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Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Musical 2008

Rating of films in the Musical genre of 2008

Stilyagi 7.4
1 Stilyagi
Comedy, Musical 2008, Russia
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Zelyonyy teatr v Zemfire 7.4
2 Zelyonyy teatr v Zemfire
Biography, Musical 2008, Russia
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Mamma Mia! 7.1
3 Mamma Mia!
Comedy, Romantic, Musical 2008, Great Britain / USA
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Step Up 2: The Streets 6.9
4 Step Up 2: The Streets
Romantic, Drama, Musical 2008, USA
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Barbie and the Diamond Castle 6.4
5 Barbie and the Diamond Castle
Animation, Family, Musical 2008, USA / Canada
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High School Musical 3: Senior Year 6.4
6 High School Musical 3: Senior Year
Romantic, Comedy, Musical, Family, Drama 2008, USA
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First Love: It's the Music! 5.6
7 First Love: It's the Music!
Musical, Family, Drama 2008, Russia
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Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2026 Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre Top Films by Year IMDb Film Ratings
Most Anticipated Films
1043
Spider-Man: Brand New Day 20 August 2026
607
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse 5 November 2026
471
The Odyssey 30 July 2026
320
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 10 December 2026
250
Avengers: Doomsday 17 December 2026
Top Films in Cinemas
9.0
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
8.9
When Cats Fly
8.7
Spirited Away
8.7
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
8.7
Project Hail Mary
Top 1000 Films
9.6
Twenty One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.0
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
9.0
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
8.9
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
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