Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Russia 2010

Rating of films produced in Russia of 2010

Fortress of War 7.8
1 Fortress of War
Drama, War 2010, Russia / Belarus
What Men Talk About 7.8
2 What Men Talk About
Comedy 2010, Russia
Inadequate people 7.5
3 Inadequate people
Comedy 2010, Russia
Pop 7.5
4 Pop
Drama 2010, Russia
Tri bogatyrya i Shamakhanskaya tsaritsa 7.3
5 Tri bogatyrya i Shamakhanskaya tsaritsa
Fairy Tale, Animation 2010, Russia
Elena 7.2
6 Elena
Drama 2010, Russia
Kandagar 7.0
7 Kandagar
Action, Drama 2010, Russia
A Stoker 7.0
8 A Stoker
Drama 2010, Russia
The Edge 7.0
9 The Edge
Drama 2010, Russia
Yolki 7.0
10 Yolki
Comedy 2010, Russia
Alien Girl 7.0
11 Alien Girl
Drama 2010, Russia
Skipped Parts 6.9
12 Skipped Parts
Romantic 2010, Russia
The PyraMMMid 6.9
13 The PyraMMMid
Drama, Biography, Crime 2010, Russia
A Quiet Outpost 6.8
14 A Quiet Outpost
Drama, War 2010, Russia
Satisfaction 6.8
15 Satisfaction
Drama 2010, Russia
Lucky Trouble 6.7
16 Lucky Trouble
Romantic, Comedy, Sport 2010, Russia
The House of the Sun 6.6
17 The House of the Sun
Drama 2010, Russia
Love in the Big City 2 6.6
18 Love in the Big City 2
Comedy 2010, Russia
Belka i Strelka. Zvyozdnye sobaki 6.4
19 Belka i Strelka. Zvyozdnye sobaki
Children's, Animation, Family 2010, Russia
Glukhar v kino 6.1
20 Glukhar v kino
Comedy, Action 2010, Russia
My iz budushchego 2 6.1
21 My iz budushchego 2
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure 2010, Russia
Hooked 2 6.0
22 Hooked 2
Adventure, Action 2010, Russia
All Inclusive ili Vsyo vklyucheno! 5.9
23 All Inclusive ili Vsyo vklyucheno!
Comedy 2010, Russia
Dark World 5.9
24 Dark World
Fantasy, Thriller 2010, Russia
You and I 5.8
25 You and I
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2010, USA / Russia
Love-Carrot 3 5.6
26 Love-Carrot 3
Comedy 2010, Russia
Na kryuchke! 5.6
27 Na kryuchke!
Romantic, Adventure 2010, Russia
Legend of the island of Dvid 5.6
28 Legend of the island of Dvid
Adventure, Family 2010, Russia
Igla Remix 5.5
29 Igla Remix
Musical 2010, Russia
Gamlet XXI vek 5.2
30 Gamlet XXI vek
Drama 2010, Russia
Burnt by the Sun 2：Escape 5.1
31 Burnt by the Sun 2：Escape
Drama 2010, Germany / Russia / France
Na izmene 4.9
32 Na izmene
Comedy 2010, Russia
Kiss Through a Wall 4.8
33 Kiss Through a Wall
Comedy, Sci-Fi 2010, Russia
Burnt by the Sun 2: The Citadel 4.7
34 Burnt by the Sun 2: The Citadel
Drama, History, War 2010, Russia / Germany / France
The Devil's Flower 2.8
35 The Devil's Flower
Romantic, Mystery 2010, Russia
