Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Italy Drama

Rating of films of the Italy in the Drama genre

Once Upon a Time in America 8.2
1 Once Upon a Time in America
Drama 1983, USA / Italy
Rate
Watch trailer
Bicycle Thieves 8.2
2 Bicycle Thieves
Drama 1948, Italy
Rate
The Best Offer 8.1
3 The Best Offer
Romantic, Drama 2013, Italy
Rate
La Dolce Vita 8.0
4 La Dolce Vita
Drama, Comedy 1959, Italy / France
Rate
Tickets
Perfect Strangers 7.7
5 Perfect Strangers
Drama, Comedy 2016, Italy
Rate
Watch trailer
Malèna 7.7
6 Malèna
War, Drama, Romantic 2000, Italy / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Gangs of New York 7.7
7 Gangs of New York
Drama, History 2002, USA / Germany / Italy / Great Britain / Netherlands
Rate
The Barber of Siberia 7.7
8 The Barber of Siberia
History, Drama, Romantic 1998, Russia / France / Italy / Czechia
Rate
I Vitelloni 7.7
9 I Vitelloni
Drama 1953, Italy / France
Rate
8½ 7.7
10
Drama 1963, Italy / France
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
The White Ribbon 7.7
11 The White Ribbon
Drama, War 2009, Austria / France / Germany / Italy
Rate
Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie 7.7
12 Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy 1972, France / Italy / Spain
Rate
The Count of Monte Cristo 7.6
13 The Count of Monte Cristo
Drama, Romantic, Adventure 1954, France / Italy
Rate
Youth 7.4
14 Youth
Drama 2015, Italy / France / Switzerland / Great Britain
Rate
Sin 7.3
15 Sin
Drama, Biography, History 2018, Russia / Italy
Rate
Watch trailer
The Great Beauty 7.2
16 The Great Beauty
Comedy, Drama 2013, Italy / France
Rate
Tickets
The Dreamers 7.2
17 The Dreamers
Adult, Drama 2003, France / Great Britain / Italy
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
La chimera 7.2
18 La chimera
Drama 2022, Italy
Rate
Melancholia 7.2
19 Melancholia
Sci-Fi, Drama 2010, Germany / Sweden / Denmark / France / Italy
Rate
La Grande Bouffe 7.1
20 La Grande Bouffe
Comedy, Drama 1973, France / Italy
Rate
The First Day of My Life 7.0
21 The First Day of My Life
Drama, Fantasy, Comedy 2023, Italy
Rate
Tickets
La Masseria Delle Allodole 7.0
22 La Masseria Delle Allodole
Drama 2007, Italy / Spain / Great Britain / France / Bulgaria
Rate
Antichrist 6.9
23 Antichrist
Horror, Drama 2009, Denmark / Germany / France / Sweden / Italy / Poland
Rate
Coffee and Cigarettes 6.9
24 Coffee and Cigarettes
Drama 2003, USA / Japan / Italy
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
A Husband for Anna 6.8
25 A Husband for Anna
Drama 1955, Italy
Rate
La commare secca 6.6
26 La commare secca
Drama, Mystery 1962, Italy
Rate
Fly Me Away 6.6
27 Fly Me Away
Comedy, Drama 2021, France / Italy
Rate
Watch trailer
Parthenope 6.5
28 Parthenope
Drama, Fantasy 2024, France / Italy
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Maria 6.4
29 Maria
Biography, Drama 2024, Germany / USA / UAE / Italy
Rate
Watch trailer
Sorry If I Want to Marry You 6.4
30 Sorry If I Want to Marry You
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2010, Italy
Rate
2 Win 6.4
31 2 Win
Biography, Drama, Sport 2024, Italy / Great Britain
Rate
Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend 6.1
32 Lamborghini: The Man Behind The Legend
Drama, Biography 2022, Italy
Rate
The Palace 5.7
33 The Palace
Drama 2023, Italy / Switzerland / France / Poland
Rate
Time Is Up 5.4
34 Time Is Up
Drama 2021, Italy
Rate
Malum 5.2
35 Malum
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2023, Italy
Rate
Cosmopolis 5.2
36 Cosmopolis
Drama 2012, Canada / France / Italy / Portugal
Rate
