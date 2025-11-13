Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Ireland Drama

Rating of films of the Ireland in the Drama genre

The Banshees of Inisherin 8.0
1 The Banshees of Inisherin
Drama 2022, Ireland / Great Britain
Poor Things 7.9
2 Poor Things
Romantic, Sci-Fi, Drama 2023, Ireland / USA
The Professor and the Madman 7.7
3 The Professor and the Madman
Drama, Detective, Biography 2018, Ireland
Becoming Jane 7.5
4 Becoming Jane
Biography, Drama, Romantic 2007, USA / Great Britain / Ireland
Kinds of Kindness 7.1
5 Kinds of Kindness
Comedy, Drama 2024, Ireland / Great Britain / USA
Small Things Like These 6.7
6 Small Things Like These
Drama, History 2024, Belgium / Ireland / USA
King Arthur 6.3
7 King Arthur
Drama, Action, War, Adventure 2004, USA / Great Britain / Ireland
The Green Knight 5.8
8 The Green Knight
Fantasy, Drama, Romantic 2021, USA / Ireland
