulovimye: Posledniy geroy 5.1
13 Neulovimye: Posledniy geroy
Thriller, Crime, Drama 2015, Russia
Strana chudes 5.0
14 Strana chudes
Comedy 2015, Russia
8 Best Dates 4.3
15 8 Best Dates
Romantic, Comedy 2015, Russia
Odnoy levoy 4.2
16 Odnoy levoy
Comedy 2015, Russia
Mafia: The Game of Survival 4.1
17 Mafia: The Game of Survival
Sci-Fi, Action 2015, Russia
Warrior 3.4
18 Warrior
Sport, Drama 2015, Russia
Zhenshchiny protiv muzhchin 3.2
19 Zhenshchiny protiv muzhchin
Comedy 2015, Russia
