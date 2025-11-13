Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Russia 2008

Rating of films produced in Russia of 2008

Zelyonyy teatr v Zemfire 7.4
1 Zelyonyy teatr v Zemfire
Biography, Musical 2008, Russia
Rate
Radio Day 7.4
2 Radio Day
Comedy 2008, Russia
Rate
Stilyagi 7.3
3 Stilyagi
Comedy, Musical 2008, Russia
Rate
Morphine 7.3
4 Morphine
Drama 2008, Russia
Rate
The Admiral 7.3
5 The Admiral
Drama, Biography, History 2008, Russia
Rate
The Ghost 7.0
6 The Ghost
Thriller 2008, Russia
Rate
Pro Fedota-streltsa, udalogo molodtsa 6.9
7 Pro Fedota-streltsa, udalogo molodtsa
Comedy, Animation 2008, Russia
Rate
Anna Karenina 6.9
8 Anna Karenina
Drama 2008, Russia
Rate
Black Hunters 6.9
9 Black Hunters
Sci-Fi, History, Adventure, War 2008, Russia
Rate
Novaya Zemlya 6.8
10 Novaya Zemlya
Action 2008, Russia
Rate
Taras Bulba 6.7
11 Taras Bulba
Action, History 2008, Russia
Rate
The New Year's Rate Plan 6.7
12 The New Year's Rate Plan
Comedy, Sci-Fi 2008, Russia
Rate
Love in the Big City 6.6
13 Love in the Big City
Romantic, Comedy 2008, Russia
Rate
Everybody Dies but Me 6.4
14 Everybody Dies but Me
Comedy, Drama 2008, Russia
Rate
Gospoda ofitsery: Spasti imperatora 6.3
15 Gospoda ofitsery: Spasti imperatora
History, Drama 2008, Russia
Rate
Practical Joke 6.1
16 Practical Joke
Family, Drama 2008, Russia
Rate
Alexander 6.0
17 Alexander
Action, History 2008, Russia
Rate
Вадим Шмелев 6.0
18 Вадим Шмелев
Thriller, Horror 2008, Russia
Rate
Lyubov 2 Morkov 6.0
19 Lyubov 2 Morkov
Romantic, Comedy 2008, Russia
Rate
The Irony of Fate 2 5.9
20 The Irony of Fate 2
Comedy, Romantic 2008, Russia
Rate
Технология 5.9
21 Технология
Adventure, Comedy, Crime 2008, Russia
Rate
Yulenka 5.9
22 Yulenka
Horror, Drama 2008, Russia
Rate
Platon 5.8
23 Platon
Drama, Comedy 2008, Russia
Rate
First Love: It's the Music! 5.6
24 First Love: It's the Music!
Musical, Family, Drama 2008, Russia
Rate
Skazhi Leo 5.5
25 Skazhi Leo
Drama 2008, Russia
Rate
Taina Chingis Khaana 5.2
26 Taina Chingis Khaana
Drama, History 2008, Russia / Mongolia / USA
Rate
Ochen russkiy detektiv 5.1
27 Ochen russkiy detektiv
Comedy 2008, Russia
Rate
LOpuKHI 4.8
28 LOpuKHI
Adventure, Comedy 2008, Russia
Rate
Priklyucheniya Alyonushki i Yeryomy 4.7
29 Priklyucheniya Alyonushki i Yeryomy
Animation, Fairy Tale, Adventure, Family 2008, Russia
Rate
Hitler is kaput! 4.0
30 Hitler is kaput!
Comedy 2008, Russia
Rate
The Best Movie 2 3.6
31 The Best Movie 2
Comedy 2008, Russia
Rate
Vsyo mogut koroli 3.5
32 Vsyo mogut koroli
Comedy, Romantic 2008, Russia
Rate
Nikto ne znaet pro sex 2: No sex 2.3
33 Nikto ne znaet pro sex 2: No sex
Comedy 2008, Russia
Rate
