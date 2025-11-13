Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Russia 2009

Rating of films produced in Russia of 2009

Bury Me Behind the Baseboard 7.4
1 Bury Me Behind the Baseboard
Drama 2009, Russia
Rate
Tsar 7.1
2 Tsar
Biography, History, Drama 2009, Russia
Rate
How I Ended This Summer 7.1
3 How I Ended This Summer
Thriller 2009, Russia
Rate
High Security Vacation 7.0
4 High Security Vacation
Comedy, Crime 2009, Russia
Rate
Don't Think About White Monkeys 6.9
5 Don't Think About White Monkeys
Comedy, Drama 2009, Russia
Rate
Room and a Half 6.7
6 Room and a Half
Drama 2009, Russia
Rate
Newsmakers 6.7
7 Newsmakers
Action 2009, Russia / Sweden
Rate
M+Zh 6.5
8 M+Zh
Comedy, Romantic 2009, Russia
Rate
Black Lightning 6.5
9 Black Lightning
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action 2009, Russia
Rate
Kislorod 6.4
10 Kislorod
Drama, Musical, Romantic 2009, Russia
Rate
Na igre 6.1
11 Na igre
Adventure, Action 2009, Russia
Rate
Poet 5.8
12 Poet
Adventure, Action 2009, Russia
Rate
Ironiya lyubvi 5.8
13 Ironiya lyubvi
Comedy 2009, Russia / Kazakhstan
Rate
Pikap: Sem bez pravil 5.8
14 Pikap: Sem bez pravil
Comedy 2009, Russia
Rate
Antikiller D.K. 5.7
15 Antikiller D.K.
Thriller, Action, Drama 2009, Russia
Rate
Nasha Russia. Yaytsa sudby 5.4
16 Nasha Russia. Yaytsa sudby
Comedy 2009, Russia
Rate
The Inhabited Island 5.3
17 The Inhabited Island
Sci-Fi, Action 2009, Russia
Rate
Kniga masterov 5.2
18 Kniga masterov
Family, Fairy Tale 2009, Russia
Rate
The Phobos 5.2
19 The Phobos
Thriller 2009, Russia
Rate
Ivanov 5.0
20 Ivanov
Comedy, Romantic 2009, Russia
Rate
Bride at Any Cost 4.8
21 Bride at Any Cost
Comedy 2009, Russia
Rate
Nasha Masha i Volshebnyy orekh 3.4
22 Nasha Masha i Volshebnyy orekh
Musical, Family, Comedy, Animation 2009, Russia
Rate
