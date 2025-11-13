Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Japan Action

Rating of films of the Japan in the Action genre

Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack 9.1
1 Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
Action, Animation, Drama 2024, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito 9.1
2 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Action, Adventure, Animation 2025, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Solo Leveling: ReAwakening 8.7
3 Solo Leveling: ReAwakening
Action, Adventure, Animation 2024, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen 8.4
4 Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mugen Ressha-Hen
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime 2020, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
SPY x FAMILY CODE: White 8.3
5 SPY x FAMILY CODE: White
Action, Animation, Comedy, Anime 2023, Japan
Rate
My Hero Academia the Movie: You're Next 8.2
6 My Hero Academia the Movie: You're Next
Action, Animation, Fantasy, Anime 2024, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
Gran Turismo 8.0
7 Gran Turismo
Action, Adventure, Drama 2023, USA / Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
One Piece Film: Red 7.7
8 One Piece Film: Red
Action, Adventure, Animation, Anime 2022, Japan
Rate
The Last: Naruto the Movie 7.4
9 The Last: Naruto the Movie
Animation, Fantasy, Action, Anime 2014, Japan
Rate
Code Geass: Fukkatsu no Lelouch 7.4
10 Code Geass: Fukkatsu no Lelouch
Anime, Animation, Action, Fantasy 2019, Japan
Rate
Watch trailer
Samurai Spy 7.0
11 Samurai Spy
Action, Drama 1965, Japan
Rate
Godzilla 6.7
12 Godzilla
Action, Sci-Fi 1998, USA / Japan
Rate
Attack on Titan: Part 1 6.1
13 Attack on Titan: Part 1
Action, Fantasy, Adventure 2015, Japan
Rate
Sanshiro Sugata Part Two 6.0
14 Sanshiro Sugata Part Two
Action, Adventure 1945, Japan
Rate
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Best films of 2021 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
908
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
537
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
122
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 25 December 2025
102
Now You See Me 3 13 November 2025
94
Mazhor v Dubae 30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.3
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ritmy mechty
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more