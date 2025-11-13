Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Russia 2013

Rating of films produced in Russia of 2013

The Geographer Drank His Globe Away 7.2
1 The Geographer Drank His Globe Away
Drama 2013, Russia
Rate
Metro 7.0
2 Metro
Action, Drama, Thriller 2013, Russia
Rate
Iron Ivan 6.9
3 Iron Ivan
Drama, History 2013, Russia
Rate
Kicking Off 6.9
4 Kicking Off
Drama 2013, Russia
Rate
Gagarin: First in Space 6.9
5 Gagarin: First in Space
History, Drama, Biography 2013, Russia
Rate
Devil's Pass 6.3
6 Devil's Pass
Horror, Thriller 2013, Russia / USA
Rate
Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk 2 6.1
7 Ivan Tsarevich i Seryy Volk 2
Animation 2013, Russia
Rate
Gorko! 6.1
8 Gorko!
Adventure, Comedy 2013, Russia
Rate
Yolki 3 6.1
9 Yolki 3
Comedy 2013, Russia
Rate
Trudno byt bogom 6.1
10 Trudno byt bogom
Sci-Fi 2013, Russia
Rate
Love in Vegas 5.9
11 Love in Vegas
Comedy 2013, Russia
Rate
Some Like It Cold 5.8
12 Some Like It Cold
Comedy, Sport 2013, Russia
Rate
Stalingrad 5.2
13 Stalingrad
Drama, War 2013, Russia
Rate
What Men Do! 4.7
14 What Men Do!
Comedy 2013, Russia
Rate
Dark World: Equilibrium 4.3
15 Dark World: Equilibrium
Fantasy 2013, Russia
Rate
Ostrov vezeniya 4.1
16 Ostrov vezeniya
Comedy 2013, Russia
Rate
Black Rose 2.4
17 Black Rose
Action 2013, USA / Russia
Rate
