Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Italy Comedy

Rating of films of the Italy in the Comedy genre

La Dolce Vita 8.0
1 La Dolce Vita
Drama, Comedy 1959, Italy / France
Perfect Strangers 7.7
2 Perfect Strangers
Drama, Comedy 2016, Italy
Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie 7.7
3 Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie
Comedy, Drama, Fantasy 1972, France / Italy / Spain
The Great Beauty 7.2
4 The Great Beauty
Comedy, Drama 2013, Italy / France
Zorro 7.2
5 Zorro
Comedy, Family, Western, Adventure 1975, France / Italy
French Cancan 7.1
6 French Cancan
Musical, Comedy, Romantic 1954, France / Italy
La Grande Bouffe 7.1
7 La Grande Bouffe
Comedy, Drama 1973, France / Italy
The First Day of My Life 7.0
8 The First Day of My Life
Drama, Fantasy, Comedy 2023, Italy
To Rome with Love 6.7
9 To Rome with Love
Comedy 2012, USA / Italy / Spain
Astérix et Obélix contre César 6.7
10 Astérix et Obélix contre César
History, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fairy Tale 1999, France / Germany / Italy
Love Is All You Need 6.6
11 Love Is All You Need
Comedy, Romantic 2012, Germany / Denmark / Sweden / France / Italy
Fly Me Away 6.6
12 Fly Me Away
Comedy, Drama 2021, France / Italy
Sorry If I Want to Marry You 6.4
13 Sorry If I Want to Marry You
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2010, Italy
Love Pret-a-porte 6.3
14 Love Pret-a-porte
Comedy 2016, Russia / Italy
Love, Wedding, Repeat 5.6
15 Love, Wedding, Repeat
Comedy, Romantic 2020, Italy
