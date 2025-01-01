Menu
Rating of films of the Norway in the Comedy genre

Sentimental Value 8.0
1 Sentimental Value
Comedy, Drama 2025, Norway / Denmark / Germany / Sweden / France
The Worst Person in the World 7.7
2 The Worst Person in the World
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2021, Norway / France / Sweden / Denmark
The Ugly Stepsister 7.3
3 The Ugly Stepsister
Comedy, Drama, Horror 2025, Denmark / Norway / Poland / Sweden
Gone with the Woman 6.8
4 Gone with the Woman
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 2007, Norway
Dead Snow 5.8
5 Dead Snow
Action, Comedy, Horror, Adventure 2009, Norway
Spermageddon 5.2
6 Spermageddon
Animation, Comedy, Musical 2024, Norway
