Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Kazakhstan Drama

Rating of films of the Kazakhstan in the Drama genre

Paralimpiets 8.5
1 Paralimpiets
Biography, Sport, Drama 2022, Kazakhstan
Rate
Reketir 3 7.6
2 Reketir 3
Drama, Crime 2025, Kazakhstan
Rate
Watch trailer
Дәстүр 7.4
3 Дәстүр
Drama, Horror 2023, Kazakhstan
Rate
The Fall of Otrar 7.4
4 The Fall of Otrar
Drama, History, War 1991, Kazakhstan / USSR
Rate
Алға 7.3
5 Алға
Drama, Sport, Crime 2022, Kazakhstan
Rate
Mongol 7.3
6 Mongol
History, Drama, Biography 2007, Kazakhstan / Russia / Germany
Rate
Дала қасқыры 6.7
7 Дала қасқыры
Drama 2024, Kazakhstan
Rate
AKYN (Poet) 6.5
8 AKYN (Poet)
Drama 2021, Kazakhstan
Rate
