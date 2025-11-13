Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Russia 2007

Rating of films produced in Russia of 2007

Election Day 7.5
1 Election Day
Comedy 2007, Russia
Rate
12 7.5
2 12
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2007, Russia
Rate
The Banishment 7.3
3 The Banishment
Drama 2007, Russia
Rate
Mongol 7.3
4 Mongol
History, Drama, Biography 2007, Kazakhstan / Russia / Germany
Rate
Ilya and the Robber 7.3
5 Ilya and the Robber
Adventure, Comedy, Family, Animation 2007, Russia
Rate
Cargo 200 7.0
6 Cargo 200
Drama 2007, Russia
Rate
Watch trailer
1814 6.7
7 1814
Crime, History, Adventure 2007, Russia
Rate
Shadowboxing 2: Revenge 6.7
8 Shadowboxing 2: Revenge
Sport, Action 2007, Russia
Rate
V ozhidanii chuda 6.6
9 V ozhidanii chuda
Romantic, Comedy, Fairy Tale 2007, Russia
Rate
The Sovereign's Servant 6.5
10 The Sovereign's Servant
Action, War, History 2007, Russia
Rate
1612 6.3
11 1612
History, Adventure 2007, Russia
Rate
Lyubov-Morkov 6.1
12 Lyubov-Morkov
Romantic, Comedy 2007, Russia
Rate
The Apocalypse Code 5.7
13 The Apocalypse Code
Crime, Adventure, Action 2007, Russia
Rate
Indigo 5.1
14 Indigo
Thriller, Sci-Fi 2007, Russia
Rate
Street Racers 4.7
15 Street Racers
Crime, Action 2007, Russia
Rate
The Return of the Musketeers, or The Treasures of Cardinal Mazarin 4.1
16 The Return of the Musketeers, or The Treasures of Cardinal Mazarin
Adventure, History 2007, Russia
Rate
The Best Movie 4.0
17 The Best Movie
Comedy 2007, Russia
Rate
Treasure Raiders 2.3
18 Treasure Raiders
Adventure, Action, Drama 2007, Russia / USA
Rate
