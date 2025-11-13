Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Russia 2014

Rating of films produced in Russia of 2014

The Fool 8.0
1 The Fool
Drama 2014, Russia
Rate
Leviathan 7.1
2 Leviathan
Drama 2014, Russia
Rate
The Kitchen in Paris 7.1
3 The Kitchen in Paris
Comedy 2014, Russia
Rate
Territory 7.1
4 Territory
Drama, Adventure 2014, Russia
Rate
Battalion 6.6
5 Battalion
War, Romantic, History, Drama 2014, Russia
Rate
All at Once 6.4
6 All at Once
Comedy 2014, Russia
Rate
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit 6.4
7 Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
Action, Drama, Thriller 2014, USA / Russia
Rate
Sunstroke 6.2
8 Sunstroke
Drama 2014, Russia
Rate
Vasilisa 6.2
9 Vasilisa
Romantic, History 2014, Russia
Rate
Bystree, chem kroliki 6.2
10 Bystree, chem kroliki
Comedy 2014, Russia
Rate
Chempiony 5.6
11 Chempiony
Sport, Drama 2014, Russia
Rate
Viy 5.5
12 Viy
Adventure, Thriller, Fantasy 2014, Germany / Russia / Czechia / Great Britain / Ukraine
Rate
Tri bogatyrya: Khod konem 5.5
13 Tri bogatyrya: Khod konem
Animation 2014, Russia
Rate
8 New Dates 5.5
14 8 New Dates
Comedy 2014, Russia
Rate
Podarok s kharakterom 5.2
15 Podarok s kharakterom
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2014, Russia
Rate
Lyogok na pomine 5.0
16 Lyogok na pomine
Sci-Fi, Comedy 2014, Russia
Rate
Yolki 1914 5.0
17 Yolki 1914
Comedy 2014, Russia
Rate
GazGolder 4.6
18 GazGolder
Crime, Action 2014, Russia
Rate
Gorko! 2 4.2
19 Gorko! 2
Comedy 2014, Russia
Rate
Skoryy 'Moskva-Rossiya' 4.0
20 Skoryy 'Moskva-Rossiya'
Comedy, Adventure 2014, Russia
Rate
Vypusknoy 4.0
21 Vypusknoy
Comedy, Adventure 2014, Russia
Rate
Friends of Friends 3.9
22 Friends of Friends
Comedy 2014, Russia
Rate
Korporativ 3.2
23 Korporativ
Comedy 2014, Russia
Rate
Kidnapping, Caucasian Style! 1.5
24 Kidnapping, Caucasian Style!
Comedy 2014, Russia
Rate
